Of course it sounds great.



However, it was said by a Tory, therefore, it is meaningless.



Cameron spoke about the Big Society, whilst implimenting austerity. Always look at actions, not words.



Yep. That's the thing with the Torys, they talk about what needs to be done which seems to impress people, it makes them believe they know what the problem is so they know what they are doing. we don't have to look very far to see the evidence after what's happened over the last 13yrs. they actually do nothing about it and in a lot of cases they bring in policys that oppose those aims.The Torys will no doubt go into the next election with more slogans, how we need to do this or that, very impressive, finger on the pulse, err how come you made all those things far worse since you took power.