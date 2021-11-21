« previous next »
Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 03:04:15 pm
Never underestimate how thick some of the people are in this country.

I am always constantly amazed with how gullible some people are.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 05:35:50 pm
Quote from: jack witham on Yesterday at 03:04:15 pm
Never underestimate how thick some of the people are in this country.

I am always constantly amazed with how gullible some people are.

If you're constantly amazed, doesn't that make you a bit gullible yourself? Or, at least, incapable of assimilating information?  ;)
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 05:56:40 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 01:48:24 pm
@philipstephens.bsky.social
Its not that they shout at you when you knock on the door and ask for support, says a Tory MP. Or even that they just shut the doorno, they look at you quizzically as if you are slightly mad.


No longer even angry - just utterly bemused at the concept of even voting for them anymore.

I suspect with a lot of people they no longer have the strength to be angry, they are just tired. Its been a long time since a Tory has knocked on my door, but when you see what they are like on the TV you have to ask what the actual point in shouting at them would be, they wont admit theyve fucked up, they wont even admit the country is fucked, and they have absolutely no idea how to fix what they have fucked up but cant admit.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 06:16:24 pm
At some point in the future, maybe the next General Election, they will cut to Professor Curtice for his latest analysis and it will be the very moment that he finally turns to dust in time lapse photography fashion.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 06:18:00 pm
I knew the results from this morning but only just saw the breakdown now, despite the absolute clusterfuck the Tories have overseen 40% of voters in Tamworth still voted Tory, thats absolutely mind blowing. Exactly how fucked do things need to be for people not to vote for these wankers? We criticise the Tories for thinking they are born to rule but when you can still pick up 40% of the vote in current circumstances its not hard to see where that attitude comes from.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 06:34:12 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:18:00 pm
I knew the results from this morning but only just saw the breakdown now, despite the absolute clusterfuck the Tories have overseen 40% of voters in Tamworth still voted Tory, thats absolutely mind blowing. Exactly how fucked do things need to be for people not to vote for these wankers? We criticise the Tories for thinking they are born to rule but when you can still pick up 40% of the vote in current circumstances its not hard to see where that attitude comes from.
They will no doubt think they know who they are voting for, Tory values but are they? this isn't a Tory government with Tory values, it's the fact they still think they are voting for the Tory party that shows their ignorance.
How many times did those Tory MPs with some integrity tell them the Party has been hijacked by the far right. the Torys became no better than hard right populists bordering on Fascism.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 07:17:16 pm
I think they'll be back . People will always think things can be better. When labour fail to deliver unicorn powered money machines the Tories will promise to deliver what labour aren't and people will give them a chance .

--edit-- it's just a question of election cycles before people forget that if those unicorns existed the Tories would keep them for themselves.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 07:21:00 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:17:16 pm
I think they'll be back . People will always think things can be better. When labour fail to deliver unicorn powered money machines the Tories will promise to deliver what labour aren't and people will give them a chance .

In a FPTP system, the pendulum will always swing back the other way, eventually. What I hope for is that the Tories collapse into civil war, someone horrific comes out on top and we get a good couple of cycles in before they become competitive again.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 12:59:36 am
@SophyRidgeSky
A few messages I've received from Conservative MPs in response to the by elections:

"The problem with the PM is while he may be a first rate academic he is a fifth rate politician. He does not connect, he has the leadership qualities of an amoeba.". ( :D )

"No10 can't spin away the number of Conservative voters who stayed at home. There was nothing to inspire people to go out and vote. The big task now is, how many seats can we save in a general election, not how many can we win"

"We're still paying for Boris and Liz"
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 01:16:48 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:59:36 am
@SophyRidgeSky
A few messages I've received from Conservative MPs in response to the by elections:

"The problem with the PM is while he may be a first rate academic he is a fifth rate politician. He does not connect, he has the leadership qualities of an amoeba.". ( :D )

"No10 can't spin away the number of Conservative voters who stayed at home. There was nothing to inspire people to go out and vote. The big task now is, how many seats can we save in a general election, not how many can we win"

"We're still paying for Boris and Liz"

This is the natural outcome of four leaders in four years. How could anyone possibly know what they are voting for if they go Tory?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 01:21:52 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:18:00 pm
I knew the results from this morning but only just saw the breakdown now, despite the absolute clusterfuck the Tories have overseen 40% of voters in Tamworth still voted Tory, thats absolutely mind blowing. Exactly how fucked do things need to be for people not to vote for these wankers? We criticise the Tories for thinking they are born to rule but when you can still pick up 40% of the vote in current circumstances its not hard to see where that attitude comes from.

That is a significant drop from 66% isn't it? You're completely right, it depresses me no end that even one person votes for them, but factoring everything in, they are so f*cked.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 01:38:22 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:17:16 pm
I think they'll be back . People will always think things can be better. When labour fail to deliver unicorn powered money machines the Tories will promise to deliver what labour aren't and people will give them a chance .

--edit-- it's just a question of election cycles before people forget that if those unicorns existed the Tories would keep them for themselves.

