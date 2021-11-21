@redberet. Given that we've noted loads on this thread how the electorate love to doff their caps to their betters. Might it be a plausible strategy. If the wealthy feel a conservative government is best then they'll tell their lessers this. It's not a great strategy but they really are in a hole.
* not suggesting wealth makes one better but that seems to be the general perception of things .
I've genuinely no idea, Paul. I don't think they're that smart, though. I just think the Tories are broken and out of ideas, so they default to the same knee jerk response, regardless of circumstances.
Lose a by election? Tax cuts for the wealthy.
A war erupts in Europe? Tax cuts for the wealthy.
A picture falls off the wall? Tax cuts for the wealthy.
Asteroid heading for Earth? Tax cuts for the wealthy.
They're literally a stuck record at this point. By the time the election rolls around, they'll have had more leaders in the past decade than Everton have had managers. Another shit outfit in blue that have destroyed finances through reckless spending.