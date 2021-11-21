a poisoned chalice for a new leader though, they won't want to be tarnished as the one who led them to a catastrophic election defeat, because that is what it will be - think 1997 on acid, they will want Sunak to take the blame for that.



I genuinely think less than 100 seats are in play here. Smart money probably on between 140 and 160



I think it depends if those in the shadows currently want a try at being PM with the slimmest chances of winning an election or to wait until after the GE and become leader of the opposition.We saw with Sunak that he just wanted to be PM. Given the role in the most underwhelming way possible (no election and not even a membership vote after being rejected by the membership only a few months earlier) and he landed with no vision or ambition. Cringeworthy interviews where he just repeats slogans are the measure of him.My guess is that the next Tory leader will be either the cranks' choice of Braverman or Mordaunt, both of which seem to have been plotting their route for some time. As the next GE will likely/hopefully reverse the 2019 intake of Brexit zealots I think Mordaunt will edge it. Braverman might think making her move now and enacting a Trumpist manifesto before the GE is her best chance.