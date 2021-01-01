How did 41% of those who voted in Tamworth still think the Tories are worth their loyalty? Their core of support never ceases to bamboozle, irritate and depress me. Great results for Labour .but they cant be complacent. These two seats will probably turn blue again at the GE and the swing will be nothing like this overall.



Expect the Tories to double down and cling on for as long as possible hoping Starmer gets caught kerb crawling or something (theyll find something to pin on him) or waiting for inflation to naturally halve (as a result of natural cyclical mathematics) so Rishi can claim that one. More stop the boats (without stopping the boats), more power to the car drivers (as the price of fuel goes up again). Not so much on levelling up or education after HS2 and the crumbling schools.