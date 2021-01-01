Fuck the Tories

What the car industry is working on is increased range and quick charging so home charging is an option but isnt necessary. That will likely be available by the time the last ICE cars are leaving out roads. We have to stop thinking of the EVs of 2035 being the same as those of 2023. I think the 2030 timeline skews peoples thinking. It doesnt mean that after that time there will be no ICE cars. Theyll be chugging away well past 2040 in sizeable numbers.



I'm well aware of this, hence why I was planning on buying a decent ICE in 2029. There's been about 1.5 million new cars sold this year in the UK, the car industry will need to shift similar numbers once the ban comes in, so we're going to be needing to install chargers for these cars, that's a massive job. Its good that they are looking at increasing the range, but that does nothing for the people who already own an EV and struggle to charge them now. Mate has a Mokka and he was telling me that there was one charging place in Bowness and queues forming as his was charging. He plans to go to Cornwall next summer, he will hire a petrol car, he's not prepared for the stress of using the Mokka. He went to a Butlins 80's thing with his mate, he's got some an Audi EV and they almost went flat and he said his mates was getting seriously stressed trying to find a charger.We need to make changes I'm all for a greener future, but it needs to be done properly, not the clusterfuck the Tories have created.