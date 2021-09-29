and then you engaged with FDs point about members voting for or encouraging voting for other parties
You even mentioned Campbell doing it.
Which highlighted the problem Labour members had asking people to vote tactically, Campbell mentioned he's voted Lib Dem in MEP elections after the polls had closed so he thought he had done nothing wrong but he was booted out in days. nobody is denying Labour members asked people to vote for the Lib Dems in certain seats, it happened, the problem was going public.
The surprise to me is we are even debating this, it's as if people forget all the elections when we were all calling for tactical voting, everybody on here knew there was nothing underhand about it, it was done for one reason only, to beat the Torys, now it seems people want to rewrite history to put spin on the period as if tactical voting was used to attack Labour.