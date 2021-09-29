« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...  (Read 1062804 times)

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27000 on: Yesterday at 05:30:18 pm »
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27001 on: Yesterday at 05:36:25 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:15:05 pm
No Labour politician or campaigner can tell voters to vote for another party, no Labour member can tell people they voted for another party either so how do they work together.?
It's not that I disagree with what needs to be done it's more about recognising just how tricky it is for Labour to argue people should vote tactically.

Obviously first thing to do is be honest, that applies to Lib Dems and Labour, look at who has the best chance to beat the Torys if people vote tactically , maybe just tell local voters we are channelling our resources to seats we expect to win. thats should be enough of a hint for voters to know they are being asked to vote tactically and Labour don't expect to win this seat.

One thing either side shouldn't be doing is what the Lib Dems have done. tell voters they offer the most serious challenge to the Torys in this seat when the polls show it's not true.
Let's forget all of the so called Labour Party members that voted for, and encouraged others to vote Liberal Democrats or Tory at the last general election, or maybe you've already airbrushed that from history already?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27002 on: Yesterday at 05:46:29 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:07:15 pm
https://twitter.com/supertanskiii/status/1714995687723589726
I stand corrected.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 04:07:28 pm
Unfortunately, idiots reside in every country. I am not even sure the UK (OK, England in particular) is even an outlier.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27003 on: Yesterday at 06:04:55 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:36:25 pm
Let's forget all of the so called Labour Party members that voted for, and encouraged others to vote Liberal Democrats or Tory at the last general election, or maybe you've already airbrushed that from history already?
That's interesting. I know Campbell got booted out the party but that was at the MEP elections for voting Lib Dems. don't know of 1 Labour member who   publicly asked people to vote Lib Dems though, I assume they were kicked out the party?
I don't think anyone on here has a problem with tactical voting and would do the same with their vote if the only serious challenge to the Torys was Lib Dems. maybe you don't remember the last few elections. many of us were encouraging people to vote tactically. posting links to a site which did detailed resereach on every seat in the country telling them who has the best chance of unseating the Torys. nobody is conveniently forgetting Labour members asked people to vote tactically, they actually encouraged it in some seat, the problem was the point I raised in my post, making their name known publicly meant they would be booted out the party.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27004 on: Yesterday at 06:41:47 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:04:55 pm
That's interesting. I know Campbell got booted out the party but that was at the MEP elections for voting Lib Dems. don't know of 1 Labour member who   publicly asked people to vote Lib Dems though, I assume they were kicked out the party?


You must remember Blair very careful words in support of Chuka
https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/tony-blair-tactical-voting-corbyn-johnson-unwise-risk_uk_5ddbba48e4b0d50f32931a10


I can understand why people I know in the same constituency as me will be voting for Chuka.The Liberal Democrats cant form a government, but they can play an important role in who does govern, he said.

In a nod to support for former Tory independent MPs like David Gauke and Dominic Grieve, as well as other Conservatives, Blair also said that there are good, solid mainstream, independent minded MPs and candidates in both parties.

Then there is this guy
https://twitter.com/PeterCBowyer/status/1696489045499490598 candidate to run in Stockton West










Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27005 on: Yesterday at 06:44:16 pm »
I remember Kezia Dugdale, whilst leader of Scottish Labour heavily hinting voters should vote Tory to keep the SNP out.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27006 on: Yesterday at 06:47:12 pm »
That Sunak can meet MBS with big smiles all around without a peep from our media about Kashoggi makes feel ill.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27007 on: Yesterday at 06:57:54 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:41:47 pm
You must remember Blair very careful words in support of Chuka
https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/tony-blair-tactical-voting-corbyn-johnson-unwise-risk_uk_5ddbba48e4b0d50f32931a10


I can understand why people I know in the same constituency as me will be voting for Chuka.The Liberal Democrats cant form a government, but they can play an important role in who does govern, he said.

In a nod to support for former Tory independent MPs like David Gauke and Dominic Grieve, as well as other Conservatives, Blair also said that there are good, solid mainstream, independent minded MPs and candidates in both parties.

Then there is this guy
https://twitter.com/PeterCBowyer/status/1696489045499490598 candidate to run in Stockton West


You're missing the point, the point was that Labour should work with other partys to win the tactical vote so ive no problem if someone found a subtle way to make that point without breaking Labour party rules. Blair did this so  ive no problem with it, I also remember how Chuka stood out during that period when it came to calling the Torys out, many ducked out and kept quiet but Chuka was very vocal, many of us praised him for it so I assume Blair was impressed as well.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27008 on: Yesterday at 07:46:37 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:57:54 pm
You're missing the point, the point was that Labour should work with other partys to win the tactical vote so ive no problem if someone found a subtle way to make that point without breaking Labour party rules. Blair did this so  ive no problem with it, I also remember how Chuka stood out during that period when it came to calling the Torys out, many ducked out and kept quiet but Chuka was very vocal, many of us praised him for it so I assume Blair was impressed as well.

