Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 04:55:38 pm
No one gave a shit about people who are trans until the right began this campaign of demonising them. (By which I mean - people weren't remotely concerned or horrified about them and weren't out to bully them out of public life entirely)

Well said,
Barclay wants to make sure trans people dont go onto hospital wards opposite to their original gender.
Forgetting that we have mixed Gender wards already

Doesnt the NHS have enough problems

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:33:15 pm
I'll have to disagree with you there.  It's great not to have to smell and breathe in smoke, at stations etc.  Not to mention no more butts on the floor.

Most smokers seemed to think it was fine, just to through it on the floor and tread on it. 

I'm glad it's now become socially unacceptable.  Vaping is banned at stations too, which is great.

My mum was a smoker and I grew up hating it.

Was at a National Trust site in the lakes. They had little signs up around the place encouraging litter picking etc to keep the place tidy.
One of them said that every week, 100 tons of cigarette related rubbish is dumped on the streets of Britain.
When you consider that the contents of all those packets sold ends up as ash and stumps, as well as the more visible crumpled fag packets, its hard not to argue with the number
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:41:51 pm
Yes advanced BS. You couldnt make it up

So it wont ever happen. Heres why

1 We dont have the teachers (shiny new incentive will fail when they get a £6k pay cut after year 5). We hired 50% of those we needed this year.

2. It involves a 20% increase in teaching time at 16-18 level. That would involve a multibillion pound increase in schools funding.

3. We would need to rewrite the national curriculum for every single school subject and the vast majority of them at university.  An unbelievably huge job

4. The broad technical qualification they propose is almost certainly impossible to design an implement for different subjects in this frame work.

5. If they laud the educational changes made by Give and Gibb, why are they chucking them all away.

6. Theyve called it Advanced BS

7. Its not British, its English.

Meanwhile primary education is literally falling apart, and its not just the buildings.
Without a strong primary sector, secondary schools are building on sand.
Recruitment and retention in EYFS KS1 and KS2 is a ticking time bomb, but is ignored because of the focus on A levels
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:34:42 pm
100 tons of cigarette related rubbish is dumped on the streets of Britain.

Taking a guess here, but I bet that pales into insignificance when compared to non cigarette related rubbish
Oops
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:52:20 pm
Oops


I wouldn't worry, I'm sure Labour will reverse the decision when they get into power.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 04:47:19 pm
All the same rhetoric we used to hear about gay people, that has largely been consigned to the past where it belongs, is rearing its ugly head again fueled by populist politicians desperate for votes. It's thoroughly depressing how much this issue has been weaponised over the last few years.

And it doesn't even make sense. You can legally change gender in the UK. So unless he's going to change the law, this is meaningless, opportunistic nonsense. Desperately trying to get some culture war cred.
Well I guess Sunaks correct in saying politics doesnt work.  Ignoring the irony and the absence of self-awareness, ch4 news has a bulletin tonight focused on the increase of hate crime aimed at disabled people.

Of course there was a comment today in Sunaks speech aimed at those claiming disability benefits.

So Sunaks half correct, the countrys broken in addition to the politics.  Wonder which party is responsible for both?
Not sure its time for a change, and we are that change makes an awful lot of sense. Its a bit like identifying that smoking is making you ill, its time for a change.. and thinking that a switch from Marlboro to Benson and Hedges will sort you out.
Quote
Faisal Islam
@faisalislam
Land acquisition for phase 2a to Crewe suspended immediately

Government to start reselling properties it bought for hs2 phase 2

Perfect opportunity for the Tories and their mates to buy up property on the cheap, then if Labour do reverse it, sell it again at above market rate.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 06:58:55 pm
I wouldn't worry, I'm sure Labour will reverse the decision when they get into power.
They may not. But then again, it wasnt their policy!
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:20:50 pm
Quote
Faisal Islam
@faisalislam
Land acquisition for phase 2a to Crewe suspended immediately

Government to start reselling properties it bought for hs2 phase 2
Perfect opportunity for the Tories and their mates to buy up property on the cheap, then if Labour do reverse it, sell it again at above market rate.
Yep. It would have been very difficult for Labour to reverse anyway - this will make it all but impossible.
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:20:50 pm
Perfect opportunity for the Tories and their mates to buy up property on the cheap, then if Labour do reverse it, sell it again at above market rate.

