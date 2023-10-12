She's been very unpopular for a while and was facing deselection. Definitely from the socially conservative wing of the SNP (abhorrent views on abortion, transgender rights etc). Good riddance.
Still, the party is fracturing, after years of holding a very broad coalition together. Those on the right are no longer willing to keep quiet while those on the left hold power, now that indy is likely off the table with no viable route to another referendum.
Also a trade union rep for Unite for a very long time. Maybe I'm out of touch but are there many trade union reps in the Tory party?!
It seems like a move borne of desperation (and pettiness) from Lisa Cameron and of exploiting the situation (and desperation) from Sunak. I wonder if Labour were approached by Cameron but steered clear.
Her husband is still an SNP councillor so that must make for some interesting dinner time conversations.