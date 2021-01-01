« previous next »
Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...

Red_Mist

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #26280 on: Today at 08:04:37 am
rob1966 on Today at 07:53:27 am
The car industry needs to direct its anger at the real culprit, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. He's the fucking idiot who moved the timeframe to something unachievable. Sunaks a c*nt and this decision is based now on trying to win the election, as, if all was well in the polls, they'd have quite happily done the switch and left the car industry with cars they can't sell as there's no-one to fit the millions of home chargers that are suddenly needed, rather than pushing it back on common sense grounds.
Its the worst of all worlds Rob. Youre right, the decision to bring it forward was probably stupid in the first place. We live in a terraced house with the only parking on the other side of the street. Like millions of others. And theres never been much of a plan for how that problem is going to be fixed. But once the decision is made, you have to stick to it and rely on necessity forcing the issue (as I believed it eventually would). Now? Well all bets are off. Bollocks to it. Theres no way our street is getting chargers in the forceable and i reckon Ill be dead by the time I need to buy an EV. So the car industry should be blaming them both equally. Complete shit show.
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #26281 on: Today at 08:55:06 am
Red_Mist on Today at 08:04:37 am
Its the worst of all worlds Rob. Youre right, the decision to bring it forward was probably stupid in the first place. We live in a terraced house with the only parking on the other side of the street. Like millions of others. And theres never been much of a plan for how that problem is going to be fixed. But once the decision is made, you have to stick to it and rely on necessity forcing the issue (as I believed it eventually would). Now? Well all bets are off. Bollocks to it. Theres no way our street is getting chargers in the forceable and i reckon Ill be dead by the time I need to buy an EV. So the car industry should be blaming them both equally. Complete shit show.

By pushing it back to 2035, we're now in line with the EU's timeframe, what a fucking shock that the fat twat tried to change from the EU's plans. China has to mine all the materials and manufacture the tens of millions of cables, plugs, charge point boxes, then everyone has to train fitters, buy them tools, vans, uniforms etc. It's a massive project.

I read its 50,000 miles before an EV has a clean footprint, I'm almost 57, I'll be 70 in 2036, I do about 5,000 miles per annum, so there is no point me getting an EV anyway, plus I'm not paying over £40,000 for an average car, I'd much rather buy an Audi R8, used Bentley or something like that for that kind of money. My plan is a 5ltr Mustang or Jaguar when I'm about 62.

And like you say, their is no real plan for terraced houses. I can see neighbours fighting in the streets over this. There's one road by me, its about half a mile long, all terraced, no off street parking, how the fuck will people charge their cars? Public chargers - don't make me laugh, I've seen the queues at Tesla chargers and there was a video showing South Mimms at Christmas, 3 hour waits for the chargers.
thejbs

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #26282 on: Today at 09:18:05 am
Red_Mist on Today at 08:04:37 am
Its the worst of all worlds Rob. Youre right, the decision to bring it forward was probably stupid in the first place. We live in a terraced house with the only parking on the other side of the street. Like millions of others. And theres never been much of a plan for how that problem is going to be fixed. But once the decision is made, you have to stick to it and rely on necessity forcing the issue (as I believed it eventually would). Now? Well all bets are off. Bollocks to it. Theres no way our street is getting chargers in the forceable and i reckon Ill be dead by the time I need to buy an EV. So the car industry should be blaming them both equally. Complete shit show.

What the car industry is working on is increased range and quick charging so home charging is an option but isnt necessary. That will likely be available by the time the last ICE cars are leaving out roads. We have to stop thinking of the EVs of 2035 being the same as those of 2023. I think the 2030 timeline skews peoples thinking. It doesnt mean that after that time there will be no ICE cars. Theyll be chugging away well past 2040 in sizeable numbers.
[new username under construction]

Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
Reply #26283 on: Today at 09:23:52 am
Wasn't it no new ICE cars? Doesn't that mean existing stock at that point could still be sold?
Lusty

Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
Reply #26284 on: Today at 09:30:16 am
Seems the announcement yesterday was designed to appeal to the 20-25% of people that are going to vote Conservative whatever happens, and alienate everyone else.  It's an interesting strategy I suppose.

I don't think it's going to appeal to the more affluent voters in the South that they're losing to the Lib Dems, and I don't think it's the kind of thing the red wall care about, so who is it for exactly?  He's already got the gammons on his side but they're not going to win him an election.
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
Reply #26285 on: Today at 09:32:58 am
thejbs on Today at 09:18:05 am
What the car industry is working on is increased range and quick charging so home charging is an option but isnt necessary. That will likely be available by the time the last ICE cars are leaving out roads. We have to stop thinking of the EVs of 2035 being the same as those of 2023. I think the 2030 timeline skews peoples thinking. It doesnt mean that after that time there will be no ICE cars. Theyll be chugging away well past 2040 in sizeable numbers.

