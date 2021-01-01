The Beeb are making quite a big deal of the low turn-out and the perceived protest vote. I expect there's an element of disaster management from the Tories in those comments - either through editorial pressure or through the political reporters being close to the campaign teams.



I just don't see Sunak or Hunt doing anything between now and the GE to mobilise their voters or to stop a significant proportion of those that are mobilised using their vote as a protest again. I agree that many likely won't vote at all and Labour don't need massive swings to them to win a majority.



The phenomenon of voting out the incumbent government rather than voting in the opposition is hardly a new thing. I think most elections across the world are won by the least objectionable rather than the most inspiring.



Agree. What was pertinent about 1997 and 2001 was that in both elections Labour won landslides. What was significant about 2001 was the turnout was below 60% and Labour still bollocked the Tories - it was more a sign that people were satisfied with the job Blair's Labour was doing as much as Billy Hague's utter failure to galvanise or reinvent the Tories.It's strange, as we usually associate low turnouts as benefitting the sitting government rather than the opposition. But turnout in 2005 wasn't much better than in 2001 - just under 62% - and Labour's majority was slashed in the Iraq war backlash.I'm not a pollster, so I don't know anything about trends, but turnout in 2019 was just over 67%, only 1.5% down on 2017. That shows the seismic shift the Brexit vote had on the Red Wall seats. If you combine Red Wall voters returning to Labour with a depressed Tory turnout, then there could be some interesting fireworks.