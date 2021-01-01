Tory conference revealed a party thats crumbling  and with Nigel Frottage laying siege to its future



Just like the US Republicans in 2008, the Conservatives are turning to far-right populism. Their comeback will be built on it



Many on here will pour scorn on that, labelling it just as Owen Jones using the Tories' and Repugnicans' fruitloopery to launch an attack on Starmer, because Starmer isn't Corbyn.But there's a much deeper issue at play. I've said it ad nauseum that people in this country (and in the US) are unhappy because they feel their lives are sub-prime. They're struggling financially, their employment increasingly insecure, worried about their kids (because education is underfunded), worried about their health (because the NHS is underfunded to the point of crumbling). This has been ongoing for years (for many longer than the 13 years of Tory maladministration)When people say 'oh, Tory, Labour... they're all the same', I get instinctively angry and want to argue that they're not.And they're not. Labour have far more empathy with people, will try to not make people suffer; and against this evil, far-right, conspiracy & lie-peddling interation of the Tory Party, they are by degrees both more competent and decent. They won't continue to target - either through budget cuts or blowing dog-whistles to trigger our British version of 'deplorables'.And yet, their core economic policy will closely follow the economic doctrine followed by all governments since at least 1979. It's a doctrine that champions private enterprise over public sector, that cheers disparity of wealth and pays only token lip service to addressing the £billions each year lost to tax dodging - mostly through use of the 'secrecy jurisdictions' of the British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies.I maintain that the vast majority of the UK's problems stem from the core problem of too great a proportion of the wealth generated by the everyday endeavours of every working in the UK are leeched and hoarded by a very small percentage of people. People who own capital (shares, real estate, land, mineral rights, etc)None of the mainstream parties have any enthusiasm to try to change that. Hell, Labour have even given up having it as long-term, utopian goal - let alone try to win the narrative that this is the problem at the heart of the UK's malaise.So when no party can deliver to the people all-round improved lives, the people will be susceptible to falling for the constant propaganda of hate peddled by the [predominantly owned by tax-dodging, right-wing, Tory-supporting, anti-regulation billionaires] media, doing the age-old tactic of deflection to create monsters for the oiks to blame - immigrants, lefty 'wokeists', unions, benefit scroungers, the EU, trans people - instead of correctly deducing that nothing will improve until wealth redistribution and properly taxing these super-rich is front and centre of the political debate and measures to taken to address it.