Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...

Reply #26840 on: Today at 11:00:11 am
Tory conference revealed a party thats crumbling  and with Nigel Frottage laying siege to its future

Just like the US Republicans in 2008, the Conservatives are turning to far-right populism. Their comeback will be built on it

Quote
A visit to Conservative party conference is like being transported to the recent past of another country. When the US Republicans were routed in 2008, the seeds of what they would become  a party defined by conspiratorial far-right populism  were being planted. The newly elected Barack Obama intended to establish a communist dictatorship with a Gestapo-like security force, claimed one Republican congressman. Fox News became a key engine of a new conspiracism, not least the notorious birther lie, falsely alleging the president was not a native-born American. The Republican establishment leaned into this fanaticism: take the salutary example of Liz Cheney, daughter of George W Bushs vice-president, who defended the birther lie at the time. She helped feed a conspiratorial far right that found itself a demagogic figurehead in Donald Trump, whom she would later go on to denounce.

There was no shortage of Tory Liz Cheneys at conference. Take the transport secretary, Mark Harper, who took to the stage to endorse a conspiracy theory that, until now, has been the preserve of far-right internet trolls. The idea behind 15-minute cities could hardly be more innocuous: we should all be a 15-minute walk or bike ride away from everyday services we depend on, like GP surgeries, shops and banks. But Harper told the assembled faithful that local councils will dictate how often you go to the shops, ration who uses the roads, and then enforce it with CCTV surveillance. This is a lie, and Harper knows it. When his ministerial colleague, Andrew Bowie, subsequently defended this conspiratorial nonsense, arguing that voters were concerned that their liberties were going to be infringed, he must have known it was a hoax too.

Perhaps they believe that indulging far-right conspiracism will attract its delusional believers to the Tory fold, and prevent them defecting to Nigel Frottages Reform UK party. A more likely outcome is this worldview will be legitimised and pave the way for more extreme politicians. This week in Manchester, Frottage strode around the conference like a hungry crocodile, sizing up his prey. The rock-star reception he attracted suggests the faithful would quite like to be eaten. Frottage has partly remoulded the Conservatives in his image by menacing them from the outside. It may well be that he will stick to his devastatingly successful strategy, using external leverage to keep coercing the Tories into adopting his agenda. If Frottage successfully stands for parliament on his eighth attempt, this time wearing a blue rosette, the party will one day surely be his. He floated rejoining the party if the demagogic home secretary, Suella Braverman, takes the Tory crown: at least Id believe in some of the policies, he said, when I spoke to him at conference.

It would be easy to dismiss this conference as revealing a party suffering a breakdown in advance of a shattering defeat. Tory delegates struggled to tell me what the Conservatives lasting achievements after 13 years in office even are. If so many at this flat, sparsely attended conference have given up, why should the rest of us fear a party enduring an identity crisis? Look again across the Atlantic. The Republicans, it was believed, became so unmoored from reality that permanent electoral Armageddon beckoned. Hillary Clintons team craved Donald Trump as their opponent for that very reason. And now? Just ask Cheney how that worked out.

So consider this for a scenario. Labour triumphs at the next election, but wins by default and with no enthusiasm for Starmerism in the tank from the start. Unlike 1997, the new administration rules a country defined by turmoil and decline, but offers no transformative policies to answer our multiple and overlapping crises. Disillusionment sets in, while the Tories complete their metamorphosis into loud, proud, brash rightwing populism, hoovering up votes from the disaffected. In the general election of 2029, a new model Tory party  flushed with British Trumpism  stages a stunning comeback.

True, this is not the US: your gut instinct may say it cant happen here. But when, in the past, you looked in bemused horror at their culture wars, you may have assumed theyd never arrive on our shores  but they did. Frottage marched through conference not as a hostile outsider, but as a conquering general. His mission is not yet complete, however, and a final prize may beckon.

    Owen Jones is a Guardian columnist

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/oct/05/tory-party-conference-nigel-Frottage-us-republicans#comments
Reply #26841 on: Today at 11:26:46 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:48:13 am
It's not really.  Many vapes are targeted at teens/people who have never smoked before.  The wastage is just ridiculous too.

They're just another product of a poorly regulated, capitalist society.  Screwing over environmental and public health, for the sake of profit.

I agree the wastage is horrendous, but the evidence so far points to it being far healthier than tobacco. That said I suspect that even in the 'better' products there's likely to be some damage discovered in future. Purely anecdotally there are products being sold that are multiples of the allowed nicotine with quite significant instant hits. I don't know if those are harmful but I expect so.
I guess profit is huge too as I suspect they are sold at similar prices to tobacco but without the tax.
Reply #26842 on: Today at 11:39:47 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:48:13 am
It's not really.  Many vapes are targeted at teens/people who have never smoked before.  The wastage is just ridiculous too.

