Both Labour and the Lib Dems will be to blame if the Tories hold Mid Bedfordshire - both are perfectly capable of acting like grown ups and agreeing to co-operate but both have put party political interests ahead of the national interest as usual (à la Brexit). If anything I'd place more blame on Labour since they are the party that backs the electoral system that makes tactical voting necessary.



No Labour politician or campaigner can tell voters to vote for another party, no Labour member can tell people they voted for another party either so how do they work together.?It's not that I disagree with what needs to be done it's more about recognising just how tricky it is for Labour to argue people should vote tactically.Obviously first thing to do is be honest, that applies to Lib Dems and Labour, look at who has the best chance to beat the Torys if people vote tactically , maybe just tell local voters we are channelling our resources to seats we expect to win. thats should be enough of a hint for voters to know they are being asked to vote tactically and Labour don't expect to win this seat.One thing either side shouldn't be doing is what the Lib Dems have done. tell voters they offer the most serious challenge to the Torys in this seat when the polls show it's not true.