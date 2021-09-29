« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...  (Read 1045785 times)

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26640 on: Yesterday at 03:17:15 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 03:09:10 pm
PR would just get him into Parliament, not sure thats a good argument against FPTP.

It absolutely is... If enough people were voting for UKIP, then there probably should have been some sort of representation. Allowing them to fester and grow out of parliamentary sight didn't exactly neuter them - Frottage has been allowed to massively influence Government policy from a position outside parliament, dodging even a shred of accountability as he swans around complaining that they just haven't done it right.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26641 on: Yesterday at 03:18:15 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 03:09:10 pm
PR would just get him into Parliament, not sure thats a good argument against FPTP.

Yes, as a minority.  Not shaping policy of one (of two) of the largest parties in the country, without actually being in government, or an MP.  The Tories were a pro EU party, yet changed their policy, due to him.

It's one of the biggest arguments for PR, I can think of.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26642 on: Yesterday at 03:19:56 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:41:46 pm
There's been loads of batshit crazy stuff about 15 minute cities on social media.  Al the usual far-right conspiracy bollocks!

Social media needs heavy regulation, that's the thing that's driving this nonsense.

Harper says councils in England could be cut off from DVLA database if their traffic management 'overzealous'

Mark Harper, the transport secretary, used his conference speech to give more details of the governments fightback against the so-called war on motorists. Here are the key points.

   
I'm a driver and a pedestrian and an occasional cyclist, and there's not a single thing that Harper says that I agree with.

Quote
Theres nothing wrong with making sure people can walk or cycle to the shops or school, thats traditional town planning. But what is different, what is sinister and what we shouldnt tolerate is the idea that local councils can decide how often you go to the shops and that they ration who uses the road and when and they police it all with CCTV.   So today I am announcing that the government will investigate what options we have in our toolbox to restrict overzealous use of traffic management measures including cutting off councils from the DVLA database if they dont follow the rules.
Inventing a straw man - local councils deciding how often you can use roads or go to the shops - and then proposing their own sinister solution to the invented sinister problem - cutting off councils from DVLA database if they don't tow the Tory line.

Quote
It cant be right these schemes are imposed without proper local consent. So we will change the guidance to ensure that councils properly listen to what local people say. But we will go further, 20-mile-an-hour zones are a good way to protect schools or quiet residential streets    But for some councils and indeed for some countries are yet another way to punish drivers as blanket measures. The evidence is clear. This makes little difference, it may actually increase pollution and risks motorists ignoring 20mph zones where they are needed.
Local consent is surely granted by mayoral and council elections in the same way that national consent is granted by general elections.  Londoners, for example, are free to override their LTNs by voting for a mayor that opposes them.  The motorists that would ignore the 20mph zones are the same that ignore the current speed limits, that's why speed cameras and traffic police exist.  Not enacting a law because people would break it is some twisted thinking.

Quote
He also said traffic lights would be rephased... To cut down on jams we will tune up traffic lights to help junctions flow
I don't know if he's being deliberately ignorant on this.  All traffic lights are already 'tuned' to help traffic flow as any drivers joining a busy traffic light controlled highway from a smaller road will have seen countless times.  I guess what he means is further reducing the amount of time pedestrians have priority in favour of granting more time to drivers.  My local experience of this is waiting a very long time to cross a busy road in my town centre to get from the side where people live to the side where the library was built (great planning...) as the pedestrian crossing is 'tuned' to the extreme.  I have never come across another pedestrian crossing with such a long wait between crossings.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26643 on: Yesterday at 03:24:26 pm »
The Torys are trying to do what they always do. tell voters what Issues the Election will be fought on.
It's taken the spotlight away from all the bad news that's dominated the front pages etc for a couple of years.
All these issues are impotant but we still have to keep reminding the public on what the Torys are doing.
Don't look at the damage we have done to your lives over the last 13yrs look over their at the Benefit frauds, the radical left are stopping you from going where you want. you should get angry, they want people saying they feel strongly about this at the next election.
Happens every election, people say they feel strongly about all these Issue the Torys have stirred up.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26644 on: Yesterday at 03:53:06 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 03:12:46 pm
Tor exit nodes can be blocked quite easily. You could force ISPs to block those. More then ten years ago a website I run had cause to block VPNs because of extreme abuse at the time - a whole series of tests were developed to sniff out VPNs, rogue ISPs, browser sniffing, etc. It was developed on no budget, and worked very well. Unlike then, VPNs are now near ubiquitous. But the difficultly is not really technical, but rather if/when there is the sociological change necessary to enable/allow such policing. And like I wrote before, it would require cross-border cooperation. You could see two Internets. We already see things like this with China.

