Itís not that they shout at you when you knock on the door and ask for support, says a Tory MP. Or even that they just shut the doorÖno, they look at you quizzically as if you are slightly madÖ.





No longer even angry - just utterly bemused at the concept of even voting for them anymore.



I suspect with a lot of people they no longer have the strength to be angry, they are just tired. Itís been a long time since a Tory has knocked on my door, but when you see what they are like on the TV you have to ask what the actual point in shouting at them would be, they wonít admit theyíve fucked up, they wonít even admit the country is fucked, and they have absolutely no idea how to fix what they have fucked up but canít admit.