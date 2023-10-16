« previous next »
Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...

Red-Soldier

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27280 on: Today at 10:14:42 am
PaulF on Today at 12:22:54 am
Sorry. Tepid listed him as 77.

You have to fact check everything that Tepid posts  ;)
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27281 on: Today at 11:33:43 am
PaulF on Today at 12:22:54 am
Sorry. Tepid listed him as 77.
Tepid types like a quadriplegic. :)
PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27282 on: Today at 11:46:25 am
Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:33:43 am
Tepid types like a quadriplegic. :)
That's today's tongue twister right there .
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27283 on: Today at 11:56:43 am
From BBC local. 
I've only skimmed it so haven't yet figured out quite why there's suspicious donations.

Quote
A former local Conservative Party chairman has described donations made to an ex-MP as "astonishing".

The trial of David Mackintosh has heard how three £10,000 payments in 2014 exceeded all previous amounts donated to Northampton South Conservative Association (NSCA).

Michael Clarke said the donations had to be referred up to Tory headquarters.

Mr Mackintosh is accused of not disclosing the true source of the money and denies the charges against him.

Property developer Howard Grossman is also standing trial at Warwick Crown Court.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27284 on: Today at 01:16:07 pm
PaulF on Today at 11:56:43 am
From BBC local. 
I've only skimmed it so haven't yet figured out quite why there's suspicious donations.


A property developer donating money to someone with influence over planning matters never suspicious
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27285 on: Today at 01:54:05 pm
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27286 on: Today at 02:17:20 pm
Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:54:05 pm

I'm sure the timing is pure coincidence.
Reading the story and the timelines it almost certainly is coincidental as he was first interviewed by police three weeks ago.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27287 on: Today at 02:26:27 pm
Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:54:05 pm

I'm sure the timing is pure coincidence.



This thread will go same way as the Labour thread (and Israel thread before that) if the Gaza situation is drafted into the discussion, albeit tenuously.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27288 on: Today at 02:28:50 pm
Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:54:05 pm

I'm sure the timing is pure coincidence.



Once you've got this thread locked, what are you going for, for your hat-trick? :)
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27289 on: Today at 02:48:42 pm
If you think the Tories are bad, this lot are like the bastard love child of the Tories and the most extreme right wing conservative elements of the GOP.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-northern-ireland-67228070
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27290 on: Today at 02:50:04 pm
TSC on Today at 02:26:27 pm
This thread will go same way as the Labour thread (and Israel thread before that) if the Gaza situation is drafted into the discussion, albeit tenuously.


 ???

How anyone can take that one line and expand it into something wider is beyond me.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27291 on: Today at 03:06:56 pm
PaulF on Today at 11:56:43 am
From BBC local. 
I've only skimmed it so haven't yet figured out quite why there's suspicious donations.


Looking into this a bit deeper is astonishing. It's how blatant it all is that is most incredible. Background is basically:


Northampton Town FC wanted to redevelop their stadium
In an unusual move, Northampton Council lent them £10.25m in 2013/14 to fund it
At the time, the leader of the Council was Tory Councillor David Mackintosh
He later went onto become Tory MP for Northampton South
The owners of Northampton Town FC were Anthony and son David Cardoza
They were business associates of London property developer Howard Grossman
Cardoza appointed Grossman's company First Land Ltd to oversee the stadium redevelopment, including the building of a new East Stand
The majority of the £10.25m was handed over the First Land
A third party construction company were appointed to do the work, but walked off site after repeated failure of the club to pay them

The club was sold in 2015 with the stand still just a shell and the stadium not redeveloped

It them emerged that almost all of the £10.25m loan had 'disappeared'
First Land Ltd had been put into insolvency by the contractor (the Insolvency Practitioners stated there were no assets or money left within First Land Ltd)
An investigation began into the missing millions

A criminal investigation continues into the Cardozas and Grossman and the missing millions, but Northampton Council won legal action against the Cardozas and have been tracing property they owned (mostly through a web of companies) and confiscating them. They've so far recovered a couple of million.

