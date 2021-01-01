« previous next »
No one gave a shit about people who are trans until the right began this campaign of demonising them. (By which I mean - people weren't remotely concerned or horrified about them and weren't out to bully them out of public life entirely)

Well said,
Barclay wants to make sure trans people dont go onto hospital wards opposite to their original gender.
Forgetting that we have mixed Gender wards already

Doesnt the NHS have enough problems

I'll have to disagree with you there.  It's great not to have to smell and breathe in smoke, at stations etc.  Not to mention no more butts on the floor.

Most smokers seemed to think it was fine, just to through it on the floor and tread on it. 

I'm glad it's now become socially unacceptable.  Vaping is banned at stations too, which is great.

My mum was a smoker and I grew up hating it.

Was at a National Trust site in the lakes. They had little signs up around the place encouraging litter picking etc to keep the place tidy.
One of them said that every week, 100 tons of cigarette related rubbish is dumped on the streets of Britain.
When you consider that the contents of all those packets sold ends up as ash and stumps, as well as the more visible crumpled fag packets, its hard not to argue with the number
Yes advanced BS. You couldnt make it up

So it wont ever happen. Heres why

1 We dont have the teachers (shiny new incentive will fail when they get a £6k pay cut after year 5). We hired 50% of those we needed this year.

2. It involves a 20% increase in teaching time at 16-18 level. That would involve a multibillion pound increase in schools funding.

3. We would need to rewrite the national curriculum for every single school subject and the vast majority of them at university.  An unbelievably huge job

4. The broad technical qualification they propose is almost certainly impossible to design an implement for different subjects in this frame work.

5. If they laud the educational changes made by Give and Gibb, why are they chucking them all away.

6. Theyve called it Advanced BS

7. Its not British, its English.

Meanwhile primary education is literally falling apart, and its not just the buildings.
Without a strong primary sector, secondary schools are building on sand.
Recruitment and retention in EYFS KS1 and KS2 is a ticking time bomb, but is ignored because of the focus on A levels