Things can change very quickly, I remember after the 2019 election everyone was certain the Tories would be in power for another 10 years, Johnson was talking about being a three term PM, fast forward a few years and they are looking at electoral disaster.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 01:42:00 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:59:36 am
@SophyRidgeSky
A few messages I've received from Conservative MPs in response to the by elections:

"The problem with the PM is while he may be a first rate academic he is a fifth rate politician. He does not connect, he has the leadership qualities of an amoeba.". ( :D )

"No10 can't spin away the number of Conservative voters who stayed at home. There was nothing to inspire people to go out and vote. The big task now is, how many seats can we save in a general election, not how many can we win"

"We're still paying for Boris and Liz"


Based on that and the recent by-election results Im surprised they havent started looking for a new leader already, they really dont have anything to lose because the do nothing option is a certain and heavy defeat
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 02:16:30 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:48:38 am
The Wikipedia article on the 2019 election says the Tories won 365 seats in the last GE, whilst Corbyn's Labour won 202 (even though the Tories only got 2.4% more of the vote). The current state of the parties as reported by parliament.uk puts the Tories on 352 seats and Labour on 197.

Are there some outstanding by elections in Labour seats I don't know about? Or did they lose a couple? Or is the uk parliament site just not reporting correctly?
you are reading it wrong, those percentages apply to the 2017 election which was a hung parliament. 2019, the Tories were around 12 points ahead 43-31.

The seat numbers were correct at the time though
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 02:21:30 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 07:25:41 am
1992 is the warning John, (although Labour were only slightly ahead in the polls that year, so hopefully too far ahead this time). Still couldnt believe it that year though. I remember a feeling of being powerless to stop it as the results came in. Coupled with confusion and a realisation that the country was full of twats.
this feels more like 1997 to me, these are record breaking swings from the Tories to Labour. There's no way back for them
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 02:40:56 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:42:00 am
Based on that and the recent by-election results Im surprised they havent started looking for a new leader already, they really dont have anything to lose because the do nothing option is a certain and heavy defeat
a poisoned chalice for a new leader though, they won't want to be tarnished as the one who led them to a catastrophic election defeat, because that is what it will be - think 1997 on acid, they will want Sunak to take the blame for that.

I genuinely think less than 100 seats are in play here. Smart money probably on between 140 and 160
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 07:48:40 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:40:56 am
a poisoned chalice for a new leader though, they won't want to be tarnished as the one who led them to a catastrophic election defeat, because that is what it will be - think 1997 on acid, they will want Sunak to take the blame for that.

I genuinely think less than 100 seats are in play here. Smart money probably on between 140 and 160
I think it depends if those in the shadows currently want a try at being PM with the slimmest chances of winning an election or to wait until after the GE and become leader of the opposition.

We saw with Sunak that he just wanted to be PM.  Given the role in the most underwhelming way possible (no election and not even a membership vote after being rejected by the membership only a few months earlier) and he landed with no vision or ambition.  Cringeworthy interviews where he just repeats slogans are the measure of him.

My guess is that the next Tory leader will be either the cranks' choice of Braverman or Mordaunt, both of which seem to have been plotting their route for some time.  As the next GE will likely/hopefully reverse the 2019 intake of Brexit zealots I think Mordaunt will edge it.  Braverman might think making her move now and enacting a Trumpist manifesto before the GE is her best chance.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 07:59:16 am
Lose two by elections? Mull over a tax cut for top earners of course. That'll win the voters back.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/oct/20/rishi-sunak-considers-tax-cut-for-top-earners-after-byelection-defeats

It's a parody at this point. Tax cuts for the well off are the Tories' answer to EVERYTHING. If 2019 should tell Rishi anything, it's that he also needs the votes of poor people too.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 08:09:08 am
@redberet.  Given that we've noted loads on this thread how the electorate love to doff their caps to their betters. Might it be a plausible strategy. If the wealthy feel a conservative government is best then they'll tell their lessers this. It's not a great strategy but they really are in a hole.

* not suggesting wealth makes one better but that seems to be the general perception of things .

--edit-- I note Moody's have restored our credit rating in response to Hunt and a softening of our stance on EU trade.  This might wash through in time for bigger pre election give aways.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 08:14:16 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:09:08 am
@redberet.  Given that we've noted loads on this thread how the electorate love to doff their caps to their betters. Might it be a plausible strategy. If the wealthy feel a conservative government is best then they'll tell their lessers this. It's not a great strategy but they really are in a hole.

* not suggesting wealth makes one better but that seems to be the general perception of things .

I've genuinely no idea, Paul. I don't think they're that smart, though. I just think the Tories are broken and out of ideas, so they default to the same knee jerk response, regardless of circumstances.

Lose a by election? Tax cuts for the wealthy.
A war erupts in Europe? Tax cuts for the wealthy.
A picture falls off the wall? Tax cuts for the wealthy.
Asteroid heading for Earth? Tax cuts for the wealthy.

They're literally a stuck record at this point. By the time the election rolls around, they'll have had more leaders in the past decade than Everton have had managers. Another shit outfit in blue that have destroyed finances through reckless spending.