Let's flip this: what do you think will happen if it becomes clear that the Net causes Western government to collapse and/or other very large (and undeniable) social unrest resulting from disinformation via the Net? Something must give.

Anyway. I 'm leaving this here. I am not meaning to derail the thread. It was just a throw away comment in the first place. And, yet again, I am not advocating for this.
Well yes, it's possible to block on a certain technical level, but not without causing unacceptable collateral damage. You simply cannot block VPNs nation wide without breaking a whole bunch of fundamental use cases.

As for your second question, I would argue we found out the answer to that in 2016!

I will join you in leaving it there though, not least because I think we're actually on the same side ;D
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26645 on: Yesterday at 04:03:03 pm »
Theyre are cancelling their own policies and making it sound like they are attacking labour.

They are utterly inept. Wheres the vision, the big picture?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26646 on: Yesterday at 04:09:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:03:03 pm
Theyre are cancelling their own policies and making it sound like they are attacking labour.

They are utterly inept. Wheres the vision, the big picture?
Excellent point. they turn everything on it's head. short term decisions to cut back on spending are classed as long term decisions for a better future.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26647 on: Yesterday at 04:12:51 pm »
Ypu can block VPNs - we do it at our work - but it causes a lot of collateral damage that for us is worth it to deal with - but its just not  the same trying to do that at a nation state level.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26648 on: Yesterday at 04:22:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:03:03 pm
Theyre are cancelling their own policies and making it sound like they are attacking labour.

They are utterly inept. Wheres the vision, the big picture?

Is that a rhetorical question?  ;)
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26649 on: Yesterday at 04:24:38 pm »
Be interesting to see if Labour reverse the HS2 decision.  They'vealready said that they will need to look at the finances first.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26650 on: Yesterday at 04:53:55 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 03:09:10 pm
PR would just get him into Parliament, not sure thats a good argument against FPTP.

And dont forget he was voted in as an MEP.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26651 on: Yesterday at 05:02:14 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:18:15 pm
Yes, as a minority.  Not shaping policy of one (of two) of the largest parties in the country, without actually being in government, or an MP.  The Tories were a pro EU party, yet changed their policy, due to him.

It's one of the biggest arguments for PR, I can think of.

Yeah, UKIP would be represented in Parliament - as an extreme right wing fringe movement. That would leave the Tories in a position of dealing with the optics of working with a bunch of nutters - something they do as a matter of routine - or perhaps free them up to move to a more centre right position and look to cooperate with saner political agendas.

It's the risk/reward scenario. PR could isolate the extremes on both sides - or if one side is desperate enough for power, create a very dangerous but unstable political bloc
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26652 on: Yesterday at 05:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:12:51 pm
Ypu can block VPNs - we do it at our work - but it causes a lot of collateral damage that for us is worth it to deal with - but its just not  the same trying to do that at a nation state level.
I get that. But I don't think the technical barriers are as great as the sociological ones. If/when the public want or will accept these restrictions, I expect the changes will be implemented. Of course it would be highly disruptive. But then so are (potentially) governments falling (or other serious societal disruption) due to bots, grifters and idiots on the Net. And what happens when AI on the Net really takes off? All I am saying is that what seems unacceptable now, and technically difficult, might all melt away if things get much worse.

I am really going to shut up now.
Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,458
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26653 on: Yesterday at 05:40:46 pm »
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26654 on: Yesterday at 05:42:41 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:22:13 pm
Is that a rhetorical question?  ;)
Oh yes.


And fucking lord snooty?  He wants hormone filled beef?  What the fuck is he on?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26655 on: Yesterday at 05:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:02:14 pm
Yeah, UKIP would be represented in Parliament - as an extreme right wing fringe movement. That would leave the Tories in a position of dealing with the optics of working with a bunch of nutters - something they do as a matter of routine - or perhaps free them up to move to a more centre right position and look to cooperate with saner political agendas.

