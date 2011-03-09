From Peston on Twatter:
Sunaks reallocation of the HS2 £36bn in full: With our new Network North, you will be able to get from Manchester to the new station in Bradford in 30 minutes
Sheffield in 42 minutes
and to Hull in 84 minutes on a fully, electrified line.
Well protect the £12 billion pounds to link up Manchester and Liverpool as planned
and we will engage with local leaders on how best to deliver the scheme.
Well build the Midlands Rail Hub, connecting 50 stations.
Well help Andy Street extend the West Midlands Metro
Build the Leeds tram, electrify the North Wales main line
Upgrade the A1, the A2, the A5, the M6
and well connect our Union with the A75 boosting links between Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Well fund the Shipley bypass, the Blyth relief road and deliver 70 other road schemes.
Well resurface roads across the country.
Well bring back the Don Valley line.
Well upgrade the energy coast line between Carlisle, Workington and Barrow.
Build hundreds of other schemes.
And keep the £2 bus fare across the whole country.
Oh aye, and fund those hospitals. Oh, you can fund Johnson's legal fees on our behalf too if you'd like.
Fucking mug.