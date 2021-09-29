Let's forget all of the so called Labour Party members that voted for, and encouraged others to vote Liberal Democrats or Tory at the last general election, or maybe you've already airbrushed that from history already?



That's interesting. I know Campbell got booted out the party but that was at the MEP elections for voting Lib Dems. don't know of 1 Labour member who publicly asked people to vote Lib Dems though, I assume they were kicked out the party?I don't think anyone on here has a problem with tactical voting and would do the same with their vote if the only serious challenge to the Torys was Lib Dems. maybe you don't remember the last few elections. many of us were encouraging people to vote tactically. posting links to a site which did detailed resereach on every seat in the country telling them who has the best chance of unseating the Torys. nobody is conveniently forgetting Labour members asked people to vote tactically, they actually encouraged it in some seat, the problem was the point I raised in my post, making their name known publicly meant they would be booted out the party.