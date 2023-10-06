« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 668 669 670 671 672 [673]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...  (Read 1055459 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,004
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26880 on: October 6, 2023, 09:55:27 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on October  6, 2023, 08:45:05 pm
Embarrassing.


Carol Vorderman
@carolvorders
We are now into the realms of fantasy & Emperor's New Clothes

Rishi Sunak denying that he announced transport schemes which already exist.
But they do exist.

Also denying schemes published on Wed & then deleted on Thurs haven't been deleted.
But they have been deleted.


Was that included in error..?

@TomSwarbrick1
 asks the Prime Minister why he is promising to deliver transport projects that 'already exist'.
https://twitter.com/carolvorders/status/1710349124837527793?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1710349124837527793%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=

Yeah apparently they're going to extend the metrolink to Manchester Airport, just trying to work out what tha fuck they were building and opened 10 years ago then?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26881 on: October 6, 2023, 10:14:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  6, 2023, 09:55:27 pm
Yeah apparently they're going to extend the metrolink to Manchester Airport, just trying to work out what tha fuck they were building and opened 10 years ago then?
Crazy.  Maybe they have upgraded the Bus stop outside. Buses can now reach anywhere in the region.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,900
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26882 on: October 6, 2023, 10:32:20 pm »
So the government and DfE noticed theyd made an error in school funding allocations and had effectively told every school in the country theyd get £100k more than they actually will for next year. They found this out a month ago - but didnt announce it until after 5pm after party conference. Given how their senior managers worked on Tory Party announcements surely at least one Minister and the management should go

https://www.theguardian.com/education/2023/oct/06/englands-schools-to-be-given-less-money-after-dfe-admits-bungling-figures
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,533
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26883 on: October 7, 2023, 01:51:34 am »
Watching the Owen Jones video at the Tory conference. Not sure why I loathe myself to such an extent. I really do hate those bastards.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26884 on: October 7, 2023, 09:44:53 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October  6, 2023, 01:38:51 pm

In the aftermath of the scrapping announcement, I've heard a lot of comments (radio/telly) about it.

As a general rule, those who wouldn't be getting any direct benefit (because it didn't go near their back yard) were happy with the announcement; those that felt their area would benefit were unhappy.

A lot of the former section were based in the NE or the more northerly half of the NW, along with some from the SW/S. The corrupt Tory shitbag Ben Houchen was coarsely jumping with excitement that Manchester wouldn't be getting the HS2 link.

I'd imagine the scrapping - and promising to spend some of the money saved in those other areas - will boost the Tory vote in specific areas that they view as having a chance of retaining seats.

Rail in England is attributed to Wales So HS2 was coming out of the Welsh budget. The project itself would be no benefit.
North Wales has been mentioned in the replacement projects.

Combine that with some clever Gerrymandering and they may get some seats around here.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,425
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26885 on: October 7, 2023, 10:07:52 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  6, 2023, 09:55:27 pm
Yeah apparently they're going to extend the metrolink to Manchester Airport, just trying to work out what tha fuck they were building and opened 10 years ago then?

Quite a lot of the promises for the Network North Nonsense were rubbish, this is a  decent graun article about it with promises vanishing overnight being a recurring point

The official prospectus map doesn't seem to know where Manchester is



« Last Edit: October 7, 2023, 10:10:00 am by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,405
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26886 on: October 7, 2023, 10:11:20 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on October  7, 2023, 10:07:52 am
Quite a lot of the promises for the Network North Nonsense were rubbish, this is a  decent graun article about it with promises vanishing overnight being a recurring point

The official prospectus map doesn't seem to know where Manchester is




I don't think it makes sense to play Aldridge off the main striker like that.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26887 on: October 7, 2023, 10:22:42 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on October  7, 2023, 10:07:52 am
Quite a lot of the promises for the Network North Nonsense were rubbish, this is a  decent graun article about it with promises vanishing overnight being a recurring point

The official prospectus map doesn't seem to know where Manchester is



Jesus wept that map is such a muddled mess 😳
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26888 on: October 7, 2023, 01:02:55 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on October  7, 2023, 10:07:52 am
Quite a lot of the promises for the Network North Nonsense were rubbish, this is a  decent graun article about it with promises vanishing overnight being a recurring point

The official prospectus map doesn't seem to know where Manchester is





If primary school kids were given a blank map and asked to pinpoint the whereabouts of towns and cities this effort would be a straight F.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,456
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26889 on: October 7, 2023, 03:37:43 pm »
Sunak Tweeted this photo of himself on a private jet on the way home from Manchester (the same Manchester which has just had its HS2 train link scrapped), with this caption:

"This week I took long-term decisions to build a brighter future and change our country.

