Author Topic: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...  (Read 1034135 times)

Online Red_Mist

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26280 on: Today at 08:04:37 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:53:27 am
The car industry needs to direct its anger at the real culprit, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. He's the fucking idiot who moved the timeframe to something unachievable. Sunaks a c*nt and this decision is based now on trying to win the election, as, if all was well in the polls, they'd have quite happily done the switch and left the car industry with cars they can't sell as there's no-one to fit the millions of home chargers that are suddenly needed, rather than pushing it back on common sense grounds.
Its the worst of all worlds Rob. Youre right, the decision to bring it forward was probably stupid in the first place. We live in a terraced house with the only parking on the other side of the street. Like millions of others. And theres never been much of a plan for how that problem is going to be fixed. But once the decision is made, you have to stick to it and rely on necessity forcing the issue (as I believed it eventually would). Now? Well all bets are off. Bollocks to it. Theres no way our street is getting chargers in the forceable and i reckon Ill be dead by the time I need to buy an EV. So the car industry should be blaming them both equally. Complete shit show.
Offline rob1966

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26281 on: Today at 08:55:06 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:04:37 am
Its the worst of all worlds Rob. Youre right, the decision to bring it forward was probably stupid in the first place. We live in a terraced house with the only parking on the other side of the street. Like millions of others. And theres never been much of a plan for how that problem is going to be fixed. But once the decision is made, you have to stick to it and rely on necessity forcing the issue (as I believed it eventually would). Now? Well all bets are off. Bollocks to it. Theres no way our street is getting chargers in the forceable and i reckon Ill be dead by the time I need to buy an EV. So the car industry should be blaming them both equally. Complete shit show.

By pushing it back to 2035, we're now in line with the EU's timeframe, what a fucking shock that the fat twat tried to change from the EU's plans. China has to mine all the materials and manufacture the tens of millions of cables, plugs, charge point boxes, then everyone has to train fitters, buy them tools, vans, uniforms etc. It's a massive project.

I read its 50,000 miles before an EV has a clean footprint, I'm almost 57, I'll be 70 in 2036, I do about 5,000 miles per annum, so there is no point me getting an EV anyway, plus I'm not paying over £40,000 for an average car, I'd much rather buy an Audi R8, used Bentley or something like that for that kind of money. My plan is a 5ltr Mustang or Jaguar when I'm about 62.

And like you say, their is no real plan for terraced houses. I can see neighbours fighting in the streets over this. There's one road by me, its about half a mile long, all terraced, no off street parking, how the fuck will people charge their cars? Public chargers - don't make me laugh, I've seen the queues at Tesla chargers and there was a video showing South Mimms at Christmas, 3 hour waits for the chargers.
Fuck the Tories

Offline thejbs

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26282 on: Today at 09:18:05 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:04:37 am
Its the worst of all worlds Rob. Youre right, the decision to bring it forward was probably stupid in the first place. We live in a terraced house with the only parking on the other side of the street. Like millions of others. And theres never been much of a plan for how that problem is going to be fixed. But once the decision is made, you have to stick to it and rely on necessity forcing the issue (as I believed it eventually would). Now? Well all bets are off. Bollocks to it. Theres no way our street is getting chargers in the forceable and i reckon Ill be dead by the time I need to buy an EV. So the car industry should be blaming them both equally. Complete shit show.

What the car industry is working on is increased range and quick charging so home charging is an option but isnt necessary. That will likely be available by the time the last ICE cars are leaving out roads. We have to stop thinking of the EVs of 2035 being the same as those of 2023. I think the 2030 timeline skews peoples thinking. It doesnt mean that after that time there will be no ICE cars. Theyll be chugging away well past 2040 in sizeable numbers.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
« Reply #26283 on: Today at 09:23:52 am »
Wasn't it no new ICE cars? Doesn't that mean existing stock at that point could still be sold?
Offline Lusty

Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
« Reply #26284 on: Today at 09:30:16 am »
Seems the announcement yesterday was designed to appeal to the 20-25% of people that are going to vote Conservative whatever happens, and alienate everyone else.  It's an interesting strategy I suppose.

I don't think it's going to appeal to the more affluent voters in the South that they're losing to the Lib Dems, and I don't think it's the kind of thing the red wall care about, so who is it for exactly?  He's already got the gammons on his side but they're not going to win him an election.
Offline rob1966

Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
« Reply #26285 on: Today at 09:32:58 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:18:05 am
What the car industry is working on is increased range and quick charging so home charging is an option but isnt necessary. That will likely be available by the time the last ICE cars are leaving out roads. We have to stop thinking of the EVs of 2035 being the same as those of 2023. I think the 2030 timeline skews peoples thinking. It doesnt mean that after that time there will be no ICE cars. Theyll be chugging away well past 2040 in sizeable numbers.

