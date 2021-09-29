« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 671 672 673 674 675 [676]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...  (Read 1062032 times)

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27000 on: Today at 05:30:18 pm »
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,266
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27001 on: Today at 05:36:25 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:15:05 pm
No Labour politician or campaigner can tell voters to vote for another party, no Labour member can tell people they voted for another party either so how do they work together.?
It's not that I disagree with what needs to be done it's more about recognising just how tricky it is for Labour to argue people should vote tactically.

Obviously first thing to do is be honest, that applies to Lib Dems and Labour, look at who has the best chance to beat the Torys if people vote tactically , maybe just tell local voters we are channelling our resources to seats we expect to win. thats should be enough of a hint for voters to know they are being asked to vote tactically and Labour don't expect to win this seat.

One thing either side shouldn't be doing is what the Lib Dems have done. tell voters they offer the most serious challenge to the Torys in this seat when the polls show it's not true.
Let's forget all of the so called Labour Party members that voted for, and encouraged others to vote Liberal Democrats or Tory at the last general election, or maybe you've already airbrushed that from history already?
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27002 on: Today at 05:46:29 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:07:15 pm
https://twitter.com/supertanskiii/status/1714995687723589726
I stand corrected.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:07:28 pm
Unfortunately, idiots reside in every country. I am not even sure the UK (OK, England in particular) is even an outlier.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27003 on: Today at 06:04:55 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:36:25 pm
Let's forget all of the so called Labour Party members that voted for, and encouraged others to vote Liberal Democrats or Tory at the last general election, or maybe you've already airbrushed that from history already?
That's interesting. I know Campbell got booted out the party but that was at the MEP elections for voting Lib Dems. don't know of 1 Labour member who   publicly asked people to vote Lib Dems though, I assume they were kicked out the party?
I don't think anyone on here has a problem with tactical voting and would do the same with their vote if the only serious challenge to the Torys was Lib Dems. maybe you don't remember the last few elections. many of us were encouraging people to vote tactically. posting links to a site which did detailed resereach on every seat in the country telling them who has the best chance of unseating the Torys. nobody is conveniently forgetting Labour members asked people to vote tactically, they actually encouraged it in some seat, the problem was the point I raised in my post, making their name known publicly meant they would be booted out the party.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis
Pages: 1 ... 671 672 673 674 675 [676]   Go Up
« previous next »
 