I'm well aware of this, hence why I was planning on buying a decent ICE in 2029. There's been about 1.5 million new cars sold this year in the UK, the car industry will need to shift similar numbers once the ban comes in, so we're going to be needing to install chargers for these cars, that's a massive job. Its good that they are looking at increasing the range, but that does nothing for the people who already own an EV and struggle to charge them now. Mate has a Mokka and he was telling me that there was one charging place in Bowness and queues forming as his was charging. He plans to go to Cornwall next summer, he will hire a petrol car, he's not prepared for the stress of using the Mokka. He went to a Butlins 80's thing with his mate, he's got some an Audi EV and they almost went flat and he said his mates was getting seriously stressed trying to find a charger.

We need to make changes I'm all for a greener future, but it needs to be done properly, not the clusterfuck the Tories have created.
Red_Mist

Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
Reply #26286 on: Today at 09:46:42 am
thejbs on Today at 09:18:05 am
What the car industry is working on is increased range and quick charging so home charging is an option but isnt necessary. That will likely be available by the time the last ICE cars are leaving out roads. We have to stop thinking of the EVs of 2035 being the same as those of 2023. I think the 2030 timeline skews peoples thinking. It doesnt mean that after that time there will be no ICE cars. Theyll be chugging away well past 2040 in sizeable numbers.
Yep, and thats why I think once theyve made the (arguably wrong in the first place) decision to bring it forward to 2030, you stick with it. Get a jump on the rest of the world/Europe. If there was no overnight chargers that I could realistically use by 2029 (which I doubt there would have been, and definitely not now) my plan was to carry on with my existing car (I only do 5K like Rob) then maybe buy a hybrid in 2034 and run it for as long as possible, or until the infrastructure was there to make owning an EV possible. I think that was a plan.

But I can see all these plants, like the EV vans at Ellesmere Port, being left with a lot of unsold vehicles now, as everyone skews their plan 5 years further on and the incentive to solve all the issues recedes into the distance. They literally couldnt have done it worse in terms of the decision making. Absolute clowns.
Red-Soldier

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #26287 on: Today at 10:19:19 am
thejbs on Today at 09:18:05 am
What the car industry is working on is increased range and quick charging so home charging is an option but isnt necessary. That will likely be available by the time the last ICE cars are leaving out roads. We have to stop thinking of the EVs of 2035 being the same as those of 2023. I think the 2030 timeline skews peoples thinking. It doesnt mean that after that time there will be no ICE cars. Theyll be chugging away well past 2040 in sizeable numbers.

80 percent of the cars people drive, are second hand anyway.  I don't think that figure will change much by 2035, unless we all get substantially richer and cars don't last as long.

John C

Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
Reply #26288 on: Today at 10:40:17 am
Red_Mist on Today at 08:04:37 am
Rob. Youre right, the decision to bring it forward was probably stupid in the first place. We live in a terraced house with the only parking on the other side of the street. Like millions of others.
I've been meaning to comment on this issue since yesterday. I agree with you & Rob, personally I think the target was stupid. Even worse than Joe Anderson saying in 2017 that Liverpool city councils own fleet would operate on EV's only in the city centre area from 2022. It was bollocks and unachievable.

My other main concerns is this....
Red-Soldier on Today at 10:19:19 am
80 percent of the cars people drive, are second hand anyway.  I don't think that figure will change much by 2035, unless we all get substantially richer and cars don't last as long.
.....As you & I have agreed in the past mate, nearly every political decision hits the poor or low earner the most unless it's specifically targeted to benefit them.
The cease of selling petrol & diesel cars in 2030 would imo grossly disadvantage them.
People would perhaps upgrade their 2nd hand car in 2027-2029 because they won't be affording an EV for 10 years minimum. But after 2030 the value of 2nd hand petrol/diesel cars will increase incrementally as fewer are available. Therefore, anyone who is compelled or requires to acquire a second hand car after 2030 will be paying a premium on pre-2030 prices.
Again, its the low earners that are hit by such a policy.
That's just my opinion.

And before anyone says I'm supporting the Tory's or not an environmentalist, I personally introduced EV's for my company in 2000 - they were 'W' reg plates. We also invested significantly in LPG's.
Red_Mist

Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
Reply #26289 on: Today at 10:43:44 am
Lusty on Today at 09:30:16 am
Seems the announcement yesterday was designed to appeal to the 20-25% of people that are going to vote Conservative whatever happens, and alienate everyone else.  It's an interesting strategy I suppose.

I don't think it's going to appeal to the more affluent voters in the South that they're losing to the Lib Dems, and I don't think it's the kind of thing the red wall care about, so who is it for exactly?  He's already got the gammons on his side but they're not going to win him an election.
https://twitter.com/yougov/status/1704506898119078085?s=48&t=AfU-mpVwO4lI-yKMQzVHAg
Lusty

Re: Fuck the Tories - Ban the Meat Tax! It's a 7-bin binfire...
Reply #26290 on: Today at 10:49:38 am
Red_Mist on Today at 10:43:44 am
https://twitter.com/yougov/status/1704506898119078085?s=48&t=AfU-mpVwO4lI-yKMQzVHAg
That is depressing, although Iit seems to be skewed along partisan lines to an extent, so I'm not sure it's going to translate into the votes he needs.

Also some contradictory answers in those 3 polls!  There's a majority opinion for keeping net zero by 2050, and agreement that we haven't done enough, but at the same time support for delaying the new car ban.
