Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #26760 on: Today at 12:45:03 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:18:38 pm
Best tax cut is halving inflation.  Yawn.  Havent heard that one before.

And whilst I fully believe a huge chunk of inflation is caused by the illegal invasion of the Ukraine.  A decent chunk was caused by the havoc wreaked almost exactly a year ago by his predecessor.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #26761 on: Today at 12:46:20 pm
Now bashing the disabled for not working
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #26762 on: Today at 12:47:25 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:39:54 pm
Introducing smoking bans now and camera pans straight to a close up of Theresa Coffey 😁

I thought we already had smoking bans

Don't tell, they're going to extend the already ridiculously draconian ban.

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #26763 on: Today at 12:50:18 pm
From Peston on Twatter:

Sunaks reallocation of the HS2 £36bn in full: With our new Network North, you will be able to get from Manchester to the new station in Bradford in 30 minutes
Sheffield in 42 minutes
and to Hull in 84 minutes on a fully, electrified line.
Well protect the £12 billion pounds to link up Manchester and Liverpool as planned
and we will engage with local leaders on how best to deliver the scheme.
Well build the Midlands Rail Hub, connecting 50 stations.
Well help Andy Street extend the West Midlands Metro
Build the Leeds tram, electrify the North Wales main line
Upgrade the A1, the A2, the A5, the M6
and well connect our Union with the A75 boosting links between Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Well fund the Shipley bypass, the Blyth relief road and deliver 70 other road schemes.
Well resurface roads across the country.
Well bring back the Don Valley line.
Well upgrade the energy coast line between Carlisle, Workington and Barrow.
Build hundreds of other schemes.
And keep the £2 bus fare across the whole country.

Oh aye, and fund those hospitals.  Oh, you can fund Johnson's legal fees on our behalf too if you'd like.

Fucking mug.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #26764 on: Today at 12:56:19 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 12:47:25 pm
I thought we already had smoking bans

Don't tell, they're going to extend the already ridiculously draconian ban.



Some sort of minimum age I think he referred to
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #26765 on: Today at 12:57:24 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:41:46 pm
Time to bash the immigrants now

If only they'd bash the economic migrants who came in in the 1970s. Particularly the parents of this lot.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #26766 on: Today at 12:58:56 pm
This is good.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/oct/04/tories-final-descent-absurdity-manchester-conference

I can't think of a historical parallel to the present government which has spent 15 years in power and thinks its best chance at a general election is to go to the country saying what an evil place Britain has become.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #26767 on: Today at 01:00:13 pm
Replacing A-levels with something called the Advanced British standard? 
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #26768 on: Today at 01:05:31 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 12:47:25 pm
I thought we already had smoking bans

Don't tell, they're going to extend the already ridiculously draconian ban.

You not a fan of public health and anti-social measures?

It's one of the best thing that's happened in public places, in recent years.

I remember going out and coming home, stinking of fags - absolutely disgusting!  Not to mention how damaging it was to my health!

If you want to breathe in that shit, then fair enough, do it in your own home.  Not infront of others who choose not to.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #26769 on: Today at 01:08:13 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:58:56 pm
This is good.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/oct/04/tories-final-descent-absurdity-manchester-conference

I can't think of a historical parallel to the present government which has spent 15 years in power and thinks its best chance at a general election is to go to the country saying what an evil place Britain has become.

The one constant reference today was to political mistakes over the last 30 years.  No idea why he never said 13 instead of 30.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #26770 on: Today at 01:09:44 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:00:13 pm
Replacing A-levels with something called the Advanced British standard? 
All Bullshit Satisfactory?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #26771 on: Today at 01:14:27 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:00:13 pm
Replacing A-levels with something called the Advanced British English standard?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #26772 on: Today at 01:24:17 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:05:31 pm
You not a fan of public health and anti-social measures?

It's one of the best thing that's happened in public places, in recent years.

I remember going out and coming home, stinking of fags - absolutely disgusting!  Not to mention how damaging it was to my health!

If you want to breathe in that shit, then fair enough, do it in your own home.  Not infront of others who choose not to.

I've just about become used to it in pubs/clubs/restaurants/trains/planes etc.

But it's absolute nonsense to ban smoking in the open air, e.g. the uncovered platforms in train stations.

Suppose the next thing will be any public space.  ::)

I can't stand alcohol and find drunken people go from boring (you've already told me that 3 times), to annoying to damn right dangerous. Yet I'm not advocating for a ban on alcohol being consumed outside the home.