This change will:

🏘️ Transform our towns
🚆 Boost our transport
📚 Improve our education
🚭 Reduce cancer deaths"

https://twitter.com/RishiSunak/status/1710352494054826336

You couldn't make it up.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,532
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26890 on: October 7, 2023, 04:39:57 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on October  7, 2023, 03:37:43 pm
Sunak Tweeted this photo of himself on a private jet on the way home from Manchester (the same Manchester which has just had its HS2 train link scrapped), with this caption:

"This week I took long-term decisions to build a brighter future and change our country.

This change will:

🏘️ Transform our towns
🚆 Boost our transport
📚 Improve our education
🚭 Reduce cancer deaths"

https://twitter.com/RishiSunak/status/1710352494054826336

You couldn't make it up.

Well someone on Sunak's team managed to.

Lies are bad enough, but these are stupid lies.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26891 on: October 9, 2023, 09:50:24 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on October  7, 2023, 10:07:52 am
Quite a lot of the promises for the Network North Nonsense were rubbish, this is a  decent graun article about it with promises vanishing overnight being a recurring point

The official prospectus map doesn't seem to know where Manchester is


They have evidently just scrabbled around for all the proposed transport projects they've been ignoring for the past 13 years and said they're all now back on the table.  When push comes to shove the majority will be shelved again but I'm sure we'll hear disproportionate fanfare about the few that do proceed.

When my dad moved us south we lived near to Burton for a good few years and the "Ivanhoe line" linking Burton to Leicester was being talked about then, some 30-odd years ago, as imminent.  It was only a few weeks ago that they again ruled out linking all the way back to Leicester (https://www.leicestermercury.co.uk/news/local-news/ivanhoe-line-railway-not-reconnect-8748791) and even re-instating parts of the Beeching cuts seemed some way off.

Fundamentally we should have better rail links but even with those links there's the underlying problem that train journeys are too expensive and so people largely only use trains if they don't have any alternatives.  I live five minutes walk from a train station but almost never use it as getting four people anywhere on a train is ridiculously expensive.  I'm clearly not the only one either as they're frequently reducing services due to low passenger numbers.  Were it not for many companies sucking up the cost of travel for their employees I think a lot of trains would run empty.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,532
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26892 on: October 9, 2023, 10:14:09 am »
If you didn't have shareholders funnelling off cash, it would be a lot easier to create an affordable and balanced rail network. Other countries manage it. The UK is incapable of providing the most basic of things because everything has to come down to money and turning a fucking profit.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,945
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26893 on: October 9, 2023, 06:45:58 pm »
So now the snake Sunak is saying the list of rial projects was only illustrative.

Funny that, because in his own speech last week, fthat most certainly wasnt the case



Absolute car crash
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,532
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26894 on: October 9, 2023, 07:50:47 pm »
A new Tory tactic? Usually they wait until after an election before wholesale breaking of promises. Sunak barely waited a week!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,903
  • The first five yards........
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26895 on: Yesterday at 10:20:19 am »
I've long thought the spotlight should be on this. The 'Who did well out of Covid?' question. A Labour government needs to open an enquiry with police powers to get to the root of this staggering corruption. All recovered monies - billions probably - plus fines should be invested in capital spending by local governments.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/oct/11/labour-billions-covid-fraud-pandemic
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26896 on: Yesterday at 10:34:56 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:20:19 am
I've long thought the spotlight should be on this. The 'Who did well out of Covid?' question. A Labour government needs to open an enquiry with police powers to get to the root of this staggering corruption. All recovered monies - billions probably - plus fines should be invested in capital spending by local governments.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/oct/11/labour-billions-covid-fraud-pandemic

Both Reeves and Starmer referenced this in respective speeches this week. 

