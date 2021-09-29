There's been loads of batshit crazy stuff about 15 minute cities on social media. Al the usual far-right conspiracy bollocks!



Social media needs heavy regulation, that's the thing that's driving this nonsense.



Harper says councils in England could be cut off from DVLA database if their traffic management 'overzealous'



Mark Harper, the transport secretary, used his conference speech to give more details of the governments fightback against the so-called war on motorists. Here are the key points.







Quote

Theres nothing wrong with making sure people can walk or cycle to the shops or school, thats traditional town planning. But what is different, what is sinister and what we shouldnt tolerate is the idea that local councils can decide how often you go to the shops and that they ration who uses the road and when and they police it all with CCTV. So today I am announcing that the government will investigate what options we have in our toolbox to restrict overzealous use of traffic management measures including cutting off councils from the DVLA database if they dont follow the rules.

Quote

It cant be right these schemes are imposed without proper local consent. So we will change the guidance to ensure that councils properly listen to what local people say. But we will go further, 20-mile-an-hour zones are a good way to protect schools or quiet residential streets But for some councils and indeed for some countries are yet another way to punish drivers as blanket measures. The evidence is clear. This makes little difference, it may actually increase pollution and risks motorists ignoring 20mph zones where they are needed.

Quote

He also said traffic lights would be rephased... To cut down on jams we will tune up traffic lights to help junctions flow

I'm a driver and a pedestrian and an occasional cyclist, and there's not a single thing that Harper says that I agree with.Inventing a straw man - local councils deciding how often you can use roads or go to the shops - and then proposing their own sinister solution to the invented sinister problem - cutting off councils from DVLA database if they don't tow the Tory line.Local consent is surely granted by mayoral and council elections in the same way that national consent is granted by general elections. Londoners, for example, are free to override their LTNs by voting for a mayor that opposes them. The motorists that would ignore the 20mph zones are the same that ignore the current speed limits, that's why speed cameras and traffic police exist. Not enacting a law because people would break it is some twisted thinking.I don't know if he's being deliberately ignorant on this. All traffic lights are already 'tuned' to help traffic flow as any drivers joining a busy traffic light controlled highway from a smaller road will have seen countless times. I guess what he means is further reducing the amount of time pedestrians have priority in favour of granting more time to drivers. My local experience of this is waiting a very long time to cross a busy road in my town centre to get from the side where people live to the side where the library was built (great planning...) as the pedestrian crossing is 'tuned' to the extreme. I have never come across another pedestrian crossing with such a long wait between crossings.