Author Topic: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...  (Read 1057528 times)

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26920 on: October 12, 2023, 11:37:58 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on October 12, 2023, 11:26:45 am
She's been very unpopular for a while and was facing deselection. Definitely from the socially conservative wing of the SNP (abhorrent views on abortion, transgender rights etc). Good riddance.

Still, the party is fracturing, after years of holding a very broad coalition together. Those on the right are no longer willing to keep quiet while those on the left hold power, now that indy is likely off the table with no viable route to another referendum.
Also a trade union rep for Unite for a very long time.  Maybe I'm out of touch but are there many trade union reps in the Tory party?!

It seems like a move borne of desperation (and pettiness) from Lisa Cameron and of exploiting the situation (and desperation) from Sunak.  I wonder if Labour were approached by Cameron but steered clear.

Her husband is still an SNP councillor so that must make for some interesting dinner time conversations.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26921 on: October 12, 2023, 11:42:55 am »
Just highlights again, how self-serving politicians are.  How could you go from SNP to Tory? 
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26922 on: October 12, 2023, 12:08:02 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on October 12, 2023, 11:42:55 am
Just highlights again, how self-serving politicians are.  How could you go from SNP to Tory?

There have always been many small c conservatives in the SNP, but the left of the party has had power (and all the success) for 15 years now.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26923 on: October 12, 2023, 12:10:42 pm »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67088503
Bernie Ecclestone pleads guilty to fraud

Bernie Ecclestone, the former boss of Formula One, has been given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to fraud.

The 92-year-old did not declare more than £400m held in a trust in Singapore when asked by tax authorities in 2015.

Ecclestone has agreed in a civil settlement to repay almost £653m to HM Revenues and Customs, a court heard.

He was sentenced to 17 months in prison, suspended for two years.
Well done to HMRC.

A suspended prison sentence (of an already light 17 month sentence) seems very soft when you consider he was committing a fraud worth hundreds of millions.  It's not hard to see why so many rich people are happy to play fast and loose with their tax affairs as generally the only punishment is to pay what they should have done in the first place - plus interest and maybe a relatively small fine.  When you consider how infrequently these tax frauds are prosecuted the risk/reward is heavily skewed to trying it on.

It sounds like Ecclestone was only ultimately caught out because he was too tight to keep paying dodgy accountants to stall and frustrate HMRC.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26924 on: October 12, 2023, 12:28:47 pm »
Well if HMRC is getting two thirds of a billion quid paid I guess it's better optics than having 92 year old die in prison - even though he should.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26925 on: October 12, 2023, 12:32:00 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on October 12, 2023, 11:42:55 am
Just highlights again, how self-serving politicians are.  How could you go from SNP to Tory? 
How can a nationalist be compatible with the conservatives? Are you really asking that?!
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26926 on: October 12, 2023, 12:35:24 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on October 12, 2023, 12:28:47 pm
Well if HMRC is getting two thirds of a billion quid paid I guess it's better optics than having 92 year old die in prison - even though he should.


I think both would be appropriate.

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26927 on: October 12, 2023, 12:37:46 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 12, 2023, 12:35:24 pm

I think both would be appropriate.

Agree. We should clearly be running HMRC. Bring back flogging, the stocks and ritual public humiliation for tax fraudsters. :)
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26928 on: October 12, 2023, 01:11:46 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on October 12, 2023, 12:32:00 pm
How can a nationalist be compatible with the conservatives? Are you really asking that?!

I asked how a Scottish National Party MP, could join the Conservative and Unionist Party, yes.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26929 on: October 12, 2023, 02:04:18 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on October 12, 2023, 01:11:46 pm
I asked how a Scottish National Party MP, could join the Conservative and Unionist Party, yes.

She was always more of a Tory, hates the idea of Labour and she got a nice career by representing the SNP? Perhaps she thinks the Tories have a good shot in her seat come the next election? Seems unlikely, but people are weird.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26930 on: October 12, 2023, 02:07:19 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on October 12, 2023, 12:08:02 pm
There have always been many small c conservatives in the SNP, but the left of the party has had power (and all the success) for 15 years now.

Does seem that way.  Maybe those voices will be more vocal, now the party is splintering.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26931 on: October 12, 2023, 02:16:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on October 12, 2023, 12:37:46 pm
Agree. We should clearly be running HMRC. Bring back flogging, the stocks and ritual public humiliation for tax fraudsters. :)


Stole £400m

I wonder if a benefit fraudster stealing just 0.1% of that sum would have avoided jail...

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26932 on: October 12, 2023, 02:19:40 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 12, 2023, 02:16:32 pm

Stole £400m

I wonder if a benefit fraudster stealing just 0.1% of that sum would have avoided jail...

We all know the answer to that.

One rule for them........
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26933 on: October 12, 2023, 05:24:56 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 12, 2023, 02:16:32 pm

Stole £400m

I wonder if a benefit fraudster stealing just 0.1% of that sum would have avoided jail...

Probably seeing as there's no space left in the prisons for them to go to 🤷
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26934 on: October 12, 2023, 05:53:28 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 12, 2023, 02:16:32 pm

Stole £400m

I wonder if a benefit fraudster stealing just 0.1% of that sum would have avoided jail...


Is it even with HMRC's time chasing them? Possibly as they can't lawyer/account up.  Is it even in HMRC remit?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26935 on: October 12, 2023, 05:54:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 12, 2023, 12:35:24 pm

I think both would be appropriate.


Yes . presumably he pays the money either way . Some jail time , even if some suspended would send clearer message. Maybe jail time for his accountants too. 
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26936 on: October 12, 2023, 07:26:02 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 12, 2023, 02:16:32 pm

Stole £400m

I wonder if a benefit fraudster stealing just 0.1% of that sum would have avoided jail...

Yes, or an employee stealing that from a company, and so on.

Rich man's crime, rich man's punishments.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26937 on: Yesterday at 09:40:52 pm »
Today I learn that Grant Shapps brother was in big audio dynamite and that his cousin was Mick Jones off of the Clash

 :shocked
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26938 on: Yesterday at 10:25:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:40:52 pm
Today I learn that Grant Shapps brother was in big audio dynamite and that his cousin was Mick Jones off of the Clash

 :shocked

Dont fall for it.  Theyre all the same person.

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/tory-cochairman-grant-shapps-faces-questions-over-multiple-personalities-and-questionable-business-practices-8191207.html
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26939 on: Yesterday at 10:38:48 pm »
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26940 on: Yesterday at 11:01:48 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:38:48 pm
Captain Toms daughter needs investigating too

Champion grifter there alright, whereas Mone was a bit more covert, displaying typical Tory dark arts.  3rd party/ies involved & Isle of Man registration too I think, regarding Mone.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26941 on: Yesterday at 11:26:51 pm »
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26942 on: Today at 10:41:08 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 12, 2023, 10:24:04 am

Wasn't she one of those Change UK people?


(whatever happened to Chukka?)
joined the Lib Dems I seem to recall
Quote from: Red-Soldier on October 12, 2023, 10:34:24 am
He committed political hara-kiri.

Those Labour MPs should've stuck around, they would've been alright now  ;)
yes they should have with hindsight, I guess they couldn't see a way out of the Corbyn years and his stance on Brexit didn't help that either
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26943 on: Today at 03:39:38 pm »
When's Rishi moving back to California? I'm going 2025.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26944 on: Today at 03:41:32 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 03:39:38 pm
When's Rishi moving back to California? I'm going 2025.

Certainly in time for his daughters to go to Stanford or one of the other top Californian universities.
