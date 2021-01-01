« previous next »
Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...

Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 08:45:05 pm
Embarrassing.


Carol Vorderman
@carolvorders
We are now into the realms of fantasy & Emperor's New Clothes

Rishi Sunak denying that he announced transport schemes which already exist.
But they do exist.

Also denying schemes published on Wed & then deleted on Thurs haven't been deleted.
But they have been deleted.


Was that included in error..?

@TomSwarbrick1
 asks the Prime Minister why he is promising to deliver transport projects that 'already exist'.
https://twitter.com/carolvorders/status/1710349124837527793?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1710349124837527793%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=

Yeah apparently they're going to extend the metrolink to Manchester Airport, just trying to work out what tha fuck they were building and opened 10 years ago then?
Fuck the Tories

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:55:27 pm
Yeah apparently they're going to extend the metrolink to Manchester Airport, just trying to work out what tha fuck they were building and opened 10 years ago then?
Crazy.  Maybe they have upgraded the Bus stop outside. Buses can now reach anywhere in the region.
So the government and DfE noticed theyd made an error in school funding allocations and had effectively told every school in the country theyd get £100k more than they actually will for next year. They found this out a month ago - but didnt announce it until after 5pm after party conference. Given how their senior managers worked on Tory Party announcements surely at least one Minister and the management should go

https://www.theguardian.com/education/2023/oct/06/englands-schools-to-be-given-less-money-after-dfe-admits-bungling-figures
Watching the Owen Jones video at the Tory conference. Not sure why I loathe myself to such an extent. I really do hate those bastards.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:38:51 pm

In the aftermath of the scrapping announcement, I've heard a lot of comments (radio/telly) about it.

As a general rule, those who wouldn't be getting any direct benefit (because it didn't go near their back yard) were happy with the announcement; those that felt their area would benefit were unhappy.

A lot of the former section were based in the NE or the more northerly half of the NW, along with some from the SW/S. The corrupt Tory shitbag Ben Houchen was coarsely jumping with excitement that Manchester wouldn't be getting the HS2 link.

I'd imagine the scrapping - and promising to spend some of the money saved in those other areas - will boost the Tory vote in specific areas that they view as having a chance of retaining seats.

Rail in England is attributed to Wales So HS2 was coming out of the Welsh budget. The project itself would be no benefit.
North Wales has been mentioned in the replacement projects.

Combine that with some clever Gerrymandering and they may get some seats around here.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:55:27 pm
Yeah apparently they're going to extend the metrolink to Manchester Airport, just trying to work out what tha fuck they were building and opened 10 years ago then?

Quite a lot of the promises for the Network North Nonsense were rubbish, this is a  decent graun article about it with promises vanishing overnight being a recurring point

The official prospectus map doesn't seem to know where Manchester is



Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:07:52 am
Quite a lot of the promises for the Network North Nonsense were rubbish, this is a  decent graun article about it with promises vanishing overnight being a recurring point

The official prospectus map doesn't seem to know where Manchester is




I don't think it makes sense to play Aldridge off the main striker like that.
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:07:52 am
Quite a lot of the promises for the Network North Nonsense were rubbish, this is a  decent graun article about it with promises vanishing overnight being a recurring point

The official prospectus map doesn't seem to know where Manchester is



Jesus wept that map is such a muddled mess 😳
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:07:52 am
Quite a lot of the promises for the Network North Nonsense were rubbish, this is a  decent graun article about it with promises vanishing overnight being a recurring point

The official prospectus map doesn't seem to know where Manchester is





If primary school kids were given a blank map and asked to pinpoint the whereabouts of towns and cities this effort would be a straight F.
