Author Topic: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27160 on: Yesterday at 11:44:03 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:03:55 am
WTF is wrong with her!?
Does she have no idea of the way she is perceived?

A human joke
Offline SamLad

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27161 on: Yesterday at 12:00:12 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:38:22 am
Things can change very quickly, I remember after the 2019 election everyone was certain the Tories would be in power for another 10 years, Johnson was talking about being a three term PM, fast forward a few years and they are looking at electoral disaster.
my favourite political quote "A week is a long time in politics".
Online oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27162 on: Yesterday at 12:04:30 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on October 20, 2023, 07:25:41 am
1992 is the warning John, (although Labour were only slightly ahead in the polls that year, so hopefully too far ahead this time). Still couldnt believe it that year though. I remember a feeling of being powerless to stop it as the results came in. Coupled with confusion and a realisation that the country was full of twats.
Same here, how could they possibly lose after what's happened.
I remember having a argument with a lad days before the election. the Torys started telling people Labour will spend blah blah, interest rates will shoot up and many will lose their homes, this lad started talking as if he was clued up. "what worries me about Labour" blah blah. then repeated the Torys argument word for word, seemed to impress a few people around as well. i couldn't believe he was falling for it. I put that election loss down to those scare tactics in the last 2 weeks before the election. a lot of people had bought on the right to buy, the Torys knew they were clueless when it comes to economics. scare the shit out of them. it worked.
This is one of the reasons the Torys are doomed. there are litterly millions out their who were f.. up by Truss budget. 8 mill or so paying hundreds a month more in montages or rent. many will be clueless on politics but they will know who Liz Truss is and they will have nothing but contempt for her and the Torys. they will not need reminding come the next GE, they are never voting Tory.
These Torys will try and scare voters again in the run up to the election. the problem they have is they've lost the credibility to do it on every issue.
Labour will increase interest rates.  good luck with that after Truss budget.
Labour will spend. again good luck with that considering how many Billions you've pissed away.
I can't think of anything they can use to scare voters, that's what does the damage. even if they did think of something voters would still know what they are up too, people fell for it in 1992 and many other times as well but the Torys have just tried it too much over the last few yrs. everyone knows it's about taking the focus away from the Torys onto Labour.

Offline killer-heels

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27163 on: Yesterday at 12:05:38 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:37:45 am
you think it will be a hung parliament?

I think Labour will win outright but as always the gap come election day will be narrowed, I still think the Tories will get close to 30%. That said the dark horses for them are Reform. I think now that they will seek to do maximum damage to the Tories in attempt to infiltrate them post election. If they stand and go strong, they could lose a fair few percentage points as a result.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27164 on: Yesterday at 12:07:44 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:22:43 am
I do share your concern though about 1992, that one was difficult to get over, the first campaign that I was actively involved with, got to know Neil Kinnock very well too!

I do think if Labour had won though it would have been a one term government as the ERM debacle would have happened on Labour's watch. I remember commentators saying at the time that it wasn't necessarily a bad election to lose.

Still hurts though

2010 still pisses me off. I know 2008 crash was bad, but it was the first serious economic crisis Labour had faced and the public barely gave them a chance to try and sort it out. Yet the Tories are allowed to preside over one economic catastrophe after another and still manage to retain power.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27165 on: Yesterday at 12:07:44 pm »
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27166 on: Yesterday at 12:08:44 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:04:30 pm
......
I can't think of anything they can use to scare voters, that's what does the damage. even if they did think of something voters would still know what they are up too, people fell for it in 1992 and many other times as well but the Torys have just tried it too much over the last few yrs. everyone knows it's about taking the focus away from the Torys onto Labour.

I think they're positioning themselves to offer tax cuts to bribe voters rather than scare them. The cancellation of HS2 and selling of land will allow them to deliver the tax cuts, and there are plenty selfish pricks in this country who will buy into the increase in their pay packet as a consequence.

Online oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27167 on: Yesterday at 12:18:01 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 12:08:44 pm
I think they're positioning themselves to offer tax cuts to bribe voters rather than scare them. The cancellation of HS2 and selling of land will allow them to deliver the tax cuts, and there are plenty selfish pricks in this country who will buy into the increase in their pay packet as a consequence.
Of course, Hunts already said they will give tax cuts next year, they will tell us we've gone through the pain so lets no make that all in vain as we've turned the corner now.
It's a good point you've raised though, Labour should start ridiculing them for trying to do it before it happens.
Nobody will be surprised when the tax cuts come and they will know why the Torys are doing it.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27168 on: Yesterday at 12:53:10 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:37:45 am
you think it will be a hung parliament?
My point being, the Tories returned and headed the new Government. And in the following GE, they had outright parliamentary majority.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27169 on: Yesterday at 01:06:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:44:03 am
Does she have no idea of the way she is perceived?

