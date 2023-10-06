Fuck the Tories

I've long thought the spotlight should be on this. The 'Who did well out of Covid?' question. A Labour government needs to open an enquiry with police powers to get to the root of this staggering corruption. All recovered monies - billions probably - plus fines should be invested in capital spending by local governments.



https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/oct/11/labour-billions-covid-fraud-pandemic



Yeah, follow the money as they say.Am sure many companies made a fortune out of Covid but will be hard to prosecute if they delivered PPE up to NHS standards.The whole system of awarding these contracts needs investigating. ok we were in the middle of a Pandemic. people were scared, panicking but that's still not a excuse for the system they set up. Jess Phillips will be able to give evidence on this. I know the excuse will be yeah we messed up and we would do things differently if we could turn the clock back, that's a insulting excuse, the solution was obvious even at the time so it's not hindsight. set up a hotline with a few phones for any UK companies who could produce PPE. there was a phone line but nobody could get through, Jess Philips spent hours without anyone picking up the phone., no reply's to her emails. she is convinced the whole system was set up to freeze out companies, Tory MPs had no problems when it came to recommending companies.The areas that really stink are the contracts that were awarded to companies who had zero experience in producing PPE who never delivered PPE to NHS standards.Surely there was a clause in the contract requiring all PPE to be up to standard. PPE checked on delivery and returned if not up to standard. no payment if not up to standard. why wasn't this done. we paid these companies Millions then just dumped the PPE as it was useless. the excuse of we were panicking looks feeble. imagine there are a lot of nervous people who know they will get a knock on the door when Labour get in, it's corruption not incompetence.