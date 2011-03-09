« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...  (Read 1048292 times)

Offline PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26760 on: Today at 12:45:03 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:18:38 pm
Best tax cut is halving inflation.  Yawn.  Havent heard that one before.

And whilst I fully believe a huge chunk of inflation is caused by the illegal invasion of the Ukraine.  A decent chunk was caused by the havoc wreaked almost exactly a year ago by his predecessor.
Offline TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26761 on: Today at 12:46:20 pm »
Now bashing the disabled for not working
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26762 on: Today at 12:47:25 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:39:54 pm
Introducing smoking bans now and camera pans straight to a close up of Theresa Coffey 😁

I thought we already had smoking bans

Don't tell, they're going to extend the already ridiculously draconian ban.

Offline CornerFlag

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26763 on: Today at 12:50:18 pm »
From Peston on Twatter:

Sunaks reallocation of the HS2 £36bn in full: With our new Network North, you will be able to get from Manchester to the new station in Bradford in 30 minutes
Sheffield in 42 minutes
and to Hull in 84 minutes on a fully, electrified line.
Well protect the £12 billion pounds to link up Manchester and Liverpool as planned
and we will engage with local leaders on how best to deliver the scheme.
Well build the Midlands Rail Hub, connecting 50 stations.
Well help Andy Street extend the West Midlands Metro
Build the Leeds tram, electrify the North Wales main line
Upgrade the A1, the A2, the A5, the M6
and well connect our Union with the A75 boosting links between Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Well fund the Shipley bypass, the Blyth relief road and deliver 70 other road schemes.
Well resurface roads across the country.
Well bring back the Don Valley line.
Well upgrade the energy coast line between Carlisle, Workington and Barrow.
Build hundreds of other schemes.
And keep the £2 bus fare across the whole country.

Oh aye, and fund those hospitals.  Oh, you can fund Johnson's legal fees on our behalf too if you'd like.

Fucking mug.
Offline TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26764 on: Today at 12:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 12:47:25 pm
I thought we already had smoking bans

Don't tell, they're going to extend the already ridiculously draconian ban.



Some sort of minimum age I think he referred to
Offline Circa1892

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26765 on: Today at 12:57:24 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:41:46 pm
Time to bash the immigrants now

If only they'd bash the economic migrants who came in in the 1970s. Particularly the parents of this lot.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26766 on: Today at 12:58:56 pm »
This is good.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/oct/04/tories-final-descent-absurdity-manchester-conference

I can't think of a historical parallel to the present government which has spent 15 years in power and thinks its best chance at a general election is to go to the country saying what an evil place Britain has become.
Offline TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26767 on: Today at 01:00:13 pm »
Replacing A-levels with something called the Advanced British standard? 
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26768 on: Today at 01:05:31 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 12:47:25 pm
I thought we already had smoking bans

Don't tell, they're going to extend the already ridiculously draconian ban.

You not a fan of public health and anti-social measures?

It's one of the best thing that's happened in public places, in recent years.

I remember going out and coming home, stinking of fags - absolutely disgusting!  Not to mention how damaging it was to my health!

If you want to breathe in that shit, then fair enough, do it in your own home.  Not infront of others who choose not to.
Offline TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26769 on: Today at 01:08:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:58:56 pm
This is good.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/oct/04/tories-final-descent-absurdity-manchester-conference

I can't think of a historical parallel to the present government which has spent 15 years in power and thinks its best chance at a general election is to go to the country saying what an evil place Britain has become.

The one constant reference today was to political mistakes over the last 30 years.  No idea why he never said 13 instead of 30.
Offline sheepfest

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26770 on: Today at 01:09:44 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:00:13 pm
Replacing A-levels with something called the Advanced British standard? 
All Bullshit Satisfactory?
Online Elmo!

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26771 on: Today at 01:14:27 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:00:13 pm
Replacing A-levels with something called the Advanced British English standard?
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26772 on: Today at 01:24:17 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:05:31 pm
You not a fan of public health and anti-social measures?

It's one of the best thing that's happened in public places, in recent years.

I remember going out and coming home, stinking of fags - absolutely disgusting!  Not to mention how damaging it was to my health!

If you want to breathe in that shit, then fair enough, do it in your own home.  Not infront of others who choose not to.

I've just about become used to it in pubs/clubs/restaurants/trains/planes etc.

But it's absolute nonsense to ban smoking in the open air, e.g. the uncovered platforms in train stations.