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-67054271

Now with the canx of HS2 it appears land and Property previously purchased under compulsory purchase to the tune of £600m of taxpayer dosh is quietly being re-sold again. 

Land grab scandal incoming?


Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,903
  • The first five yards........
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26897 on: Yesterday at 11:00:35 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:34:56 am
Both Reeves and Starmer referenced this in respective speeches this week. 

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-67054271

Now with the canx of HS2 it appears land and Property previously purchased under compulsory purchase to the tune of £600m of taxpayer dosh is quietly being re-sold again. 

Land grab scandal incoming?




Nice one. I hadn't seen that. I hope it becomes a central issue in the general election. I mean, what could possibly be the Tory response?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,321
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26898 on: Yesterday at 11:03:18 am »
Well if they don't come up with anything better - and that would be almost impossible - they should be shouting all this out as loud as possible in the lead-up to the General Election.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,321
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26899 on: Yesterday at 11:06:03 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:00:35 am
Nice one. I hadn't seen that. I hope it becomes a central issue in the general election. I mean, what could possibly be the Tory response?
And if what was said on here the other day about Johnson's father and Bridgen is true, it should be painted on the side of Labour's battlebus.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:08:18 am by Dr. Beaker »
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,405
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26900 on: Yesterday at 11:11:30 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:20:19 am
I've long thought the spotlight should be on this. The 'Who did well out of Covid?' question. A Labour government needs to open an enquiry with police powers to get to the root of this staggering corruption. All recovered monies - billions probably - plus fines should be invested in capital spending by local governments.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/oct/11/labour-billions-covid-fraud-pandemic

My guess is the money is practically unrecoverable. That doesn't mean Labour shouldn't spotlight the money that's essentially been stolen.  But if they spotlight it and then can't get it back, it's not a good look.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26901 on: Yesterday at 11:37:45 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:20:19 am
I've long thought the spotlight should be on this. The 'Who did well out of Covid?' question. A Labour government needs to open an enquiry with police powers to get to the root of this staggering corruption. All recovered monies - billions probably - plus fines should be invested in capital spending by local governments.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/oct/11/labour-billions-covid-fraud-pandemic
Yeah, follow the money as they say.
Am sure many companies made a fortune out of Covid but will be hard to prosecute if they delivered PPE up to NHS standards.
The whole system of awarding these contracts needs investigating. ok we were in the middle of a Pandemic. people were scared, panicking but that's still not a excuse for the system they set up. Jess Phillips will be able to give evidence on this. I know the excuse will be yeah we messed up and we would do things differently if we could turn the clock back, that's a insulting excuse, the solution was obvious even at the time so it's not hindsight. set up a hotline with a few phones for any UK companies who could produce PPE. there was a phone line but nobody could get through, Jess Philips spent hours without anyone picking up the phone., no reply's to her emails.  she is convinced the whole system was set up to freeze out companies, Tory MPs had no problems when it came to recommending companies.
The areas that really stink are the contracts that were awarded to companies who had zero experience in producing PPE who never delivered PPE to NHS standards.
Surely there was a clause in the contract requiring all PPE to be up to standard. PPE checked on delivery and returned if not up to standard. no payment if not up to standard. why wasn't this done. we paid these companies Millions then just dumped the PPE as it was useless. the excuse of we were panicking looks feeble. imagine there are a lot of nervous people who know they will get a knock on the door when Labour get in, it's corruption not incompetence.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,903
  • The first five yards........
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26902 on: Yesterday at 11:50:48 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:11:30 am
My guess is the money is practically unrecoverable. That doesn't mean Labour shouldn't spotlight the money that's essentially been stolen.  But if they spotlight it and then can't get it back, it's not a good look.

