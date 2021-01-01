From Peston on Twatter:



Sunaks reallocation of the HS2 £36bn in full: With our new Network North, you will be able to get from Manchester to the new station in Bradford in 30 minutes

Sheffield in 42 minutes

and to Hull in 84 minutes on a fully, electrified line.

Well protect the £12 billion pounds to link up Manchester and Liverpool as planned

and we will engage with local leaders on how best to deliver the scheme.

Well build the Midlands Rail Hub, connecting 50 stations.

Well help Andy Street extend the West Midlands Metro

Build the Leeds tram, electrify the North Wales main line

Upgrade the A1, the A2, the A5, the M6

and well connect our Union with the A75 boosting links between Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Well fund the Shipley bypass, the Blyth relief road and deliver 70 other road schemes.

Well resurface roads across the country.

Well bring back the Don Valley line.

Well upgrade the energy coast line between Carlisle, Workington and Barrow.

Build hundreds of other schemes.

And keep the £2 bus fare across the whole country.



Oh aye, and fund those hospitals. Oh, you can fund Johnson's legal fees on our behalf too if you'd like.



Fucking mug.