Lets not forget said properties were acquired under compulsory purchase orders at or below market values as they were in 2016.  Not familiar with the financial landscape behind that, but assume the taxpayer will have picked that bill up.
So not only do the Tories cancel HS2, they set out to actively kill any prospect of Labour resurrecting it. Classy.
They literally couldnt give a fuck.



Now you may be thinking that the tram service seems like a good idea.

Me? I think it seems a wee bit excessive given that theres already a tram extension to Clifton south that opened 8 years ago.


A more cynical person than me might conclude that they had just made this up and hadnt in anyway thought any of it through resorting to just copying and pasting some text firm 10 years ago.

Fortunately Im not that person.
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:01:46 pm
Lets not forget said properties were acquired under compulsory purchase orders at or below market values as they were in 2016.  Not familiar with the financial landscape behind that, but assume the taxpayer will have picked that bill up.
I thought they paid over the odds?
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:17:08 pm
They literally couldnt give a fuck.



Now you may be thinking that the tram service seems like a good idea.

Me? I think it seems a wee bit excessive given that theres already a tram extension to Clifton south that opened 8 years ago.


A more cynical person than me might conclude that they had just made this up and hadnt in anyway thought any of it through resorting to just copying and pasting some text firm 10 years ago.

Fortunately Im not that person.

Rapid bus transit system?
A bus route?
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:02:47 pm
So not only do the Tories cancel HS2, they set out to actively kill any prospect of Labour resurrecting it. Classy.
Maybe Labour should just announce: We will resurrect HS2. We note that the Government mean to wreak any chance of reviving HS2 by now selling off the compulsory purchased properties and land in a fire sale. Fair warning: we will buy back the properties and land, but only at a fraction of the sale price. We will not allow this Government and speculators to ruin investment in this country's infrastructure and future economy.

I expect there is some technical/legal reason why they cannot announce this. But maybe they should do it anyway. This Tory Government mean to burn it all down. WTF is wrong with them?
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 02:41:45 pm
The genius idea is to ban them at age 15 (I think) and then increase it by one year until no one is smoking.

As someone pointed out, their son who is 16 will be able to smoke for the rest of his life but his 14 year old won't. If the younger sibling he wants a fag when he's 60 he'll have to borrow his 62 year-old brother's ID.



Its not a new idea, it's been proposed before.

It seems stopping people from smoking is so hard, that the idea is to prevent them from ever starting instead. Obviously that is flawed, because as long as there's stuff to smoke available, those who want to will find a way to do it, regardless of age.


I'm also a bit dubious about the legality of it. Can you really make it illegal for eg a 51-year old to buy something that is perfectly legal to buy for a 52-year old? What about age discrimination?
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:38:50 pm
Rapid bus transit system?
A bus route?
Bus replacement service.. yes.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:17:08 pm
They literally couldnt give a fuck.



Now you may be thinking that the tram service seems like a good idea.

Me? I think it seems a wee bit excessive given that theres already a tram extension to Clifton south that opened 8 years ago.


A more cynical person than me might conclude that they had just made this up and hadnt in anyway thought any of it through resorting to just copying and pasting some text firm 10 years ago.

Fortunately Im not that person.
Ignoring your cynical view of the world, £1.5bn shared between 2.2mn people is not "almost £1000".  If I did £1000 of work for someone and they paid me £681.82 I wouldn't be very happy.  Typical Tory nonsense to make inflated claims and hope nobody notices or can be bothered to call them out.

The £1.5bn shared between Nottingham City, Derby City, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire also needs to be seen in the context of the funding reductions to those respective councils.  £100m less per year for Nottingham, for example (https://www.nottinghamworld.com/news/politics/council/cuts-to-public-services-at-nottingham-city-council-amongst-highest-in-uk-4263252).
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:00:13 pm
Replacing A-levels with something called the Advanced British standard? 