I think you have missed the point too mate, but nevermind
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27009 on: Yesterday at 08:05:01 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:46:37 pm
I think you have missed the point too mate, but nevermind
No. Read my first post I brought up the problem then, how they cant actually ask voters to vote tactically so they could drop a hint and say something like we are channelling resources into a seat they expect to win.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27010 on: Yesterday at 08:23:43 pm »
Quote from: Skagger on Yesterday at 06:47:12 pm
That Sunak can meet MBS with big smiles all around without a peep from our media about Kashoggi makes feel ill.
I haven't seen anything yet but the thought of it makes you want to scream.
I believe he kept Anthony Blinken waiting 7 hours, I wonder if he left Rishi twiddling his thumbs for a bit?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27011 on: Yesterday at 08:28:27 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 08:05:01 pm
No. Read my first post I brought up the problem then, how they cant actually ask voters to vote tactically so they could drop a hint and say something like we are channelling resources into a seat they expect to win.

and then you engaged with FDs point about members voting for or encouraging voting for other parties
You even mentioned Campbell doing it.   :D
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27012 on: Yesterday at 08:35:49 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:28:27 pm
and then you engaged with FDs point about members voting for or encouraging voting for other parties
You even mentioned Campbell doing it.   :D
Which highlighted the problem Labour members had asking people to vote tactically, Campbell mentioned he's voted Lib Dem in MEP elections after the polls had closed so he thought he had done nothing wrong but he was booted out in days. nobody is denying Labour members asked people to vote for the Lib Dems in certain seats, it happened, the problem was going public.

The surprise to me is we are even debating this, it's as if people forget all the elections when we were all calling for tactical voting, everybody on here knew there was nothing underhand about it,   it was done for one reason only, to beat the Torys, now it seems people want to rewrite history to put spin on the period as if tactical voting was used to attack Labour.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27013 on: Yesterday at 08:40:46 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 08:35:49 pm
Which highlighted the problem Labour members had asking people to vote tactically, Campbell mentioned he's voted Lib Dem in MEP elections after the polls had closed so he thought he had done nothing wrong but he was booted out in days. nobody is denying Labour members asked people to vote for the Lib Dems in certain seats, it happened, the problem was going public.

The surprise to me is we are even debating this, it's as if people forget all the elections when we were all calling for tactical voting, everybody on here knew there was nothing underhand about it,   it was done for one reason only, to beat the Torys, now it seems people want to rewrite history to put spin on the period as if tactical voting was used to attack Labour.

Weve had this conversation before maybe 12 months ago. Campbell didnt vote tactically, he voted to protest against Corbyn and Milne. 

FDs point was nothing to do with tactical voting.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27014 on: Yesterday at 09:00:26 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:40:46 pm
Weve had this conversation before maybe 12 months ago. Campbell didnt vote tactically, he voted to protest against Corbyn and Milne. 

FDs point was nothing to do with tactical voting.
Fair enough but it was a protest vote in the MEP elections which still highlights the problem Labour members etc have when it comes to asking people to vote for another party.
How people used their vote at the PR MEP elections was far different than under the FPTP GE's, MEP elections were about one thing only Brexit. Campbell was against Corbyns Brexit stance. he wasn't alone.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27015 on: Yesterday at 09:11:18 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:30:18 pm
:lmao

His Mum looks really bored




Halloween is never too early for some
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27016 on: Yesterday at 09:22:20 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:00:26 pm
Fair enough but it was a protest vote in the MEP elections which still highlights the problem Labour members etc have when it comes to asking people to vote for another party.
How people used their vote at the PR MEP elections was far different than under the FPTP GE's, MEP elections were about one thing only Brexit. Campbell was against Corbyns Brexit stance. he wasn't alone.

Im pretty sure AC said he did it in the Euros not the GE as they are obviously less important
To his credit

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27017 on: Yesterday at 09:32:14 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:00:26 pm
Fair enough but it was a protest vote in the MEP elections which still highlights the problem Labour members etc have when it comes to asking people to vote for another party.
How people used their vote at the PR MEP elections was far different than under the FPTP GE's, MEP elections were about one thing only Brexit. Campbell was against Corbyns Brexit stance. he wasn't alone.