It's the risk/reward scenario. PR could isolate the extremes on both sides - or if one side is desperate enough for power, create a very dangerous but unstable political bloc
There would be a lot more radicals from both ends of the spectrum, point is people are assuming PR will bring more sanity to uk politics when it will defiantly bring more radical MPs, many of these people will not be members of the   Labour party or the conservative party but they will make demands from both partys,  they will all be fully supportive of PR as they know they have a decent chance of getting elected under PR but no chance under FPTP. so we will see a far more diverse Parliament representing many sections and minorities, some of these people are from the far right/left.  the make up of Parliament is the unknown, we know Labour will lose under PR, same applies to the Torys. who makes up the rest?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26656 on: Yesterday at 06:06:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:02:14 pm
Yeah, UKIP would be represented in Parliament - as an extreme right wing fringe movement. That would leave the Tories in a position of dealing with the optics of working with a bunch of nutters - something they do as a matter of routine - or perhaps free them up to move to a more centre right position and look to cooperate with saner political agendas.

It's the risk/reward scenario. PR could isolate the extremes on both sides - or if one side is desperate enough for power, create a very dangerous but unstable political bloc
I think most of us can visualise why a two-party system inevitably leads to polarisation (think of the US, which is a de facto two-party system). And there is inevitable pressure from FPTP to favour just two parties. So, the UK is just a step behind the US in this regard. And we see what's happening over there. And, surely, we can see it happening here too. There is dwindling consensus, and growing ultra-partizanism. It will get worse. I suggest that PR helps drive against this, as it virtually requires cooperation to function at all.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26657 on: Yesterday at 06:07:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:03:03 pm
Theyre are cancelling their own policies and making it sound like they are attacking labour.

They are utterly inept. Wheres the vision, the big picture?

The only vision they have is fear of a Labour government, thats literally how far their imagination goes. No way of improving anything or building anything or any kind of substantive policies, just a few buzzwords and catchphrases stuck together.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26658 on: Yesterday at 06:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:40:46 pm
Can we not derail another thread  ;)
Well, I am only responding of course. :)
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26659 on: Yesterday at 06:10:15 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:06:34 pm
I think most of us can visualise why a two-party system inevitably leads to polarisation (think of the US, which is a de facto two-party system). And there is inevitable pressure from FPTP to favour just two parties. So, the UK is just a step behind the US in this regard. And we see what's happening over there. And, surely, we can see it happening here too. There is dwindling consensus, and growing ultra-partizanism. It will get worse. I suggest that PR helps drive against this, as it virtually requires cooperation to function at all.

The US has been a two party state pretty much since its creation, and the UK has been like that for most of its history with an occasional change in who the two parties are, and it was never as bad previously, something has happened thats made things worse for the last few years, which I would personally trace back to the 2008 financial crash.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26660 on: Yesterday at 06:10:49 pm »
Blue on blue!

The Tory Birmingham mayor going out all guns against HS2 cancellation.

:lmao

This is a total car crash.  It will be announced after theyve left Manchester
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26661 on: Yesterday at 06:22:23 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:10:15 pm
The US has been a two party state pretty much since its creation, and the UK has been like that for most of its history with an occasional change in who the two parties are, and it was never as bad previously, something has happened thats made things worse for the last few years, which I would personally trace back to the 2008 financial crash.
The US is not technically a two-party state of course. But, how the system operates, drives it to being a de facto two-party state. The UK is not a two-party state, but FPTP drives it towards there being dominant two parties (and some trimmings). Now throw in the Net and social media, and and it pushes even harder in the direction of extreme partisanism.

This is not new. We saw it under Thatcher. But it is even worse now, and is getting worse. The Tories will be hit hard at the next GE, but they will be back.

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26662 on: Yesterday at 06:29:31 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:10:49 pm
Blue on blue!

The Tory Birmingham mayor going out all guns against HS2 cancellation.

:lmao

This is a total car crash.  It will be announced after theyve left Manchester

Its a funeral.

This is behind paywall but headline indicates businesses are moving to Labour

https://www.ft.com/content/5a2da013-2a2a-4ab8-b8d1-1ab2fdcc6297

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26663 on: Yesterday at 06:33:27 pm »
Breaking news on itv is that worse kept secret is out, HS2 Birmingham to Manchester is scrapped.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26664 on: Yesterday at 06:33:42 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:29:31 pm
Its a funeral.