No engagement at all with the education sector. From what Ive heard from a mate who works there, senior leaders in the department working on A Levels and T Levels found out watching the speech.
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:45:25 pm
Its not a new idea, it's been proposed before.

It seems stopping people from smoking is so hard, that the idea is to prevent them from ever starting instead. Obviously that is flawed, because as long as there's stuff to smoke available, those who want to will find a way to do it, regardless of age.


I'm also a bit dubious about the legality of it. Can you really make it illegal for eg a 51-year old to buy something that is perfectly legal to buy for a 52-year old? What about age discrimination?
Personally I struggle to see why there's much opposition. You don't not put something into law because you know some people will break the law. Surely it's going to save a lot of lives?
Also, I'm sure until recently we'd be moaning that the Tories are in hock to the  huge tobacco companies.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:34:40 pm
I thought they paid over the odds?

I dont know but remember reading that when the CPOs were issued the affected properties value was immediately reduced to zero.  That may be typical of any CPO.

Generally CPO compo should reflect the market value, ie the seller should be left in the exact same position (financially) if the property had not been subject to CPO. Sometimes there may be an added uplift of 5-10% on top of market value. In reality the seller has to find another property alongside the hassle of moving.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:44:19 pm
Maybe Labour should just announce: We will resurrect HS2. We note that the Government mean to wreak any chance of reviving HS2 by now selling off the compulsory purchased properties and land in a fire sale. Fair warning: we will buy back the properties and land, but only at a fraction of the sale price. We will not allow this Government and speculators to ruin investment in this country's infrastructure and future economy.

I expect there is some technical/legal reason why they cannot announce this. But maybe they should do it anyway. This Tory Government mean to burn it all down. WTF is wrong with them?

Starmer has as much backbone, as a jellyfish. It's cynical politics from the Tories, but they know Starmer is weak.
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:19:29 pm
Personally I struggle to see why there's much opposition. You don't not put something into law because you know some people will break the law. Surely it's going to save a lot of lives?
Also, I'm sure until recently we'd be moaning that the Tories are in hock to the  huge tobacco companies.

No chance of it happening because its this mob that cant deliver anything beyond rhetoric, and same cabal wont kiss goodbye to the tax that cigs deliver.

If the incentive for Govt was for example giving a toss about the NHS and/or public health generally, then the NHS and wider public Health provision wouldnt be in its current state.
The headline on the BBC after that shit show is about fucking smoking - not the economy, high interest rates, crumbling fucking schools and hospitals, cost of living, improving the god awful policing in this country, housing crisis etc fucking smoking.. this country those that run it and the the media have gone to the dogs - shitshow. Call a general election you bunch of fucking scorch earth pricks.
Some sort of footage leaked of a pre recorded message from Downing St on HS2 scrapping made a couple of days prior to the official announcement.  GMB addressing it with Mark Harper whos thrown to the wolves today.  Now hes talking conspiracy type nonsense about 15 min cities.  Fruit loops inc. running the country.
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:19:29 pm
Personally I struggle to see why there's much opposition. You don't not put something into law because you know some people will break the law. Surely it's going to save a lot of lives?
Also, I'm sure until recently we'd be moaning that the Tories are in hock to the  huge tobacco companies.

The end goal of banning tobacco is fine, I'm sure a lot of people support it. I've heard the rolling ban idea before, and... it's an idea. In the short term I don't think it'll have too much of an effect, as 16-17 year olds will just do what 15 year olds have always done, and a 'black market' of cigarettes bought legally will just filter down. And long term you get odd situations like someone in their 50s being asked for their driving licence as ID to prove they're 57 and not 56 etc.

But in the absence of a 'perfect' plan, is the answer to do nothing at all? Maybe it ends up being an incremental step towards a country that barely smokes by the end of the century?

Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:21:53 am
The end goal of banning tobacco is fine, I'm sure a lot of people support it. I've heard the rolling ban idea before, and... it's an idea. In the short term I don't think it'll have too much of an effect, as 16-17 year olds will just do what 15 year olds have always done, and a 'black market' of cigarettes bought legally will just filter down. And long term you get odd situations like someone in their 50s being asked for their driving licence as ID to prove they're 57 and not 56 etc.

