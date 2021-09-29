The end goal of banning tobacco is fine, I'm sure a lot of people support it. I've heard the rolling ban idea before, and... it's an idea. In the short term I don't think it'll have too much of an effect, as 16-17 year olds will just do what 15 year olds have always done, and a 'black market' of cigarettes bought legally will just filter down. And long term you get odd situations like someone in their 50s being asked for their driving licence as ID to prove they're 57 and not 56 etc.



But in the absence of a 'perfect' plan, is the answer to do nothing at all? Maybe it ends up being an incremental step towards a country that barely smokes by the end of the century?







I tend to agree with you here.I think the biggest 'problem' it might cause is the same one we 'see' for criminalising marijuana. In that we force people who want it to work with dealers who then start pushing the harder stuff.My belief is that by and large the law is a big deterrent and a large majority of minors won't start smoking simply because it's too much effort to cross the line.I don't think 20 years down the line there will be much of an issue with ID , simply because the vast majority of the population not eligible to smoke would want to buy fags.My faith in the law is somewhat diminished by the number of people using phones whilst driving. I don't know why we haven't got seatbelt like pressure to elimiate that (ie when seatbelt law came in, there must have been similar resistance, but nearly everyone automatically wears their belt now.)