As a result of the criminal investigation, a few 'collateral' rats were smoked out.

One of them is a series of [relatively] large donations to David Mackintosh's 'election fund' and the local Tory Party, used for Mackintosh's own bid to become the Tory MP. To be fair, the local tory Party chairman was concerned about the donations and referred them to Tory HQ. Mackintosh had known Grossman since 2012.

There were three donations of £10k each that stood out. One was from Grossman himself, two others not. But investigations found that they - along with six other smaller donations - were made by associates of Grossman. The allegation was that the donations to Mackintosh were bribes to get him to rubber stamp the council's £10.25m loan, and that all originated from Grossman himself. One of the fake donors, Al Mayfield, pleaded guilty in 2021 to the charge of not properly declaring political contributions - admitting the source of the money was really Grossman - and was fined £6k.

Mackintosh and Grossman are now on trial for not properly declaring political contributions. The wider 'missing millions' criminal investigation into the Cardozas and Grossman 


What the Guardian found & reported is interesting. The third party construction company - who seem totally innocent of any wrongdoing, indeed are another victim here - have been very helpful. They've explained that they were initially told the original £8m plan was slashed to a 'very basic' £4m stand. They'd done £1.9m of work but were only paid £442k

Grossman stated he'd given £2.2m back to the club, and transferred another £2.65m to the Cardozas personally. But the Guardian found that Grossman had paid £1.5m to another of his companies, which Grossman claimed was for 1st Land using premises and infrastructure provided by this other company. Another £233k was paid to a new company called 'County Cemetery Services, which never traded but was intending to erect memorial walls'. This had Grossman, his two sons, & David Cardoza as directors (with Cardoza's wife as an additional shareholder). The company was closed down without making the memorial walls, but the cash had disappeared.

Smacks to me that the Cardoza's were up to their necks in it, but too stupid not to get caught. They've so far been the only ones really to face any punishment.

The real villain here appears to me to be Grossman. Hopefully he'll be on trial one day - but we're 8 years on and he still walks free.


https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/northampton-warwick-crown-court-hertfordshire-b2435076.html
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-northamptonshire-67229177
https://www.watfordobserver.co.uk/news/23880190.bushey-businessmen-howard-grossman-court-donations/ 
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2015/nov/25/northampton-town-loan-conservative-mp-david-mackintosh 
https://www.markpack.org.uk/167884/conservative-donor-fined-for-hiding-true-source-of-money/
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2015/nov/06/northampton-town-extinction-missing-millions
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27292 on: Today at 03:50:18 pm
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson to join GB News as presenter

Former prime minister will be latest Conservative politician to take up role at news channel

Quote
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has announced he is joining the broadcaster GB News.

The former prime minister is the latest Conservative politician to take up a presenting role on the news channel.

In a video posted on the GB News account on X, formerly Twitter, Johnson said he was going to be sharing his unvarnished views on the TV channel.

He said: I am excited to say that I am shortly going to be joining you on GB News.

Im going to be giving this remarkable, new TV channel my unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine, how we meet all those challenges, to the huge opportunities that lie ahead for us, why I believe our best days are yet to come. And why on the whole the people of the world want to see more global Britain, not less.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/oct/27/boris-johnson-join-gb-news-presenter
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27293 on: Today at 03:51:48 pm
Red-Soldier on Today at 03:50:18 pm
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson to join GB News as presenter

Former prime minister will be latest Conservative politician to take up role at news channel

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/oct/27/boris-johnson-join-gb-news-presenter

His ex - Petronella Wyatt tried to tell us he was socially liberal.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27294 on: Today at 03:54:18 pm
Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:51:48 pm
His ex - Petronella Wyatt tried to tell us he was socially liberal.

