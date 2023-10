These shysters are going for the anti-environmentalism vote, targeting the pub boor types.



I've no fondness for King Tampon, but he does take his environmentalism seriously. He's going to have give a King's Speech for the programme of the next Parliament where he'll have to spout climate denial bullshit. Wouldn't put it past these vermin to make him say 'woke' as well.



Be funny if he refused.