A human joke
I believe she is a psychopath. And that's not hyperbole - I mean it literally.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27170 on: Yesterday at 03:30:09 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:04:30 pm
Same here, how could they possibly lose after what's happened.
I remember having a argument with a lad days before the election. the Torys started telling people Labour will spend blah blah, interest rates will shoot up and many will lose their homes, this lad started talking as if he was clued up. "what worries me about Labour" blah blah. then repeated the Torys argument word for word, seemed to impress a few people around as well. i couldn't believe he was falling for it. I put that election loss down to those scare tactics in the last 2 weeks before the election. a lot of people had bought on the right to buy, the Torys knew they were clueless when it comes to economics. scare the shit out of them. it worked.
This is one of the reasons the Torys are doomed. there are litterly millions out their who were f.. up by Truss budget. 8 mill or so paying hundreds a month more in montages or rent. many will be clueless on politics but they will know who Liz Truss is and they will have nothing but contempt for her and the Torys. they will not need reminding come the next GE, they are never voting Tory.
These Torys will try and scare voters again in the run up to the election. the problem they have is they've lost the credibility to do it on every issue.
Labour will increase interest rates.  good luck with that after Truss budget.
Labour will spend. again good luck with that considering how many Billions you've pissed away.
I can't think of anything they can use to scare voters, that's what does the damage. even if they did think of something voters would still know what they are up too, people fell for it in 1992 and many other times as well but the Torys have just tried it too much over the last few yrs. everyone knows it's about taking the focus away from the Torys onto Labour.
Yeah spot on. The economy was the big scare tactic in 92. The Tory papers were merciless and despicable really. But it worked. Good luck with that this time as you say.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27171 on: Yesterday at 03:31:58 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 12:53:10 pm
My point being, the Tories returned and headed the new Government. And in the following GE, they had outright parliamentary majority.
He meant theres no coming back this time (before the next GE). Not theyll never come back.
Offline slotmachine

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27172 on: Yesterday at 04:08:16 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:06:44 pm
I believe she is a psychopath. And that's not hyperbole - I mean it literally.

She needs fucking sectioning.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27173 on: Yesterday at 05:29:18 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 03:31:58 pm
He meant theres no coming back this time (before the next GE). Not theyll never come back.
Ah. I see. :)
Online west_london_red

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27174 on: Yesterday at 05:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:03:55 am
WTF is wrong with her!?

Easier to ask whats right with her, will be a much shorter list.
Online oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27175 on: Yesterday at 06:31:49 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:13:01 am
That's the problem she isn't normal the scary thing is she thinks she is right and everyone else is wrong.  :o
She's not alone. egged on by the hard right old men in the Brugges group who must be telling her she was treated horribly by some in the party.
Imagine it's a mixture of things, bitterness over being betrayed when she needed support. Dorries is the same, tearing into many Torys who she sees as traitors for getting rid of Johnson.  wanting to fight the way History will remember her while she still has influence, Brugge group pyschos worried the party will move to the left. these nutters still think they would be well ahead in the polls if Johnson or Truss were still leaders.
There is something wrong with her, she should be keeping her head down, she f.. it up, nobody betrayed her.


Bruges Group 🇬🇧
@BrugesGroup
·
Oct 20
It appears all but certain that those who plotted to get rid of Johnson and Truss will have plenty of time to reflect on their treacherous behaviour on the opposition benches.



Offline TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27176 on: Yesterday at 06:34:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:07:44 pm
2010 still pisses me off. I know 2008 crash was bad, but it was the first serious economic crisis Labour had faced and the public barely gave them a chance to try and sort it out. Yet the Tories are allowed to preside over one economic catastrophe after another and still manage to retain power.

