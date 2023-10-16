« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...  (Read 1061858 times)

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26960 on: October 16, 2023, 12:03:44 pm »
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26961 on: October 16, 2023, 12:06:51 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on October 16, 2023, 11:34:57 am
He's one of the odious Tory's too ain't he?

Hes the one who looks like Sven isnt he? Bit of a Brexit knobhead I think.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26962 on: October 16, 2023, 12:22:57 pm »
Dropping like dung flies, aren't they?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26963 on: October 16, 2023, 12:43:07 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October 12, 2023, 05:24:56 pm
Probably seeing as there's no space left in the prisons for them to go to 🤷
Which is why all those lovely rapists are getting community service.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26964 on: October 16, 2023, 12:45:18 pm »
And he seemed like such a lovely chap when Id seen him interviewed *


*insert irony emoji!
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26965 on: October 16, 2023, 01:42:56 pm »
What would Mrs Bone say?

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26966 on: October 16, 2023, 01:48:31 pm »
Quote from: SP on October 16, 2023, 01:42:56 pm
What would Mrs Bone say?
He would say what he said to defend Pincher.
His constituents aren't bothered about some MP who they have never heard of, they are more concerned about the Tax cuts coming tomorrow.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26967 on: October 16, 2023, 11:58:58 pm »
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26968 on: October 17, 2023, 06:17:19 am »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-leicestershire-67129290
Andrew Bridgen: MP claims he was slapped on the head in Portcullis House

[Bridgen] told the PA news agency: "I was sitting at one of the round tables in Portcullis House and [Crispin Blunt] went by the back of me and hit me on the back of the head with his hand and said, 'You're a bastard' and then legged it off.
;D
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26969 on: October 17, 2023, 12:20:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 14, 2023, 08:53:46 pm
up to a point that's fine - but it seems the more they get, the more prepared they are to do absolutely anything to get the next whack.

exceptions obviously eg Buffett, Gates.

Buffett, worth over $100bn, is very greedy. He owned shares in Moodys, whose AAA credit ratings to securities backed by junk mortgages etc, lead to the financial crisis in 2008. He profited from the global credit crisis.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26970 on: October 17, 2023, 12:53:50 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on October 17, 2023, 12:20:06 pm
Buffett, worth over $100bn, is very greedy. He owned shares in Moodys, whose AAA credit ratings to securities backed by junk mortgages etc, lead to the financial crisis in 2008. He profited from the global credit crisis.


How there was never a formal investigation into how high risk securities came to be graded AAA, resulting in many corrupt scumbags in prison, smacks of how corrupt the entire system is, and how closely the whole financial services sector is to the political establishment.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26971 on: October 17, 2023, 01:09:11 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on October 17, 2023, 06:17:19 am

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-leicestershire-67129290
Andrew Bridgen: MP claims he was slapped on the head in Portcullis House

[Bridgen] told the PA news agency: "I was sitting at one of the round tables in Portcullis House and [Crispin Blunt] went by the back of me and hit me on the back of the head with his hand and said, 'You're a bastard' and then legged it off.
 ;D

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26972 on: October 17, 2023, 01:29:28 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on October 17, 2023, 12:20:06 pm
Buffett, worth over $100bn, is very greedy. He owned shares in Moodys, whose AAA credit ratings to securities backed by junk mortgages etc, lead to the financial crisis in 2008. He profited from the global credit crisis.
he's giving almost all his money to charity, so his "greed" is serving some wonderful causes.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26973 on: October 17, 2023, 01:35:06 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on October 17, 2023, 12:20:06 pm
Buffett, worth over $100bn, is very greedy. He owned shares in Moodys, whose AAA credit ratings to securities backed by junk mortgages etc, lead to the financial crisis in 2008. He profited from the global credit crisis.


Correlation isn't causation
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26974 on: October 17, 2023, 02:03:43 pm »
"Bastard" seems like the insult a Tory would throw. eh what old chap.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26975 on: Yesterday at 08:26:59 pm »
By-election day tomorrow.  Two "safe" Tory seats up for grabs.