Suppose the next thing will be any public space.  ::)

I can't stand alcohol and find drunken people go from boring (you've already told me that 3 times), to annoying to damn right dangerous. Yet I'm not advocating for a ban on alcohol being consumed outside the home.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26773 on: Today at 01:33:15 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:24:17 pm
I've just about become used to it in pubs/clubs/restaurants/trains/planes etc.

[b]But it's absolute nonsense to ban smoking in the open air, e.g. the uncovered platforms in train stations.

Suppose the next thing will be any public space.  ::)

I can't stand alcohol and find drunken people go from boring (you've already told me that 3 times), to annoying to damn right dangerous. Yet I'm not advocating for a ban on alcohol being consumed outside the home.

I'll have to disagree with you there.  It's great not to have to smell and breathe in smoke, at stations etc.  Not to mention no more butts on the floor.

Most smokers seemed to think it was fine, just to through it on the floor and tread on it. 

I'm glad it's now become socially unacceptable.  Vaping is banned at stations too, which is great.

My mum was a smoker and I grew up hating it.
Online Libertine

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26774 on: Today at 01:38:46 pm »
Public attitude to Sunak when he became leader...




And now...




At least he's still rich.
Online thaddeus

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26775 on: Today at 01:43:01 pm »
"Long-term decisions for a brighter future"

For what it's worth I agree with the sentiment.  That it's coming from the strategists of a failing Tory party makes it clear that it's actually "We've fucked up so badly that we have no rabbits left to pull out of the hat before the next general election so please just vote for us because... jam tomorrow".  It's not very catchy.

Long-term decisions I would like to see for a brighter future:
1) Investing in green technology (/reducing our dependence on despotic oil and gas rich nations) and protecting our environment
2) Investing in infrastructure outside of London to benefit the broader UK
3) Investing in education
4) Investing in healthcare
5) Ensuring people have access to habitable homes

What the Tories are actually doing:
1) Reducing investment in green technology, lowering ambitions for carbon neutral and clean air, and pumping shit into our rivers
2) Cancelling the remaining northern leg of HS2 having already cancelled the other northern leg of HS2.  Starving local councils of funding such that any local schemes are cancelled.
3) Halving the budget for school maintenance as school are literally deemed unsafe to teach in
4) Pretending to build 40 new hospitals whilst driving desperate people to use private healthcare providers
5) Lowering the bar for what constitutes a habitable home

The whole Cameron and Osborne austerity era was supposed to precede a brighter future.  We're all still waiting on that one.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26776 on: Today at 02:00:00 pm »
Offline Father Ted

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26777 on: Today at 02:26:02 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:43:01 pm
"Long-term decisions for a brighter future"

For what it's worth I agree with the sentiment.  That it's coming from the strategists of a failing Tory party makes it clear that it's actually "We've fucked up so badly that we have no rabbits left to pull out of the hat before the next general election so please just vote for us because... jam tomorrow".  It's not very catchy.

Long-term decisions I would like to see for a brighter future:
1) Investing in green technology (/reducing our dependence on despotic oil and gas rich nations) and protecting our environment
2) Investing in infrastructure outside of London to benefit the broader UK
3) Investing in education
4) Investing in healthcare
5) Ensuring people have access to habitable homes

Youd never turn to the Conservative Party for any of those things though would you? Theyre ideologically opposed to many of them, and these particular Conservatives are so incompetent and clownish theyd be incapable of implementing them even had they the desire to do so.

The majority of the British media telling their readers/viewers to vote for such awful and destructive people with such an observable track record of disaster & ruin before every election would be the kind of thing a remotely serious country/media ecosystem might consider the wisdom of, but of course here we never would.
Online oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26778 on: Today at 02:33:35 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:43:01 pm
"Long-term decisions for a brighter future"

For what it's worth I agree with the sentiment.  That it's coming from the strategists of a failing Tory party makes it clear that it's actually "We've fucked up so badly that we have no rabbits left to pull out of the hat before the next general election so please just vote for us because... jam tomorrow".  It's not very catchy.

Long-term decisions I would like to see for a brighter future:
1) Investing in green technology (/reducing our dependence on despotic oil and gas rich nations) and protecting our environment
2) Investing in infrastructure outside of London to benefit the broader UK
3) Investing in education
4) Investing in healthcare
5) Ensuring people have access to habitable homes

What the Tories are actually doing:
1) Reducing investment in green technology, lowering ambitions for carbon neutral and clean air, and pumping shit into our rivers
2) Cancelling the remaining northern leg of HS2 having already cancelled the other northern leg of HS2.  Starving local councils of funding such that any local schemes are cancelled.
3) Halving the budget for school maintenance as school are literally deemed unsafe to teach in
4) Pretending to build 40 new hospitals whilst driving desperate people to use private healthcare providers
5) Lowering the bar for what constitutes a habitable home

The whole Cameron and Osborne austerity era was supposed to precede a brighter future.  We're all still waiting on that oine.
Tory supporters don't seem to make the connection, they love all the hard talk on what needs to be done, they're impressed by the stern no nonense confidence Tory ministers have when arguing these policys but they never look to see if they are actually delivering on what they claim they want. its not just the deliberate cons of saying they do one thing and actually doing the opposite, it every failed policy.

