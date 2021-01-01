Well this is convenient isn't it!



Johnson: With the assistance of a technical team, we have been able to retrieve messages from the old phone. There is a period for which messages were not retrievable (from 31 January to 7 June 2020 inclusive). The technical team has been unable to determine the cause of this.



It felt odd at the time - many here commented as such - that Johnson was so willing to go along with the enquiry's requests. It seems now like he knew anything incriminating had been erased all along.I'm sure the "technical team" will have a good idea about why those Jan-June 2020 messages are not retrievable but they're not allowed to point out that our former PM is a dishonest cretin.Hopefully the enquiry can piece Covid-19 conversations together from other phones but the conversations he had outside of the small sphere of phones the enquiry has access to will now never be known. Presumably Johnson will have also erased whole conversations independent of that Jan-June blackspot so as not to incriminate himself.