Hopefully Labour and the Lib Dems don't get in each other's way and let the Tories sneak a win.  I can see why Labour are fighting hard for Mad Nads old seat - a win in the Tory heartlands would be significant - but I wish they'd just focussed on Pincher's old seat and let the Lib Dems clean up at the other.

The Tory candidate seems to think he's found the new ULEZ-tyoe issue - he's anti-building any new homes in the area.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26976 on: Yesterday at 08:28:51 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 08:26:59 pm
By-election day tomorrow.  Two "safe" Tory seats up for grabs.

Hopefully Labour and the Lib Dems don't get in each other's way and let the Tories sneak a win.  I can see why Labour are fighting hard for Mad Nads old seat - a win in the Tory heartlands would be significant - but I wish they'd just focussed on Pincher's old seat and let the Lib Dems clean up at the other.

The Tory candidate seems to think he's found the new ULEZ-tyoe issue - he's anti-building any new homes in the area.
I reckon the tories hold mod beds by the skin of their teeth and lose the other.  They will cast it as a great success, but I think its number 33 on their safe seats list, so in reality it will be an utter disaster
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26977 on: Yesterday at 08:56:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on October 16, 2023, 12:06:51 pm
Hes the one who looks like Sven isnt he? Bit of a Brexit knobhead I think.

Tbf Sven oversaw England's irrelevance in Europe and on the world stage too.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26978 on: Today at 11:08:06 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:28:51 pm
I reckon the tories hold mod beds by the skin of their teeth and lose the other.  They will cast it as a great success, but I think its number 33 on their safe seats list, so in reality it will be an utter disaster

What makes you think that?

Protest against the government? I just viewed them as safe Tory seats and unlikely to swing as the libs and labour will split the vote
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26979 on: Today at 12:42:45 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 11:08:06 am
What makes you think that?

Protest against the government? I just viewed them as safe Tory seats and unlikely to swing as the libs and labour will split the vote

Yeah I think theyll just about cling on and the Mail and Express will praise darling Rishi to the rafters.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26980 on: Today at 12:52:21 pm »
Fishy going to need kneepads if he stays in Israel with Netanyahu much longer. And mouthwash.

Still, he probably thinks that preferable to being in the UK for the by-election results.



(although likely to retain Mad Nad's seat due to Labour and the LDs splitting the anti-Tory vote... just fucking great!)



Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26981 on: Today at 12:54:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:28:51 pm
I reckon the tories hold mod beds by the skin of their teeth and lose the other.  They will cast it as a great success, but I think its number 33 on their safe seats list, so in reality it will be an utter disaster
Tamworth Tory candidate sounds a nasty piece of work. think he's sealed it for Labour.
Mid Beds a toss up between Labour and Torys. Labours price has been shortening this morning so they must be feeling more confident, Lib Dems price is going bigger by the hour so Labours hopefully wining the tactical voters over.
Be interesting to see the turn out. are people apathetic or angry enough to get out and vote.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26982 on: Today at 01:10:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:52:21 pm
Fishy going to need kneepads if he stays in Israel with Netanyahu much longer. And mouthwash.

Still, he probably thinks that preferable to being in the UK for the by-election results.



(although likely to retain Mad Nad's seat due to Labour and the LDs splitting the anti-Tory vote... just fucking great!)





Hes only there to gush for a short period cos he has bigger fish to fry in Saudi Arabia, and hes off there asap.  Follow the money.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26983 on: Today at 02:47:56 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 11:08:06 am
What makes you think that?

Protest against the government? I just viewed them as safe Tory seats and unlikely to swing as the libs and labour will split the vote
The polling.

Even if they hold on to both, its really really bad for them
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26984 on: Today at 02:59:55 pm »
Can anyone name a significant political achievement made by Sunak during his career?, loathe as I am to give the murderer Blair any credit, if I was asked about his domestic political success then I'd point to his government introducing the minimum wage.

