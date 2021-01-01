I fucking hate this term, "woke ideology". It means nothing. It's just some vague, boogeyman statement intended to scare people. And it's always targeted at educated people, because the right love morons.
it's simple-minded nonsense.seems to me it's today's version of "political correctness" - I always hated that term. imo an awful lot of things that got labelled "PC" were people doing things that are socially correct eg not calling mentally ill people "retards" or something equally disgusting.now "woke" is a dogwhistle for people who hate anyone who's not like them. that's all it is.
We may point and laugh, but it's terrifying to have one of the main parties (in a two party state), to move so far to the right.
its just culuture warz garbage designed to scare pensioners and inflame racist english gammon
Manchester HS2 leg scrapped
Source?I guess United are unlikely to need it for Wembley appearances.Out of interest, how much do you think it's worth paying for super fast connection between Birmingham and Manchester?.I must confess to being impressed at how much infrastructure spend can bring to an area. I think I was reading about an airline hub in Turkey bringing in a fortune. It doesn't seem like it should make much difference, but it does.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-66998692
Leveling up is going well I see, quelle surprise.
