« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 672 673 674 675 676 [677]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...  (Read 1063099 times)

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,611
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27040 on: Today at 04:48:38 am »
The Wikipedia article on the 2019 election says the Tories won 365 seats in the last GE, whilst Corbyn's Labour won 202 (even though the Tories only got 2.4% more of the vote). The current state of the parties as reported by parliament.uk puts the Tories on 352 seats and Labour on 197.

Are there some outstanding by elections in Labour seats I don't know about? Or did they lose a couple? Or is the uk parliament site just not reporting correctly?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27041 on: Today at 04:54:36 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:48:38 am
The Wikipedia article on the 2019 election says the Tories won 365 seats in the last GE, whilst Corbyn's Labour won 202 (even though the Tories only got 2.4% more of the vote). The current state of the parties as reported by parliament.uk puts the Tories on 352 seats and Labour on 197.

Are there some outstanding by elections in Labour seats I don't know about? Or did they lose a couple? Or is the uk parliament site just not reporting correctly?
Abbot, Corbyn Webbe and Huq Have lost the whip. Just off top of  my head, however it still doesnt add up
with by election victories and Wakeford crossing floor
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27042 on: Today at 05:04:01 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:12:54 am
Wait, both Tory candidates scarpered immediately after the result was announced? Losers. ;D

This reminds me of 1997, where the Referendum Party and (to a lesser extent) UKIP siphoned off Tory votes. Wonder how screwed they are, long term? If they move to the right, they'll turn off moderates; if they move to tg
he centre, the nutters will go for Reform - assuming they stand. But if they don't stand, it'll only be because the Tories struck a deal with them to embrace extreme policies that they'll have to lie to the public about to avoid scaring off moderates. And they'll likely still lose anyway.
I think that's why the Tories embraced Johnson and put up with him for so long.  He, for whatever reasons, appealed to a wider group of people without alienating the core Tory vote.

It was only delaying the inevitable though and ended up mixing in undeliverable promises and gross incompetence to the already toxic Tory mix.  Johnson gave them the post-Brexit high they could hardly have dreamed of but the crash is going to be far worse than had they stuck with May.  Labour have sealed off the vacated centre ground and the cranks like Reform, Britain First and UKIP still leech votes off to their right.  That said, the by-elections showed that they retain a base of people that seemingly vote Tory in spite of anything and everything.

A massively underwhelming day for the Lib Dems, particularly in Tamworth.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:05:58 am by thaddeus »
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,611
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27043 on: Today at 05:08:15 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:54:36 am
Abbot, Corbyn Webbe and Huq Have lost the whip. Just off top of  my head, however it still doesnt add up
with by election victories and Wakeford crossing floor

Ah, well that partly explains it at least.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27044 on: Today at 05:08:32 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:44:09 am
did you  bet, what price did you get?
Never has a bet on Tamworth, had Coppers on mid bed, 5/1. I thought I might of missed something as the lib dems were big odds on at first. price came down very quickly, just glad they won.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:12:25 am by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27045 on: Today at 05:11:40 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:08:32 am
Coppers, 5/1. I thought I might of missed something as the lib dems were big odds on at first. price came down very quickly, just glad they won.

better than a poke in the eye
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,611
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27046 on: Today at 05:12:38 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 05:04:01 am
I think that's why the Tories embraced Johnson and put up with him for so long.  He, for whatever reasons, appealed to a wider group of people without alienating the core Tory vote.

It was only delaying the inevitable though and ended up mixing in undeliverable promises and gross incompetence to the already toxic Tory mix.  Johnson gave them the post-Brexit high they could hardly have dreamed of but the crash is going to be far worse than had they stuck with May.  Labour have sealed off the vacated centre ground and the cranks like Reform, Britain First and UKIP still leech votes off to their right.  That said, the by-elections showed that they retain a base of people that seemingly vote Tory in spite of anything and everything.

A massively underwhelming day for the Lib Dems, particularly in Tamworth.