Stop the Boats would be a good example. 4 yrs of telling voters how we are facing a invasion, how Labour don't want to stop the boats yet their supporters still cheer and clap them when the evidence shows their incompetent failed so called solutions have made the situation far worse. only have to look at the evidence, boat crossing have exploded while  Braverman has been Home Secretary. same with Patel, terrible HS who did a lot of damage.

Loads of Tory supporters still very impressed with Braverman, how she's only saying what we all think, they love her nasty racists talk on what we have to do, they can find plenty of people who can do the same in the Pub every night, that doesn't qualify them to be Home secretary though. they never make the connection on what they say needs doing and what they are delivering.

Seems people go through life cheering and clapping what they like hearing without looking to see if the Tory politicians who tell them this achieve what they say needs to be done.
Online Alan_X

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26779 on: Today at 02:41:45 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 12:47:25 pm
I thought we already had smoking bans

Don't tell, they're going to extend the already ridiculously draconian ban.


The genius idea is to ban them at age 15 (I think) and then increase it by one year until no one is smoking.

As someone pointed out, their son who is 16 will be able to smoke for the rest of his life but his 14 year old won't. If the younger sibling he wants a fag when he's 60 he'll have to borrow his 62 year-old brother's ID.

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26780 on: Today at 02:41:51 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:00:13 pm
Replacing A-levels with something called the Advanced British standard? 
Yes advanced BS. You couldnt make it up

So it wont ever happen. Heres why

1 We dont have the teachers (shiny new incentive will fail when they get a £6k pay cut after year 5). We hired 50% of those we needed this year.

2. It involves a 20% increase in teaching time at 16-18 level. That would involve a multibillion pound increase in schools funding.

3. We would need to rewrite the national curriculum for every single school subject and the vast majority of them at university.  An unbelievably huge job

4. The broad technical qualification they propose is almost certainly impossible to design an implement for different subjects in this frame work.

5. If they laud the educational changes made by Give and Gibb, why are they chucking them all away.

6. Theyve called it Advanced BS

7. Its not British, its English.



Online Alan_X

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26781 on: Today at 02:44:34 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:43:01 pm
"Long-term decisions for a brighter future"

For what it's worth I agree with the sentiment.  That it's coming from the strategists of a failing Tory party makes it clear that it's actually "We've fucked up so badly that we have no rabbits left to pull out of the hat before the next general election so please just vote for us because... jam tomorrow".  It's not very catchy.

Long-term decisions I would like to see for a brighter future:
1) Investing in green technology (/reducing our dependence on despotic oil and gas rich nations) and protecting our environment
2) Investing in infrastructure outside of London to benefit the broader UK
3) Investing in education
4) Investing in healthcare
5) Ensuring people have access to habitable homes

What the Tories are actually doing:
1) Reducing investment in green technology, lowering ambitions for carbon neutral and clean air, and pumping shit into our rivers
2) Cancelling the remaining northern leg of HS2 having already cancelled the other northern leg of HS2.  Starving local councils of funding such that any local schemes are cancelled.
3) Halving the budget for school maintenance as school are literally deemed unsafe to teach in
4) Pretending to build 40 new hospitals whilst driving desperate people to use private healthcare providers
5) Lowering the bar for what constitutes a habitable home

The whole Cameron and Osborne austerity era was supposed to precede a brighter future.  We're all still waiting on that one.

Were you not paying attention? This is a new party. It's not the failed politics of the last thirty years.

Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26782 on: Today at 02:49:35 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:39:49 pm
I guess United are unlikely to need it for Wembley appearances.


But they do need their fans to be able to travel to Manchester
Online thaddeus

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26783 on: Today at 03:01:48 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:44:34 pm
Were you not paying attention? This is a new party. It's not the failed politics of the last thirty years.
;D

Cameron's One Nation Tories
May's Strong and Stable Tories
Johnson's Oven-ready Brexit Tories
Truss's high growth Tories
Sunak's long-term planning Tories

I'm convinced.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26784 on: Today at 03:02:44 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:01:48 pm
;D

Cameron's One Nation Tories
May's Strong and Stable Tories
Johnson's Oven-ready Brexit Tories
Truss's high growth Tories
Sunak's long-term planning Tories

I'm convinced.

