







Anyone with a quarter of a brain, even if this was through watching him on 'Have I Got News For You' knows that Johnson is a lying, ignorant, selfish, cheating shit without an ounce of ability other than the ability to remember the odd thing from his paid for education.





The British people and the Tory Party chose him to be leader and PM in the full knowledge of what an incompetent and devious little shit he was, I find it bizarre (but then they did it in the US afterwards so who knows what psychological phenomenon is occuring)





Then they appointed Truss when you thought it could not be worse.................