This issue comes down to does your face fit with Starmer and Akehurst
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27018 on: Yesterday at 09:40:52 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:32:14 pm
This issue comes down to does your face fit with Starmer and Akehurst

What a weird person to reference

Edit: Googled him and where he works. Poor reference.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:42:38 pm by Circa1892 »
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27019 on: Yesterday at 09:46:59 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:40:52 pm
What a weird person to reference

Edit: Googled him and where he works. Poor reference.
Why

He was a big driver against Neal Lawson, whos pro PR and so doesnt have a face that fits.

Logged

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27020 on: Today at 12:39:18 am »
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27021 on: Today at 12:57:28 am »
WOW.  Sudden big change on Betfair betting.
Mid Bed
Labour price dropped from near 2/1 to 1/4
Torys out from 4/6 to 4/1
Forget Lib Dems. 85/1

Tamworth, Labour 1/50
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27022 on: Today at 01:30:40 am »
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27023 on: Today at 01:33:20 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:57:28 am
WOW.  Sudden big change on Betfair betting.
Mid Bed
Labour price dropped from near 2/1 to 1/4
Torys out from 4/6 to 4/1
Forget Lib Dems. 85/1

Tamworth, Labour 1/50


Maybe a good thing now that Brexit is over with at long last is that natural Tories can now really think about what the Conservatives have done to this country and conclude it must be time for a change.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27024 on: Today at 02:17:12 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:33:20 am

Maybe a good thing now that Brexit is over with at long last is that natural Tories can now really think about what the Conservatives have done to this country and conclude it must be time for a change.

Yeah, ever since partygate then Truss run on the economy, people are seeing the Tories for what they are.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27025 on: Today at 02:24:26 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:33:20 am

Maybe a good thing now that Brexit is over with at long last is that natural Tories can now really think about what the Conservatives have done to this country and conclude it must be time for a change.
Yeah, the big change is voters know what there up to now as it's been rammed down their throats for years. everything is about deflecting the publics attention away from how badly they've done. they have tried everything over the last few years but voters haven't been falling for it up to now.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27026 on: Today at 02:45:14 am »
Labour win Tamworth

Labour: 11,719

Conservatives: 10,403

Liberal Democrats: 417

Turnout 35.9%
« Last Edit: Today at 02:49:57 am by Statto Red »
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27027 on: Today at 02:50:40 am »

A 23.9% swing - Labour won by 1,316 votes ;D


'Labour overturns huge Tory majority to win Tamworth byelection':-

Labour has overturned a near 20,000-vote Conservative majority in Tamworth, winning the area for the first time since a bellwether byelection in 1996.

www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/oct/20/labour-overturns-huge-tory-majority-to-win-tamworth-byelection






Posted at 2:50am : Ione Wells, Political correspondent, reporting from Tamworth...

Tory candidate leaves immediately : www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-politics-67126173

'The Conservative candidate in Tamworth rushed off stage pretty immediately from the closest fire exit after the result and appears to have left already. The successful Labour candidate didnt get a handshake.'



Here are the results in full:

Labour: 11,719
Conservatives: 10,403
Reform UK: 1,373
Britain First: 580
The UK Independence Party: 436
Liberal Democrats: 417
Green Party: 417
Monster Raving Loony Party: 155
Independent: 86

^ www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-politics-67126173 - at 2.45am

« Last Edit: Today at 03:01:22 am by oojason »
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27028 on: Today at 02:56:08 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:45:14 am
Labour win Tamworth

Labour: 11,719

Conservatives: 10,403

Liberal Democrats: 417

Turnout 35.9%
1.300 Reform.
The Torys will crap themselves, even Tory voters who wont vote Labour or Lib Dems have another choice.
All started with trying to stop Torys moving to Frottage, he's back to f.. them up even more.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27029 on: Today at 02:58:32 am »
One down, one more to come.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27030 on: Today at 03:01:11 am »
44% turnout in Mid Bedfordshire, hopefully declaration in the next hour.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27031 on: Today at 03:01:42 am »
People in Tamworth claiming they barely saw the Tory candidate all campaign! Fantastic swing for Labour and confident speech from Sarah.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27032 on: Today at 03:05:19 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:01:42 am
People in Tamworth claiming they barely saw the Tory candidate all campaign! Fantastic swing for Labour and confident speech from Sarah.

The Tory candidate turned up to the declaration at the last minute, then scarpered off sulking as soon as the result was declared, thought he wasn't going to turn up at all at one stage.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27033 on: Today at 03:17:45 am »
Labour win Mid Beds

Labour - 13,872
Conservative - 12,680 votes
Liberal Democrat - 9,420 votes
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27034 on: Today at 03:19:52 am »

'Labour have won Mid Bedfordshire from the Conservatives - overturning a majority of nearly 25,000 votes.'

^ www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-politics-67126173 - 3.17am ;D
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27035 on: Today at 03:22:00 am »
Reform got just over 1400 votes in Mid Bedfordshire too.
