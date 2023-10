The Wikipedia article on the 2019 election says the Tories won 365 seats in the last GE, whilst Corbyn's Labour won 202 (even though the Tories only got 2.4% more of the vote). The current state of the parties as reported by parliament.uk puts the Tories on 352 seats and Labour on 197.



Are there some outstanding by elections in Labour seats I don't know about? Or did they lose a couple? Or is the uk parliament site just not reporting correctly?