They're just another product of a poorly regulated, capitalist society.  Screwing over environmental and public health, for the sake of profit.
Like I said, I don't have the data so I can't really argue with you.  I think though from what I have seen you are wrong about the public health argument, but that is more to do with how destructive cigarettes are than vapes themselves.

I would suggest regulation is better than bans in their case as well though, restrict the way they are sold and advertised but still make them available so you still get the benefits of getting people away from smoking.
Reply #26843 on: Today at 11:41:38 am
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:01:46 pm
Lets not forget said properties were acquired under compulsory purchase orders at or below market values as they were in 2016.  Not familiar with the financial landscape behind that, but assume the taxpayer will have picked that bill up.

That's an outright lie. My wife is a massive part of the HS2 scheme and a part of the CPOs and properties were sold for market value plus something like 20% and all expenses were paid (such as moving costs, storage costs and so on)
Reply #26844 on: Today at 11:43:16 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:26:46 am
I agree the wastage is horrendous, but the evidence so far points to it being far healthier than tobacco. That said I suspect that even in the 'better' products there's likely to be some damage discovered in future. Purely anecdotally there are products being sold that are multiples of the allowed nicotine with quite significant instant hits. I don't know if those are harmful but I expect so.
I guess profit is huge too as I suspect they are sold at similar prices to tobacco but without the tax.

It was the wrong message though.

It's a tool for helping people to give up smoking, not to encourage previous non-smokers, to start vaping. The message just gave a green light for people to start vaping, as it was fine and healthy.
Reply #26845 on: Today at 11:43:41 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:00:11 am
Tory conference revealed a party thats crumbling  and with Nigel Frottage laying siege to its future

Just like the US Republicans in 2008, the Conservatives are turning to far-right populism. Their comeback will be built on it

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/oct/05/tory-party-conference-nigel-Frottage-us-republicans#comments



Many on here will pour scorn on that, labelling it just as Owen Jones using the Tories' and Repugnicans' fruitloopery to launch an attack on Starmer, because Starmer isn't Corbyn.

But there's a much deeper issue at play. I've said it ad nauseum that people in this country (and in the US) are unhappy because they feel their lives are sub-prime. They're struggling financially, their employment increasingly insecure, worried about their kids (because education is underfunded), worried about their health (because the NHS is underfunded to the point of crumbling). This has been ongoing for years (for many longer than the 13 years of Tory maladministration)

When people say 'oh, Tory, Labour... they're all the same', I get instinctively angry and want to argue that they're not.

And they're not. Labour have far more empathy with people, will try to not make people suffer; and against this evil, far-right, conspiracy &  lie-peddling interation of the Tory Party, they are by degrees both more competent and decent. They won't continue to target - either through budget cuts or blowing dog-whistles to trigger our British version of 'deplorables'.

And yet, their core economic policy will closely follow the economic doctrine followed by all governments since at least 1979. It's a doctrine that champions private enterprise over public sector, that cheers disparity of wealth and pays only token lip service to addressing the £billions each year lost to tax dodging - mostly through use of the 'secrecy jurisdictions' of the British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies.

I maintain that the vast majority of the UK's problems stem from the core problem of too great a proportion of the wealth generated by the everyday endeavours of every working in the UK are leeched and hoarded by a very small percentage of people. People who own capital (shares, real estate, land, mineral rights, etc)

None of the mainstream parties have any enthusiasm to try to change that. Hell, Labour have even given up having it as long-term, utopian goal - let alone try to win the narrative that this is the problem at the heart of the UK's malaise.

So when no party can deliver to the people all-round improved lives, the people will be susceptible to falling for the constant propaganda of hate peddled by the [predominantly owned by tax-dodging, right-wing, Tory-supporting, anti-regulation billionaires] media, doing the age-old tactic of deflection to create monsters for the oiks to blame - immigrants, lefty 'wokeists', unions, benefit scroungers, the EU, trans people - instead of correctly deducing that nothing will improve until wealth redistribution and properly taxing these super-rich is front and centre of the political debate and measures to taken to address it.

Reply #26846 on: Today at 12:16:56 pm
Metro bank on the verge. Tipping point on the way.

https://news.sky.com/story/metro-bank-moves-to-reassure-investors-over-capital-raising-efforts-as-shares-fall-12977200

Tories doing a good job over there i see