Well Turnout was pretty low, so we know loads of potential Tory voters stayed at home. We have to ask ourselves in the event of a GE how many voters will actually switch parties, and how many will just not bother voting at all? Turnout was down in 1997 when compared to 1992, and in 2001 in dropped still further; based on that, it's fair to say a big chunk of the Tory vote just won't vote at all rather than vote for someone not a Tory.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27047 on: Today at 05:41:56 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:12:38 am
Well Turnout was pretty low, so we know loads of potential Tory voters stayed at home. We have to ask ourselves in the event of a GE how many voters will actually switch parties, and how many will just not bother voting at all? Turnout was down in 1997 when compared to 1992, and in 2001 in dropped still further; based on that, it's fair to say a big chunk of the Tory vote just won't vote at all rather than vote for someone not a Tory.
The Beeb are making quite a big deal of the low turn-out and the perceived protest vote.  I expect there's an element of disaster management from the Tories in those comments - either through editorial pressure or through the political reporters being close to the campaign teams.

I just don't see Sunak or Hunt doing anything between now and the GE to mobilise their voters or to stop a significant proportion of those that are mobilised using their vote as a protest again.  I agree that many likely won't vote at all and Labour don't need massive swings to them to win a majority.

The phenomenon of voting out the incumbent government rather than voting in the opposition is hardly a new thing.  I think most elections across the world are won by the least objectionable rather than the most inspiring.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,945
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27048 on: Today at 05:43:07 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:08:32 am
Never has a bet on Tamworth, had Coppers on mid bed, 5/1. I thought I might of missed something as the lib dems were big odds on at first. price came down very quickly, just glad they won.
You could get 10/1 on mid beds at one point !

I suspect that it may well flip back at the next election, but this is glorious. You dont lose your 33rd safest seat and it not be a colossal disaster
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27049 on: Today at 05:57:24 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:11:40 am
better than a poke in the eye
:) Made the win a bit sweeter.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,611
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27050 on: Today at 05:58:10 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 05:41:56 am
The Beeb are making quite a big deal of the low turn-out and the perceived protest vote.  I expect there's an element of disaster management from the Tories in those comments - either through editorial pressure or through the political reporters being close to the campaign teams.

I just don't see Sunak or Hunt doing anything between now and the GE to mobilise their voters or to stop a significant proportion of those that are mobilised using their vote as a protest again.  I agree that many likely won't vote at all and Labour don't need massive swings to them to win a majority.

The phenomenon of voting out the incumbent government rather than voting in the opposition is hardly a new thing.  I think most elections across the world are won by the least objectionable rather than the most inspiring.

Agree. What was pertinent about 1997 and 2001 was that in both elections Labour won landslides. What was significant about 2001 was the turnout was below 60% and Labour still bollocked the Tories - it was more a sign that people were satisfied with the job Blair's Labour was doing as much as Billy Hague's utter failure to galvanise or reinvent the Tories.

It's strange, as we usually associate low turnouts as benefitting the sitting government rather than the opposition. But turnout in 2005 wasn't much better than in 2001 - just under 62% - and Labour's majority was slashed in the Iraq war backlash.

I'm not a pollster, so I don't know anything about trends, but turnout in 2019 was just over 67%, only 1.5% down on 2017. That shows the seismic shift the Brexit vote had on the Red Wall seats. If you combine Red Wall voters returning to Labour with a depressed Tory turnout, then there could be some interesting fireworks.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27051 on: Today at 05:59:02 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:43:07 am
You could get 10/1 on mid beds at one point !

I suspect that it may well flip back at the next election, but this is glorious. You dont lose your 33rd safest seat and it not be a colossal disaster
Yesterday I assume when it looked like a Tory win.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,465
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27052 on: Today at 06:17:41 am »
I don't know what percentage of votes are cast in the evening but there was heavy rain in the Midlands in the evening.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 672 673 674 675 676 [677]   Go Up
« previous next »
 