I'm well aware of this, hence why I was planning on buying a decent ICE in 2029. There's been about 1.5 million new cars sold this year in the UK, the car industry will need to shift similar numbers once the ban comes in, so we're going to be needing to install chargers for these cars, that's a massive job. Its good that they are looking at increasing the range, but that does nothing for the people who already own an EV and struggle to charge them now. Mate has a Mokka and he was telling me that there was one charging place in Bowness and queues forming as his was charging. He plans to go to Cornwall next summer, he will hire a petrol car, he's not prepared for the stress of using the Mokka. He went to a Butlins 80's thing with his mate, he's got some an Audi EV and they almost went flat and he said his mates was getting seriously stressed trying to find a charger.

We need to make changes I'm all for a greener future, but it needs to be done properly, not the clusterfuck the Tories have created.
Online Red_Mist

Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
« Reply #26286 on: Today at 09:46:42 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:18:05 am
What the car industry is working on is increased range and quick charging so home charging is an option but isnt necessary. That will likely be available by the time the last ICE cars are leaving out roads. We have to stop thinking of the EVs of 2035 being the same as those of 2023. I think the 2030 timeline skews peoples thinking. It doesnt mean that after that time there will be no ICE cars. Theyll be chugging away well past 2040 in sizeable numbers.
Yep, and thats why I think once theyve made the (arguably wrong in the first place) decision to bring it forward to 2030, you stick with it. Get a jump on the rest of the world/Europe. If there was no overnight chargers that I could realistically use by 2029 (which I doubt there would have been, and definitely not now) my plan was to carry on with my existing car (I only do 5K like Rob) then maybe buy a hybrid in 2034 and run it for as long as possible, or until the infrastructure was there to make owning an EV possible. I think that was a plan.

But I can see all these plants, like the EV vans at Ellesmere Port, being left with a lot of unsold vehicles now, as everyone skews their plan 5 years further on and the incentive to solve all the issues recedes into the distance. They literally couldnt have done it worse in terms of the decision making. Absolute clowns.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26287 on: Today at 10:19:19 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:18:05 am
What the car industry is working on is increased range and quick charging so home charging is an option but isnt necessary. That will likely be available by the time the last ICE cars are leaving out roads. We have to stop thinking of the EVs of 2035 being the same as those of 2023. I think the 2030 timeline skews peoples thinking. It doesnt mean that after that time there will be no ICE cars. Theyll be chugging away well past 2040 in sizeable numbers.

80 percent of the cars people drive, are second hand anyway.  I don't think that figure will change much by 2035, unless we all get substantially richer and cars don't last as long.

Offline John C

Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
« Reply #26288 on: Today at 10:40:17 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:04:37 am
Rob. Youre right, the decision to bring it forward was probably stupid in the first place. We live in a terraced house with the only parking on the other side of the street. Like millions of others.
I've been meaning to comment on this issue since yesterday. I agree with you & Rob, personally I think the target was stupid. Even worse than Joe Anderson saying in 2017 that Liverpool city councils own fleet would operate on EV's only in the city centre area from 2022. It was bollocks and unachievable.

My other main concerns is this....
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:19:19 am
80 percent of the cars people drive, are second hand anyway.  I don't think that figure will change much by 2035, unless we all get substantially richer and cars don't last as long.
.....As you & I have agreed in the past mate, nearly every political decision hits the poor or low earner the most unless it's specifically targeted to benefit them.
The cease of selling petrol & diesel cars in 2030 would imo grossly disadvantage them.
People would perhaps upgrade their 2nd hand car in 2027-2029 because they won't be affording an EV for 10 years minimum. But after 2030 the value of 2nd hand petrol/diesel cars will increase incrementally as fewer are available. Therefore, anyone who is compelled or requires to acquire a second hand car after 2030 will be paying a premium on pre-2030 prices.
Again, its the low earners that are hit by such a policy.
That's just my opinion.

And before anyone says I'm supporting the Tory's or not an environmentalist, I personally introduced EV's for my company in 2000 - they were 'W' reg plates. We also invested significantly in LPG's.
Online Red_Mist

Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
« Reply #26289 on: Today at 10:43:44 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:30:16 am
Seems the announcement yesterday was designed to appeal to the 20-25% of people that are going to vote Conservative whatever happens, and alienate everyone else.  It's an interesting strategy I suppose.

I don't think it's going to appeal to the more affluent voters in the South that they're losing to the Lib Dems, and I don't think it's the kind of thing the red wall care about, so who is it for exactly?  He's already got the gammons on his side but they're not going to win him an election.
https://twitter.com/yougov/status/1704506898119078085?s=48&t=AfU-mpVwO4lI-yKMQzVHAg
Offline Lusty

Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
« Reply #26290 on: Today at 10:49:38 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 10:43:44 am
https://twitter.com/yougov/status/1704506898119078085?s=48&t=AfU-mpVwO4lI-yKMQzVHAg
That is depressing, although Iit seems to be skewed along partisan lines to an extent, so I'm not sure it's going to translate into the votes he needs.