I genuinely cannot think of anything beneficial to the general population that's been brought in by Sunak or any of his Tory government, that's the yardstick isn't it?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26985 on: Today at 03:06:50 pm »
The 10% benefit hike was beneficial to me, being on ESA and PIP. But in terms of accomplishments by Sunak that support people in general, I have no clue.

For example, scrapping HS2 is another false economy cost cutting measure, like most austerity. It's all about short term gains, but the long term impact will be felt for decades.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26986 on: Today at 03:08:37 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:59:55 pm
Can anyone name a significant political achievement made by Sunak during his career?, loathe as I am to give the murderer Blair any credit, if I was asked about his domestic political success then I'd point to his government introducing the minimum wage.

I genuinely cannot think of anything beneficial to the general population that's been brought in by Sunak or any of his Tory government, that's the yardstick isn't it?

Id give him credit for getting shot of the primary shyster Johnson, even though that decision was driven by selfish means on the part of Sunak.  Thats it. 

Hed shout about furlough but who can forget his eat out to help out disaster.  Too late for those in the grave because of that policy.  And lets not forget he was chancellor under Johnsons mob anyway.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26987 on: Today at 03:11:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:47:56 pm
The polling.

Even if they hold on to both, its really really bad for them

Been burned by polls before.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26988 on: Today at 03:15:12 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:59:55 pm
Can anyone name a significant political achievement made by Sunak during his career?

Unpopular as it was with the DUP and so a failure in terms of restoring NI power sharing, he did fix Johnson's 'oven ready NIP deal' with the Windsor Framework and finally made Brexit itself much less of a talking point. For his only real 'win' though, this has harmed him twofold electorally: the first being that raging against the punitive EU was keeping parts of the 2019 coalition together and the second being that we can all now move on from Brexit itself to the Consequences of Brexit, which are entirely negative and down to his party.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26989 on: Today at 03:19:26 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:59:55 pm
Can anyone name a significant political achievement made by Sunak during his career?


Got rid of Johnson.  :D

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26990 on: Today at 03:20:05 pm »
Mid Beds will be interesting. First one in a while where there's been no tacit pact between the opposition parties. Looks like Labour is the closest challenger - will enough Lib Dem leaners vote tactically to push the Tories out despite the party campaigning strongly there?

I suspect the Lib Dems might have had the better chance of the two has there been an unofficial pact. But once Labour went all in, the larger opposition party was always likely to get more votes.

Tamworth should be a straightforward Labour win. It's been a bellweather seat since 1997. With Labour 20% ahead in the overall polls, it's the kind of by-election seat they should be winning.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26991 on: Today at 03:22:34 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:08:37 pm
Id give him credit for getting shot of the primary shyster Johnson, even though that decision was driven by selfish means on the part of Sunak.  Thats it. 

Hed shout about furlough but who can forget his eat out to help out disaster.  Too late for those in the grave because of that policy.  And lets not forget he was chancellor under Johnsons mob anyway.
What other option did he have?
His true colours were shown when he did have options, he decided not to pay people when he had a choice.

He actually ignored sound advice by refusing to pay people to self isolate.

Counsel Sam Jacobs said that on August 21, 2020, Sir Patrick said clearly that financial support for people self-isolating is key. On September 7  as infections soared  he said Sir Patrick wrote: Chancellor blocking all notion of paying to get people to isolate despite all the evidence this will be needed.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/rishi-sunak-blocked-financial-help-31108583
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26992 on: Today at 03:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:20:05 pm
Mid Beds will be interesting. First one in a while where there's been no tacit pact between the opposition parties. Looks like Labour is the closest challenger - will enough Lib Dem leaners vote tactically to push the Tories out despite the party campaigning strongly there?

I suspect the Lib Dems might have had the better chance of the two has there been an unofficial pact. But once Labour went all in, the larger opposition party was always likely to get more votes.