He goes wherever he's paid.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27295 on: Today at 04:00:09 pm
Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:06:56 pm

Looking into this a bit deeper is astonishing. It's how blatant it all is that is most incredible. Background is basically:



Wow!  If ever I suspect my wife of cheating, I'm hiring you!
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27296 on: Today at 04:07:13 pm
PaulF on Today at 04:00:09 pm
Wow!  If ever I suspect my wife of cheating, I'm hiring you!
;D
Yeah I know, very forensic
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27297 on: Today at 04:15:48 pm
Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:51:48 pm
His ex - Petronella Wyatt tried to tell us he was socially liberal.
His sister said in interviews that he was a staunch remainer and only changed to leave as he saw the opportunity for personal political gain, he's a charlatan.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27298 on: Today at 04:44:39 pm
Red-Soldier on Today at 03:54:18 pm
He goes wherever he's paid.
Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:15:48 pm
His sister said in interviews that he was a staunch remainer and only changed to leave as he saw the opportunity for personal political gain, he's a charlatan.
Socially liberal up into the point theres cash in it for him.


Which makes him even more despicable in my book.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27299 on: Today at 04:57:37 pm
TepidT2O on Today at 04:44:39 pm
Socially liberal up into the point theres cash in it for him.


Which makes him even more despicable in my book.


Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27300 on: Today at 05:53:07 pm
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27301 on: Today at 07:33:00 pm
TSC on Today at 05:53:07 pm
Sewage infested waters in the UK? More incoming.

https://bnn.network/breaking-news/climate-environment/uks-departure-from-eu-water-quality-standards-a-risky-bet-against-pollution/

Thankfully, despite the headline, this only applies in England.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27302 on: Today at 09:48:42 pm
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27303 on: Today at 10:01:18 pm
Elmo! on Today at 07:33:00 pm
Thankfully, despite the headline, this only applies in England.

Scottish rivers are still f*cked though, unfortunately. 
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27304 on: Today at 10:02:43 pm
Red-Soldier on Today at 10:01:18 pm
Scottish rivers are still f*cked though, unfortunately.

Area dependent, they're all fine round me.  :D
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27305 on: Today at 10:09:14 pm
Elmo! on Today at 07:33:00 pm
Thankfully, despite the headline, this only applies in England.

I dont think the sea particularly cares about the border England-Scotland border, our shit will still was up on your shores :D
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27306 on: Today at 10:10:47 pm
west_london_red on Today at 10:09:14 pm
I dont think the sea particularly cares about the border England-Scotland border, our shit will still was up on your shores :D

A tale as old as time.  :P
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27307 on: Today at 10:36:11 pm
west_london_red on Today at 10:09:14 pm
I dont think the sea particularly cares about the border England-Scotland border, our shit will still was up on your shores :D
If youd ever been in the sea off the coast in Scotland, youd know full well that there no chance the shit gets you.

Youll die of hypothermia way before that
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27308 on: Today at 10:37:53 pm
TepidT2O on Today at 10:36:11 pm
If youd ever been in the sea off the coast in Scotland, youd know full well that there no chance the shit gets you.

Youll die of hypothermia way before that

You're just a big southern pansy.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27309 on: Today at 10:39:22 pm
Elmo! on Today at 10:37:53 pm
Wimp
Testicles should never be subjected to those conditions, even in what is nominally called summer
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27310 on: Today at 10:45:16 pm
TepidT2O on Today at 10:36:11 pm
If youd ever been in the sea off the coast in Scotland, youd know full well that there no chance the shit gets you.

Youll die of hypothermia way before that

I cant swim, so Ill thankfully drown before the shit or the cold gets to me
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27311 on: Today at 10:46:15 pm
west_london_red on Today at 10:45:16 pm
I cant swim, so Ill thankfully drown before the shit or the cold gets to me
You wouldnt need to swim. Once you get past the love spuds you're a gonner anyway