This is behind paywall but headline indicates businesses are moving to Labour

https://www.ft.com/content/5a2da013-2a2a-4ab8-b8d1-1ab2fdcc6297
Non-paywall version:

https://archive.ph/LSa8h
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26665 on: Yesterday at 06:43:24 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:33:27 pm
Breaking news on itv is that worse kept secret is out, HS2 Birmingham to Manchester is scrapped.

What will happen to the spades in the ground ?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26666 on: Yesterday at 07:06:22 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 06:43:24 pm
What will happen to the spades in the ground ?

Stuck in Old Oak Common.  Not even going to Euston.  Brought to you by Hornby
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26667 on: Yesterday at 07:09:18 pm »
Ch4 news showing clips of mad Lizs speech. She called for more GB news! Probably been posted here earlier but it beggars belief.

Labour just need to sit back and laugh.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26668 on: Yesterday at 07:20:26 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 03:04:04 am
Jeremy C*nt leading the charge now. Headlining in all the Tory press his war on benefits scroungers. Its all so predicable isnt it. These c*nts have no interest in the economy, education, healthcare or basic fairness and decency. They just want power and think they can retain control by blaming EVERYTHING on people on welfare and immigrants. And the really frustrating thing they might succeed 

Well Tories being racists and c*nts is a massive shock to me
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26669 on: Yesterday at 07:30:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:42:41 pm
Oh yes.


And fucking lord snooty?  He wants hormone filled beef?  What the fuck is he on?

Hormone filled jizz
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26670 on: Yesterday at 09:26:59 pm »
Sunak fails to hand WhatsApp messages from time as chancellor to Covid inquiry

PM claims he has changed phone since running the Treasury and did not back up the messages

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/oct/02/sunak-fails-to-hand-whatsapp-messages-from-time-as-chancellor-to-covid-inquiry

::)
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26671 on: Yesterday at 10:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:26:59 pm
Sunak fails to hand WhatsApp messages from time as chancellor to Covid inquiry

PM claims he has changed phone since running the Treasury and did not back up the messages

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/oct/02/sunak-fails-to-hand-whatsapp-messages-from-time-as-chancellor-to-covid-inquiry

::)

That old chestnut eh.  Johnson copycat
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26672 on: Yesterday at 11:05:14 pm »
Security in Manchester is insane.

Was driving out from the office this evening and that line in Terminator 2 popped into my head. The one where they're in the Cyberdyne Systems building and the police arrive. They ask teenager John Connor how many and he replies, "All of them, I think"

That's what it was like around the GMex, with several more vans full of plod parked up as you went further away.

I did ponder how nice it would be to have an RPG with a tactical nuke, a cunning disguise, and a teleporter.

Hearing these utter shitbags being interviewed on the telly tonight just reinforces that. They're scum. Simple as.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26673 on: Yesterday at 11:08:29 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:29:31 pm
Its a funeral.

This is behind paywall but headline indicates businesses are moving to Labour

https://www.ft.com/content/5a2da013-2a2a-4ab8-b8d1-1ab2fdcc6297


Article begins with:

"More companies and lobby groups are due to exhibit at Labours annual conference than at the Conservatives "

Triffic... lobby groups... sounds wonderful...
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26674 on: Yesterday at 11:34:16 pm »
 What a load of bullshit.
It's a matter of believing what's best for Britain.
The Torys have shown us they don't care what's best for Britain, they only care about what's best for them personally first and what's best for the Tory party 2nd, the country itself 3rd, if they really believed in Britain they would have invested in Britains best interests instead of looking after themselves.


@JamesCleverly
A party who does not believe in Britain cannot be trusted to lead it.
https://twitter.com/JamesCleverly/status/1708894023975329989
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26675 on: Today at 06:53:55 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:08:29 pm

Article begins with:

"More companies and lobby groups are due to exhibit at Labours annual conference than at the Conservatives "

Triffic... lobby groups... sounds wonderful...

It does.  Helpfully Jiminy provided a link to the non-paywall version and the substantive detail evidences the difference between the Tories and Labour in respect of attracting businesses and lobby groups.

43 business Groups buying exhibition space @labours conference compares with 26 at this weeks Tory conference, and 87 charities/non profits at Labours conference compares with 30 at the Tory conf.

While that may not excite the average voter it reflects the ongoing move to Labour by businesses.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26676 on: Today at 06:55:11 am »
Footage on the news this morning of Frottage and Patel dancing together at some Tory party in Manchester.

Andrew Pierce on GMB admits hes a Frottage fan because he tells it as it is.