Disgrace how Labour capitulated in that period.  A financial crisis created by banking greed, particularly in the US.  All Labour could muster was a stupid note stating theres no money left as they exited.
Offline PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27177 on: Yesterday at 07:19:15 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:17:41 am
Its actually negligent (should be criminally negligent) when you consider the state of the NHS, schools and just about every public service and Im one of the people that would benefit from this tax cut, Id rather just be able to get a GP appointment and my kids go to school that isnt falling apart rather then a few quid extra in my pocket at the end of the month.
This is my point exactly. Labour need to point out the Tory bribe isn't really much use unless you can afford to opt out of state health and education.
It might swing enough people to cause a problem though.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27178 on: Yesterday at 08:10:48 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:19:15 pm
This is my point exactly. Labour need to point out the Tory bribe isn't really much use unless you can afford to opt out of state health and education.
It might swing enough people to cause a problem though.
Labour should turn up the rhetoric. Call them out for what they are. Millions of ordinary people in the UK are struggling to put food in the mouths of their children, pay their fuel and energy bills, and keep up with the rent and mortgages. And what is the response of this miserable, inept, tone-deaf government? To suggest cuts for top earners. Incredible! This Tory Government is a disgrace and seems hell-bent on doing nothing but perpetuate the misery of the British people. Call an election, and get out. The sooner, the better.

It should not be a press release. It should given verbally, by someone who can deliver it in a manner dripping with disgust. How Clare Short could do it back in the day. (The look of, I've just stepped in dog shit when wearing sandals).
Offline PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27179 on: Yesterday at 08:44:38 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:10:48 pm
Labour should turn up the rhetoric. Call them out for what they are. Millions of ordinary people in the UK are struggling to put food in the mouths of their children, pay their fuel and energy bills, and keep up with the rent and mortgages. And what is the response of this miserable, inept, tone-deaf government? To suggest cuts for top earners. Incredible! This Tory Government is a disgrace and seems hell-bent on doing nothing but perpetuate the misery of the British people. Call an election, and get out. The sooner, the better.

It should not be a press release. It should given verbally, by someone who can deliver it in a manner dripping with disgust. How Clare Short could do it back in the day. (The look of, I've just stepped in dog shit when wearing sandals).

Unfortunately , I think the electorate, have been trained to be sympathetic and taught to think, "Well it's their fault for not working hard enough".  The tax cut is targeted not just at the "high earners", but a significant proportion of the electorate that have 'worked hard enough , to be in the 40% tax bracket'.   
Online west_london_red

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27180 on: Yesterday at 08:52:16 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:10:48 pm
Labour should turn up the rhetoric. Call them out for what they are. Millions of ordinary people in the UK are struggling to put food in the mouths of their children, pay their fuel and energy bills, and keep up with the rent and mortgages. And what is the response of this miserable, inept, tone-deaf government? To suggest cuts for top earners. Incredible! This Tory Government is a disgrace and seems hell-bent on doing nothing but perpetuate the misery of the British people. Call an election, and get out. The sooner, the better.

It should not be a press release. It should given verbally, by someone who can deliver it in a manner dripping with disgust. How Clare Short could do it back in the day. (The look of, I've just stepped in dog shit when wearing sandals).

The problem is an awful lot of people whose votes Labour need will earn £50k+ (especially in and around London) and with inflation, taxes as they are a lot of people at the bottom end of that scale wont actually consider themselves to be top earners. Labour need to oppose it, but they just need to consider their attack angle.
Offline PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27181 on: Yesterday at 09:31:14 pm »
London is an interesting battleground. Location makes it Tory. Being a city more likely to be Labour.
In my head, rightly or wrongly, I think of trades as working class and should therefore be most likely to vote labour. But people on here point out that they are typically on good money and likely to fall into that earning bracket that could be swayed. Probably not university educated so maybe don't value schools as much, young and maybe not needing the NHS?  I've gone too far with the stereotypes. But I do agree with your point.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27182 on: Yesterday at 10:18:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:44:03 am
Does she have no idea of the way she is perceived?

A human joke
Not just the "Growth Commission" but "Liz Trusss Growth Commission".  She's so deluded she seemingly sees herself as a selling point and not the toxic psycho that the majority of the country see her as.

Hopefully Rachel Reeves points out that Hunt is following the Truss playbook when he inevitably chucks in a few pre-election tax cuts.

Online Riquende

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27183 on: Yesterday at 11:20:39 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:18:59 pm
Hunt is following the Truss playbook

Jiz Trunt.
Online Robinred

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27184 on: Today at 12:43:42 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:18:59 pm
Not just the "Growth Commission" but "Liz Trusss Growth Commission".  She's so deluded she seemingly sees herself as a selling point and not the toxic psycho that the majority of the country see her as.

Hopefully Rachel Reeves points out that Hunt is following the Truss playbook when he inevitably chucks in a few pre-election tax cuts.



The Guardian reported earlier that Hunt will quit Parliament before the election - apparently he doesnt fancy doing a Portillo.
