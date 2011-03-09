"Long-term decisions for a brighter future"



For what it's worth I agree with the sentiment. That it's coming from the strategists of a failing Tory party makes it clear that it's actually "We've fucked up so badly that we have no rabbits left to pull out of the hat before the next general election so please just vote for us because... jam tomorrow". It's not very catchy.



Long-term decisions I would like to see for a brighter future:

1) Investing in green technology (/reducing our dependence on despotic oil and gas rich nations) and protecting our environment

2) Investing in infrastructure outside of London to benefit the broader UK

3) Investing in education

4) Investing in healthcare

5) Ensuring people have access to habitable homes



What the Tories are actually doing:

1) Reducing investment in green technology, lowering ambitions for carbon neutral and clean air, and pumping shit into our rivers

2) Cancelling the remaining northern leg of HS2 having already cancelled the other northern leg of HS2. Starving local councils of funding such that any local schemes are cancelled.

3) Halving the budget for school maintenance as school are literally deemed unsafe to teach in

4) Pretending to build 40 new hospitals whilst driving desperate people to use private healthcare providers

5) Lowering the bar for what constitutes a habitable home



The whole Cameron and Osborne austerity era was supposed to precede a brighter future. We're all still waiting on that oine.



Tory supporters don't seem to make the connection, they love all the hard talk on what needs to be done, they're impressed by the stern no nonense confidence Tory ministers have when arguing these policys but they never look to see if they are actually delivering on what they claim they want. its not just the deliberate cons of saying they do one thing and actually doing the opposite, it every failed policy.Stop the Boats would be a good example. 4 yrs of telling voters how we are facing a invasion, how Labour don't want to stop the boats yet their supporters still cheer and clap them when the evidence shows their incompetent failed so called solutions have made the situation far worse. only have to look at the evidence, boat crossing have exploded while Braverman has been Home Secretary. same with Patel, terrible HS who did a lot of damage.Loads of Tory supporters still very impressed with Braverman, how she's only saying what we all think, they love her nasty racists talk on what we have to do, they can find plenty of people who can do the same in the Pub every night, that doesn't qualify them to be Home secretary though. they never make the connection on what they say needs doing and what they are delivering.Seems people go through life cheering and clapping what they like hearing without looking to see if the Tory politicians who tell them this achieve what they say needs to be done.