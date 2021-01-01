« previous next »
Well this is convenient isn't it!

Johnson: With the assistance of a technical team, we have been able to retrieve messages from the old phone. There is a period for which messages were not retrievable (from 31 January to 7 June 2020 inclusive). The technical team has been unable to determine the cause of this.
It felt odd at the time - many here commented as such - that Johnson was so willing to go along with the enquiry's requests.  It seems now like he knew anything incriminating had been erased all along.

I'm sure the "technical team" will have a good idea about why those Jan-June 2020 messages are not retrievable but they're not allowed to point out that our former PM is a dishonest cretin.

Hopefully the enquiry can piece Covid-19 conversations together from other phones but the conversations he had outside of the small sphere of phones the enquiry has access to will now never be known.  Presumably Johnson will have also erased whole conversations independent of that Jan-June blackspot so as not to incriminate himself.
😂😂😂 you couldn't make this shit up unless you're a corrupt Tory looking to make a fast buck out of vulnerable people!!

So the governments immigration rules are creating more and more modern slaves especially in the care sector where applicants are paying tens of thousands of pounds to their 'sponsors' to get a work visa then expected to work 18hr days for days on end whilst in fear of being deported if they complain.

No wonder they're trying to stop the illegal traffickers if their doners and cronies are missing out on the coin 😡
Well this is convenient isn't it!

Johnson: With the assistance of a technical team, we have been able to retrieve messages from the old phone. There is a period for which messages were not retrievable (from 31 January to 7 June 2020 inclusive). The technical team has been unable to determine the cause of this.

Its not like Johnson to spin some porkies is it?  The ongoing review into Covid over the last couple of weeks is merely highlighting the absolute shitshow that it was under the cabal.

https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1823672/carrie-johnson-covid-inquiry-messages

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/health/other/covid-deaths-could-have-been-reduced-with-earlier-uk-lockdown-scientist-tells-inquiry/ar-AA1imDVs

https://www.opendemocracy.net/en/covid-19-inquiry-rollercoaster-uk-lockdowns-delay/

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/top-government-scientist-called-rishi-sunak-dr-death-after-eat-out-to-help-out-covid-inquiry-hears/ar-AA1ivW4e
