Fuck the Tories

In the aftermath of the scrapping announcement, I've heard a lot of comments (radio/telly) about it.
As a general rule, those who wouldn't be getting any direct benefit (because it didn't go near their back yard) were happy with the announcement; those that felt their area would benefit were unhappy.
A lot of the former section were based in the NE or the more northerly half of the NW, along with some from the SW/S. The corrupt Tory shitbag Ben Houchen was coarsely jumping with excitement that Manchester wouldn't be getting the HS2 link.
I'd imagine the scrapping - and promising to spend some of the money saved in those other areas - will boost the Tory vote in specific areas that they view as having a chance of retaining seats.
Rail in England is attributed to Wales So HS2 was coming out of the Welsh budget. The project itself would be no benefit.
North Wales has been mentioned in the replacement projects.
Combine that with some clever Gerrymandering and they may get some seats around here.