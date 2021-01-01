« previous next »
Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
I fucking hate this term, "woke ideology".

It means nothing. It's just some vague, boogeyman statement intended to scare people. And it's always targeted at educated people, because the right love morons.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:06:59 pm
I fucking hate this term, "woke ideology".

It means nothing. It's just some vague, boogeyman statement intended to scare people. And it's always targeted at educated people, because the right love morons.

it's simple-minded nonsense.

seems to me it's today's version of "political correctness" - I always hated that term.

imo an awful lot of things that got labelled "PC" were people doing things that are socially correct eg not calling mentally ill people "retards" or something equally disgusting.

now "woke" is a dogwhistle for people who hate anyone who's not like them.  that's all it is.

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:17:16 pm
it's simple-minded nonsense.

seems to me it's today's version of "political correctness" - I always hated that term.

imo an awful lot of things that got labelled "PC" were people doing things that are socially correct eg not calling mentally ill people "retards" or something equally disgusting.

now "woke" is a dogwhistle for people who hate anyone who's not like them.  that's all it is.



Nail on head post that mate.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:06:59 pm
I fucking hate this term, "woke ideology".

It means nothing. It's just some vague, boogeyman statement intended to scare people. And it's always targeted at educated people, because the right love morons.

its just culuture warz garbage designed to scare pensioners and inflame racist english gammon
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:30:07 am
We may point and laugh, but it's terrifying to have one of the main parties (in a two party state), to move so far to the right.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 06:57:26 pm
its just culuture warz garbage designed to scare pensioners and inflame racist english gammon
I think the words racist and English are superfluous when in front of gammon .
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Manchester HS2 leg scrapped
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Why was Sunak saying a few hours ago that he wouldn't be rushed into making a decision on HS2?  I assumed he meant he was going to kick the can down the road for a few months, not just wait for the next day.

They are so bloody clueless.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 09:11:35 pm
Manchester HS2 leg scrapped
Source?

I guess United are unlikely to need it for Wembley appearances.

Out of interest, how much do you think it's worth paying for super fast connection between Birmingham and Manchester?.
I must confess to being impressed at how much infrastructure spend can bring to an area. I think I was reading about an airline hub in Turkey bringing in a fortune.  It doesn't seem like it should make much difference, but it does.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
^ it costs what it costs. And will go up if something takes decades to build.

This country must invest in infrastructure, especially rail and housing. If its done in a thoughtful and strategic manner costs can even be controlled (and without fucking paying executives millions).

the Elizabeth line cost  25 billion for 50 miles but was never in danger of getting scrapped.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:39:49 pm
Source?

I guess United are unlikely to need it for Wembley appearances.

Out of interest, how much do you think it's worth paying for super fast connection between Birmingham and Manchester?.
I must confess to being impressed at how much infrastructure spend can bring to an area. I think I was reading about an airline hub in Turkey bringing in a fortune.  It doesn't seem like it should make much difference, but it does.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-66998692
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Leveling up is going well I see, quelle surprise.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 03:12:14 am
Leveling up is going well I see, quelle surprise.
Yeah. Not sure how hard labour should go on this one . It is a huge amount of money.  I'm sure there are plenty of studies though showing its value, not just to the north.