Also some contradictory answers in those 3 polls!  There's a majority opinion for keeping net zero by 2050, and agreement that we haven't done enough, but at the same time support for delaying the new car ban.
Online PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
« Reply #26291 on: Today at 10:56:25 am »
I somewhat blindly go with the 'moonshot' approach. Set a target even if really hard and we can surprise ourselves.
With conviction and some government intervention I see no reason why forecourts can't be equipped by 2030 to have reached that original target. As others have said, home charging is great , but a five minute stop at a service station wouldn't be an issue for those that can't.  Workplaces, hotels, restaurants can also be electrified.
Getting that much power onto the grid is definitely a massive challenge, but as most have said, it's not like all ICE cards vaporise on 1/1/30.
Fuel duty is still the big elephant in the room. Possibly this is what Sunak is thinking of (though he's gambling there the Tories are in power from 2030 to 2035....)
Online Father Ted

Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
« Reply #26292 on: Today at 10:58:11 am »
Like Brexit, they feel they have to keep throwing red meat to their base. Only in throwing it theyre alienating parts of society that would traditionally be Tory supporters. Like the Republicans in the States the need to constantly appease the base (and the rancid rightwing press) alienates others, even those whod traditionally have thought of themselves as voters and supporters. When your policies start to hit the bottom line and damage profits, as the Tories have done, youre at risk of temporarily ruining your party of business status.

You can run down every public service, kill off thousands of vulnerable people, unleash covid into carehomes like a snake into a rabbit hutch, and make life intolerable for millions but dont damage the money making process. Then youll face some pushback.
Online Red_Mist

Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
« Reply #26293 on: Today at 10:58:27 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:40:17 am
I've been meaning to comment on this issue since yesterday. I agree with you & Rob, personally I think the target was stupid.
I think we only half agree John :)

As I say in my post above, Id rank the decisions on this issue as follows (where 1 is sensible and 3 is insane):-

1. 2035. Keep it at 2035. Dont change it. Its 2035.
2. 2030. So you made the mistake of changing it, now stick with it, try and make it work. Invest ffs.
3. Tell everyone its 2035, then wait a while and change it to 2030, then wait a while longer for everyone (individuals and businesses) to make a plan and make concrete changes to their lives and businesses. Then think, eh 2035 would be popular, and Im desperate. Lets change it back to 2035.
Online thaddeus

Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
« Reply #26294 on: Today at 11:08:34 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:40:17 am
I've been meaning to comment on this issue since yesterday. I agree with you & Rob, personally I think the target was stupid. Even worse than Joe Anderson saying in 2017 that Liverpool city councils own fleet would operate on EV's only in the city centre area from 2022. It was bollocks and unachievable.

My other main concerns is this.........As you & I have agreed in the past mate, nearly every political decision hits the poor or low earner the most unless it's specifically targeted to benefit them.
The cease of selling petrol & diesel cars in 2030 would imo grossly disadvantage them.
People would perhaps upgrade their 2nd hand car in 2027-2029 because they won't be affording an EV for 10 years minimum. But after 2030 the value of 2nd hand petrol/diesel cars will increase incrementally as fewer are available. Therefore, anyone who is compelled or requires to acquire a second hand car after 2030 will be paying a premium on pre-2030 prices.
Again, its the low earners that are hit by such a policy.
That's just my opinion.

And before anyone says I'm supporting the Tory's or not an environmentalist, I personally introduced EV's for my company in 2000 - they were 'W' reg plates. We also invested significantly in LPG's.
You're supporting the Tories and are not an environmentalist  ;)

Lower earners are significantly more impacted by vehicle emission pollution so, health wise, would benefit the most by an accelerated move to EVs.  The vast majority of vehicle emissions that people in inner cities (and other traffic hotspots) are exposed to aren't from people in their communities, but everyone else travelling through their communities.  The sooner the 5-litre diesel SUVs, for example, are replaced with EVs the better.

How disproportionately impacted the different groups are financially will likely come down to which party is in government nearer the cliff edge.  There will surely be grants and scrappage schemes so it will be in the government's gift to decide who the beneficiaries are of those schemes.
Offline rob1966

Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
« Reply #26295 on: Today at 11:31:37 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:40:17 am

And before anyone says I'm supporting the Tory's or not an environmentalist, I personally introduced EV's for my company in 2000 - they were 'W' reg plates. We also invested significantly in LPG's.