Tamworth should be a straightforward Labour win. It's been a bellweather seat since 1997. With Labour 20% ahead in the overall polls, it's the kind of by-election seat they should be winning.

I guess we see it as a litmus test for tactical voting. In a three way battle, will voters plump for the main opposition party to get the Tory out, or will they go for the party that will likely still be in opposition, regardless of the election result?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26993 on: Today at 03:38:01 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:28:39 pm
I guess we see it as a litmus test for tactical voting. In a three way battle, will voters plump for the main opposition party to get the Tory out, or will they go for the party that will likely still be in opposition, regardless of the election result?
The Lib Dems have played dirty in Mid Bed by-election, Labour have been ahead in the polls for a few weeks at least but Lib Dems have been putting out leaflets claiming they are ahead in the polls so the only serious challenge to the Torys, they can only have done this for one reason only, to win the tactical voters.
Labour voters who don't know this might well vote Lib Dem thinking they are voting tactically, if the Torys win and Labour and Lib Dems vote is close then I think it's fair to lay the blame on the Lib Dems.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26994 on: Today at 03:56:32 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:38:01 pm
The Lib Dems have played dirty in Mid Bed by-election, Labour have been ahead in the polls for a few weeks at least but Lib Dems have been putting out leaflets claiming they are ahead in the polls so the only serious challenge to the Torys, they can only have done this for one reason only, to win the tactical voters.
Labour voters who don't know this might well vote Lib Dem thinking they are voting tactically, if the Torys win and Labour and Lib Dems vote is close then I think it's fair to lay the blame on the Lib Dems.

Both Labour and the Lib Dems will be to blame if the Tories hold Mid Bedfordshire - both are perfectly capable of acting like grown ups and agreeing to co-operate but both have put party political interests ahead of the national interest as usual (à la Brexit). If anything I'd place more blame on Labour since they are the party that backs the electoral system that makes tactical voting necessary.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26995 on: Today at 04:15:05 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:56:32 pm
Both Labour and the Lib Dems will be to blame if the Tories hold Mid Bedfordshire - both are perfectly capable of acting like grown ups and agreeing to co-operate but both have put party political interests ahead of the national interest as usual (à la Brexit). If anything I'd place more blame on Labour since they are the party that backs the electoral system that makes tactical voting necessary.
No Labour politician or campaigner can tell voters to vote for another party, no Labour member can tell people they voted for another party either so how do they work together.?
It's not that I disagree with what needs to be done it's more about recognising just how tricky it is for Labour to argue people should vote tactically.

Obviously first thing to do is be honest, that applies to Lib Dems and Labour, look at who has the best chance to beat the Torys if people vote tactically , maybe just tell local voters we are channelling our resources to seats we expect to win. thats should be enough of a hint for voters to know they are being asked to vote tactically and Labour don't expect to win this seat.

One thing either side shouldn't be doing is what the Lib Dems have done. tell voters they offer the most serious challenge to the Torys in this seat when the polls show it's not true.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26996 on: Today at 04:29:09 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:15:05 pm
No Labour politician or campaigner can tell voters to vote for another party, no Labour member can tell people they voted for another party either so how do they work together.?
It's not that I disagree with what needs to be done it's more about recognising just how tricky it is for Labour to argue people should vote tactically.

Obviously first thing to do is be honest, that applies to Lib Dems and Labour, look at who has the best chance to beat the Torys if people vote tactically , maybe just tell local voters we are channelling our resources to seats we expect to win. thats should be enough of a hint for voters to know they are being asked to vote tactically and Labour don't expect to win this seat.

One thing either side shouldn't be doing is what the Lib Dems have done. tell voters they offer the most serious challenge to the Torys in this seat when the polls show it's not true.
If Labour can lie to its membership, surely they can lie to people in Mid Beds
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26997 on: Today at 04:39:04 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:29:09 pm
If Labour can lie to its membership, surely they can lie to people in Mid Beds
:) You think so called promises only started getting broken since 2020. 
I think were best leaving it at that. ;D
