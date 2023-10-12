Bernie Ecclestone pleads guilty to fraud



Bernie Ecclestone, the former boss of Formula One, has been given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to fraud.



The 92-year-old did not declare more than £400m held in a trust in Singapore when asked by tax authorities in 2015.



Ecclestone has agreed in a civil settlement to repay almost £653m to HM Revenues and Customs, a court heard.



He was sentenced to 17 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Well done to HMRC.A suspended prison sentence (of an already light 17 month sentence) seems very soft when you consider he was committing a fraud worth hundreds of millions. It's not hard to see why so many rich people are happy to play fast and loose with their tax affairs as generally the only punishment is to pay what they should have done in the first place - plus interest and maybe a relatively small fine. When you consider how infrequently these tax frauds are prosecuted the risk/reward is heavily skewed to trying it on.It sounds like Ecclestone was only ultimately caught out because he was too tight to keep paying dodgy accountants to stall and frustrate HMRC.