But in the absence of a 'perfect' plan, is the answer to do nothing at all? Maybe it ends up being an incremental step towards a country that barely smokes by the end of the century?



I tend to agree with you here.
I think the biggest 'problem' it might cause is the same one we 'see' for criminalising marijuana. In that we force people who want it to work with dealers who then start pushing the harder stuff.
My belief is that by and large the law is a big deterrent and a large majority of minors won't start smoking simply because it's too much effort to cross the line.

I don't think 20 years down the line there will be much of an issue with ID , simply because the vast majority of the population not eligible to smoke would want to buy fags.

My faith in the law is somewhat diminished by the number of people using phones whilst driving.  I don't know why we haven't got seatbelt like pressure to elimiate that (ie when seatbelt law came in, there must have been similar resistance, but nearly everyone automatically wears their belt now.)
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:34:42 pm
Was at a National Trust site in the lakes. They had little signs up around the place encouraging litter picking etc to keep the place tidy.
One of them said that every week, 100 tons of cigarette related rubbish is dumped on the streets of Britain.
When you consider that the contents of all those packets sold ends up as ash and stumps, as well as the more visible crumpled fag packets, its hard not to argue with the number

I think I've seen that sign too.

I never understood why people thought it was acceptable to just leave their fag butts on the ground - it's disgusting. They are full of chemicals too, which leach out into the wider environment.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:40:23 pm
That twat can go f*ck himself!

Labour have remained silent on this matter.
Because they are fine with it being cancelled I suspect.
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:48:22 am
The headline on the BBC after that shit show is about fucking smoking - not the economy, high interest rates, crumbling fucking schools and hospitals, cost of living, improving the god awful policing in this country, housing crisis etc fucking smoking.. this country those that run it and the the media have gone to the dogs - shitshow. Call a general election you bunch of fucking scorch earth pricks.

Same for some on here, too  ;)
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:21:53 am
The end goal of banning tobacco is fine, I'm sure a lot of people support it. I've heard the rolling ban idea before, and... it's an idea. In the short term I don't think it'll have too much of an effect, as 16-17 year olds will just do what 15 year olds have always done, and a 'black market' of cigarettes bought legally will just filter down. And long term you get odd situations like someone in their 50s being asked for their driving licence as ID to prove they're 57 and not 56 etc.

But in the absence of a 'perfect' plan, is the answer to do nothing at all? Maybe it ends up being an incremental step towards a country that barely smokes by the end of the century?


We've done plenty already, and it has worked really well.  Something like 1% of teenagers smoke now.  Over time it will die out on its own.  The problem with banning things is it won't work, as you say there will be a black market which will create a whole new class of criminals which will need to be policed etc.

Prohibition is always the worst way to deal with things like this.  Plenty of tobacco products have just died out on their own, like snuff or chewing tobacco, pipes etc.  Cigarettes were heading that way already.
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:21:58 am


I agree.

The numbers have been going steadily down for a while now, which is great.  The public ban and peoples attitudes have aided this.

In contrast, 5 million disposable vapes are now thrown away, each week.

Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:58:19 am
Because they are fine with it being cancelled I suspect.
Or they want to cancel it completely.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:38:36 am
Or they want to cancel it completely.
Pretty much impossible given the work already done on the first leg.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:32:02 am
I agree.

The numbers have been going steadily down for a while now, which is great.  The public ban and peoples attitudes have aided this.

In contrast, 5 million disposable vapes are now thrown away, each week.


Vaping is a bit more difficult, because it has also had a big effect on getting people off cigarettes.  It might be the lesser of two evils, but to be honest I have no idea what the data looks like either way.
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:42:24 am
Vaping is a bit more difficult, because it has also had a big effect on getting people off cigarettes.  It might be the lesser of two evils, but to be honest I have no idea what the data looks like either way.

It's not really.  Many vapes are targeted at teens/people who have never smoked before.  The wastage is just ridiculous too.

They're just another product of a poorly regulated, capitalist society.  Screwing over environmental and public health, for the sake of profit.
