« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 660 661 662 663 664 [665]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...  (Read 1043329 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,490
Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
« Reply #26560 on: Today at 01:09:24 am »
That Iceland boss is a prick. Fucking Tory shit bag. The man cares more about Monkeys in the Amazon than he does people in the UK.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
« Reply #26561 on: Today at 04:22:19 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:09:24 am
That Iceland boss is a prick. Fucking Tory shit bag. The man cares more about Monkeys in the Amazon than he does people in the UK.
He's undoubtedly a prick.  A prick who had ambitions of being a Tory PM - that's how much if a prick he is!

Sunak is even losing people like that though.  I really, really hope these Uxbridge-inspired policies blow up in his face as they need consigning to the dustbin forever.

The pre-conference pledge of £1.1bn of funding fir towns is the dreariest bribe I've seen for a while.  £20mn for 55 towns across a decade.  I don't know the exact number of towns but 55 is certainly less than 5% of them and £2mn a year won't stretch very far, particularly whilst local authorities line up for bankruptcy.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 660 661 662 663 664 [665]   Go Up
« previous next »
 