Be back to basics next.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26785 on: Today at 03:10:27 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:44:34 pm
Were you not paying attention? This is a new party. It's not the failed politics of the last thirty years.


Quite right Alan, and thats exactly why theyre cutting everything because thats,. Oh, hang on, thats exactly the same as all the other Tories!

Shocked I tell you!
Online has gone odd

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26786 on: Today at 03:53:43 pm »
What a nauseating half hour I watched of that smug twat, with the puke inducing intro from his wife the cherry on top.

Didn't catch it all but the main points I got were ..

HS2 is a shambles, a right slap in the face to Everyone North of the midlands. Bravo tories. It is still unclear what will happen to the savings made by scrapping it, othe rthan whatever lies they say will happen.

Smoking ban reforms, draconian for sure but do see the long term benefits to people's health. Sadly so many other things can destroy your health, ooo like vaping, which I am sure will be their next plan of attack. Am sure they are fine with dodgy pharma selling shitty chemicals to our country though.

The recent panning of green schemes and reducing carbon emissions is a stark wake up call that these morons are strictly short term profiteers at the expense of the planet and its occupants.

Need to have facemasks to protect us from the absolute massive plume of smug that spewed out of that room, the air is visibly grim after that.

A complete non mention of the crumbling fabric of society as a whole and Britain rapidly descending into a 3rd world like state, a once proud citizens being forced to obtain a food parcel as they cannot afford to cover essentials. I wasn't expecting it to get a mention but y'know!

Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26787 on: Today at 03:54:38 pm »
https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1709539673259798814?s=19

Attacking Transgender people as well. When all else fails, just punch down
Online has gone odd

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26788 on: Today at 03:57:05 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:54:38 pm
https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1709539673259798814?s=19

Attacking Transgender people as well. When all else fails, just punch down

That was unreal, I though I miss-heard but yes, he really had a massive pop and the whole room erupted with joy. This bunch are beyond words now ...
Online Libertine

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26789 on: Today at 03:57:09 pm »
Cameron lays into him.....


@David_Cameron
Todays decision on HS2 is the wrong one. It will help to fuel the views of those who argue that we can no longer think or act for the long-term as a country; that we are heading in the wrong direction.

HS2 was about investing for the long-term, bringing the country together, ensuring a more balanced economy and delivering the Northern Powerhouse. We achieved historic, cross-party support, with extensive buy-in from city and local authority leaders across the Midlands and North of England. Todays announcement throws away fifteen years of cross-party consensus, sustained over six administrations, and will make it much harder to build consensus for any future long-term projects.

All across the world, we see transformative, long-term infrastructure projects completed or underway. They show countries on the rise, building for future generations, thinking big and getting things done.

I regret this decision and in years to come I suspect many will look back at todays announcement and wonder how this once-in-a-generation opportunity was lost.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26790 on: Today at 04:03:48 pm »
Even the Tories hate the Tories. Yet there is still a solid 20% of the population that will continue to vote for these c*nts. Mad.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26791 on: Today at 04:05:56 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:41:45 pm
The genius idea is to ban them at age 15 (I think) and then increase it by one year until no one is smoking.

As someone pointed out, their son who is 16 will be able to smoke for the rest of his life but his 14 year old won't. If the younger sibling he wants a fag when he's 60 he'll have to borrow his 62 year-old brother's ID.


It's a good job that history has taught us that prohibition always really works.

Online thaddeus

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26792 on: Today at 04:26:49 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:41:45 pm
The genius idea is to ban them at age 15 (I think) and then increase it by one year until no one is smoking.

As someone pointed out, their son who is 16 will be able to smoke for the rest of his life but his 14 year old won't. If the younger sibling he wants a fag when he's 60 he'll have to borrow his 62 year-old brother's ID.
Even for this loopy lot it's a wild policy.  Pitching themselves as libertarians but then bringing in a (discriminatory) ban on smoking.  I guess the logic is that the rolling age element means their core voters won't be inconvenienced and may even revel in being able to buy tobacco products whilst the youngsters can't.  The youngsters can just pile into vaping, I guess.

It may be unique to the area I live in but the few people I know that still smoke cigarettes are all on Eastern European imports as they're vastly cheaper and seemingly readily available.  I don't know why I'm even thinking about the practical implementation of the policy as it's clearly never going to happen but it's one you could drive and coach horses through.