I converted my 2.0 Sierra Sapphire to LPG in about 2002, did it myself, cost about £450 for the kit, I then swapped it to a Mondeo in 2004. The only reason I could see for them not pushing LPG was the loss of fuel duty, I was paying 29p a litre when everyone else was paying over £80p - doing 22,000 miles a year it saved me a fortune. MOT time was great as the emissions were so low they barely registered, it's basically water coming out of the exhaust.

Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:08:34 am
You're supporting the Tories and are not an environmentalist  ;)

Lower earners are significantly more impacted by vehicle emission pollution so, health wise, would benefit the most by an accelerated move to EVs.  The vast majority of vehicle emissions that people in inner cities (and other traffic hotspots) are exposed to aren't from people in their communities, but everyone else travelling through their communities.  The sooner the 5-litre diesel SUVs, for example, are replaced with EVs the better.

How disproportionately impacted the different groups are financially will likely come down to which party is in government nearer the cliff edge.  There will surely be grants and scrappage schemes so it will be in the government's gift to decide who the beneficiaries are of those schemes.

They're going to have to give me £20 to £25k to make me swap my diesel for a new EV. The i3 starts at £32k, top model is £47k, the new Focus will be £33,500. I'm not paying over £30k for a car, I'm not buying a second hand EV and risking a £30k bill for a battery, especially when I can get a top of the range Jaguar for £15k
Online PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
« Reply #26296 on: Today at 11:49:42 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:31:37 am
They're going to have to give me £20 to £25k to make me swap my diesel for a new EV. The i3 starts at £32k, top model is £47k, the new Focus will be £33,500. I'm not paying over £30k for a car, I'm not buying a second hand EV and risking a £30k bill for a battery, especially when I can get a top of the range Jaguar for £15k

You are John Prescott and I claim my £5.
Offline rob1966

Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
« Reply #26297 on: Today at 12:48:22 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:49:42 am
You are John Prescott and I claim my £5.

I'm getting as fat as him since I went WFH ;)
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
« Reply #26298 on: Today at 01:26:55 pm »
so rat faced rishi is claiming he is not implementing things that weren't going to be implemented anyway.
The little creep is on par with Johnson.
Online oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
« Reply #26299 on: Today at 02:03:45 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:26:55 pm
so rat faced rishi is claiming he is not implementing things that weren't going to be implemented anyway.
The little creep is on par with Johnson.
They don't even realise that reflect badly on them, they shouldn't even be mentioning bins, imagine it 7 bins, hard enough to get 1 bin emptied every 2 weeks after all the Tory cuts to council funding.
Offline rob1966

Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
« Reply #26300 on: Today at 02:25:28 pm »
What's the 7 bin thing, I've missed that? It's bad enough having 4 bins, nowhere to store the things as it is
Online PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
« Reply #26301 on: Today at 02:26:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:25:28 pm
What's the 7 bin thing, I've missed that? It's bad enough having 4 bins, nowhere to store the things as it is

I'm assuming it's a man u reference?
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
« Reply #26302 on: Today at 02:38:51 pm »
November election anyone? Wouldnt be an enormous surprise now..?
Online oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
« Reply #26303 on: Today at 02:53:28 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:26:07 pm
I'm assuming it's a man u reference?
  :) Nah,  Multi tasking sounds a good excuse, watching the horse racing without checking what am typing.
Online Red_Mist

Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
« Reply #26304 on: Today at 02:58:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:38:51 pm
November election anyone? Wouldnt be an enormous surprise now..?
Maybe but not sure I fully understand the reasoning behind that from their point of view? Inflation should look a lot better next year. I guess November just about avoids the annual shit show that is the NHS over winter.
Online oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
« Reply #26305 on: Today at 03:07:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:25:28 pm
What's the 7 bin thing, I've missed that? It's bad enough having 4 bins, nowhere to store the things as it is
Video interview below is good, Eustice desperately trying to explain what
Sunak meant.
"When did they [the government] announce that we were all going to have seven bins and that they were going to tax meat?"

@krishgm
 asks former Environment Secretary George Eustice if Rishi Sunak is claiming to cancel policies that have never existed.
https://twitter.com/Channel4News/status/1704566142856049128
Online Red_Mist

Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
« Reply #26306 on: Today at 03:23:09 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:07:25 pm
Video interview below is good, Eustice desperately trying to explain what
Sunak meant.
"When did they [the government] announce that we were all going to have seven bins and that they were going to tax meat?"

@krishgm
 asks former Environment Secretary George Eustice if Rishi Sunak is claiming to cancel policies that have never existed.
https://twitter.com/Channel4News/status/1704566142856049128

:lmao
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
« Reply #26307 on: Today at 03:27:50 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:51:46 pm
Johnson (Cummings) booted out a lot of traditional Tories (as bad as they were) and replaced them with a load of useless sycophants who pledged allegiance to their Brexit fantasy
....And turned them into a single issue party who know fuck all about anything else - and were even wrong about Brexit.
