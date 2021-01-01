I'll have to disagree with you there. It's great not to have to smell and breathe in smoke, at stations etc. Not to mention no more butts on the floor.



Most smokers seemed to think it was fine, just to through it on the floor and tread on it.



I'm glad it's now become socially unacceptable. Vaping is banned at stations too, which is great.



My mum was a smoker and I grew up hating it.



Was at a National Trust site in the lakes. They had little signs up around the place encouraging litter picking etc to keep the place tidy.One of them said that every week, 100 tons of cigarette related rubbish is dumped on the streets of Britain.When you consider that the contents of all those packets sold ends up as ash and stumps, as well as the more visible crumpled fag packets, its hard not to argue with the number