From BBC local.

I've only skimmed it so haven't yet figured out quite why there's suspicious donations.



Looking into this a bit deeper is astonishing. It's how blatant it all is that is most incredible. Background is basically:Northampton Town FC wanted to redevelop their stadiumIn an unusual move, Northampton Council lent them £10.25m in 2013/14 to fund itAt the time, the leader of the Council was Tory Councillor David MackintoshHe later went onto become Tory MP for Northampton SouthThe owners of Northampton Town FC were Anthony and son David CardozaThey were business associates of London property developer Howard GrossmanCardoza appointed Grossman's company First Land Ltd to oversee the stadium redevelopment, including the building of a new East StandThe majority of the £10.25m was handed over the First LandA third party construction company were appointed to do the work, but walked off site after repeated failure of the club to pay themThe club was sold in 2015 with the stand still just a shell and the stadium not redevelopedIt them emerged that almost all of the £10.25m loan had 'disappeared'First Land Ltd had been put into insolvency by the contractor (the Insolvency Practitioners stated there were no assets or money left within First Land Ltd)An investigation began into the missing millionsA criminal investigation continues into the Cardozas and Grossman and the missing millions, but Northampton Council won legal action against the Cardozas and have been tracing property they owned (mostly through a web of companies) and confiscating them. They've so far recovered a couple of million.As a result of the criminal investigation, a few 'collateral' rats were smoked out.One of them is a series of [relatively] large donations to David Mackintosh's 'election fund' and the local Tory Party, used for Mackintosh's own bid to become the Tory MP. To be fair, the local tory Party chairman was concerned about the donations and referred them to Tory HQ. Mackintosh had known Grossman since 2012.There were three donations of £10k each that stood out. One was from Grossman himself, two others not. But investigations found that they - along with six other smaller donations - were made by associates of Grossman. The allegation was that the donations to Mackintosh were bribes to get him to rubber stamp the council's £10.25m loan, and that all originated from Grossman himself. One of the fake donors, Al Mayfield, pleaded guilty in 2021 to the charge of not properly declaring political contributions - admitting the source of the money was really Grossman - and was fined £6k.Mackintosh and Grossman are now on trial for not properly declaring political contributions. The wider 'missing millions' criminal investigation into the Cardozas and GrossmanWhat the Guardian found & reported is interesting. The third party construction company - who seem totally innocent of any wrongdoing, indeed are another victim here - have been very helpful. They've explained that they were initially told the original £8m plan was slashed to a 'very basic' £4m stand. They'd done £1.9m of work but were only paid £442kGrossman stated he'd given £2.2m back to the club, and transferred another £2.65m to the Cardozas personally. But the Guardian found that Grossman had paid £1.5m to another of his companies, which Grossman claimed was for 1st Land using premises and infrastructure provided by this other company. Another £233k was paid to a new company called 'County Cemetery Services, which never traded but was intending to erect memorial walls'. This had Grossman, his two sons, & David Cardoza as directors (with Cardoza's wife as an additional shareholder). The company was closed down without making the memorial walls, but the cash had disappeared.Smacks to me that the Cardoza's were up to their necks in it, but too stupid not to get caught. They've so far been the only ones really to face any punishment.The real villain here appears to me to be Grossman. Hopefully he'll be on trial one day - but we're 8 years on and he still walks free.