They can confiscate the assets of the guilty parties. And then there's jail time. It's better than doing nothing.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,321
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26903 on: Yesterday at 01:14:57 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:50:48 am
They can confiscate the assets of the guilty parties. And then there's jail time. It's better than doing nothing.
Johnson thought of Covid as his Churchill moment, and now we have to deal with the universally reviled spivs and blackmarketeers.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26904 on: Yesterday at 01:26:12 pm »
I wonder if this Covid fraud task force will only go after the small "man on the street" or will it also go for the Michelle Mone types too
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,903
  • The first five yards........
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26905 on: Yesterday at 01:29:16 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 01:14:57 pm
Johnson thought of Covid as his Churchill moment, and now we have to deal with the universally reviled spivs and blackmarketeers.

Yes indeed. Historically speaking modern Britain has not been a corrupt country. It's remarkable how little state corruption there has been in fact. Johnson changed all that. The state became a money-box for he and his pals to dip their fingers in. That's one his legacies. It should never be forgotten.

And the Labour Party needs to keep on jogging people's memories.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,945
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26906 on: Yesterday at 05:36:29 pm »
The Covid enquiry is simply incredible.

Johnson write bollocks over a report on long covid.

The Whatsspp messages to Johnson from Cummings literally begging him to do something (as much as I hate the twat) are just beyond belief.

How could they have been ignored??

I mean theres more. Its abhorrent the lot of it. 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26907 on: Yesterday at 05:52:51 pm »
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,667
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26908 on: Yesterday at 07:34:16 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:52:51 pm
Speaking of covid fraud where did Michelle Mone go?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-63871448

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-65824896

https://news.sky.com/story/michelle-mone-who-is-she-and-what-is-the-ppe-controversy-swirling-around-the-tory-peer-12762756



She was out for dinner in london not that long ago, looking amazing according to murdochs rag.
Paparazzi had no bother finding her, unlike the Serious Fraud Squad.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26909 on: Yesterday at 09:37:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:26:12 pm
I wonder if this Covid fraud task force will only go after the small "man on the street" or will it also go for the Michelle Mone types too
I think the Good Law Project are, or at least were, pursuing cases against some of the fraudsters linked to the government.  I've lost track a bit of how they're doing.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26910 on: Yesterday at 11:05:23 pm »
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,945
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26911 on: Today at 07:07:57 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:05:23 pm
https://www.inkl.com/news/ex-tory-business-minister-anna-soubry-says-she-will-vote-labour
Max Hastings former editor of the telegraph has said the same.  Quite incredible.

The tories arent serious about running the country.  They have no plan, no ideas, no direction.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,405
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26912 on: Today at 07:39:34 am »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online HarryLabrador

  • went broke, so had to get the retrievers in.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,236
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26913 on: Today at 09:38:26 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:39:34 am
Have to sign up to read. Does she give solid reasons as to why she's switching? 
You can get it from the Guardian
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/oct/11/ex-tory-business-minister-anna-soubry-says-she-will-vote-labour
Logged
SoS Membership Number: 387

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26914 on: Today at 09:44:42 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:39:34 am
Have to sign up to read. Does she give solid reasons as to why she's switching? 

It sounds like it goes back to Brexit. She was the minister for small business, industry and enterprise so she knew how bad it would be for the economy especially the scorched earth Brexit we ended up with. She does come across well when I've seen her on the telly very sharp and pragmatic. I'd also hazard a guess that she was so sick of the moronic people that have ended up in charge of the Tories.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,568
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26915 on: Today at 10:22:12 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:07:57 am
They have no plan, no ideas, no direction.


Their plan was to follow the direction of Tufton Street by getting the UK out of the EU before the EU could disrupt the flow of dirty money through London and into the UK's arms length 'secrecy jurisdictions'

They succeeded.

Now they're left picking skidders out of their arseholes because they've no clue what to do about the economic shitstorm that's enveloped the country (impacts of Brexit, Covid, Ukraine)

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,568
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26916 on: Today at 10:24:04 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 09:44:42 am
It sounds like it goes back to Brexit. She was the minister for small business, industry and enterprise so she knew how bad it would be for the economy especially the scorched earth Brexit we ended up with. She does come across well when I've seen her on the telly very sharp and pragmatic. I'd also hazard a guess that she was so sick of the moronic people that have ended up in charge of the Tories.


Wasn't she one of those Change UK people?


(whatever happened to Chukka?)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
Pages: 1 ... 668 669 670 671 672 [673]   Go Up
« previous next »
 