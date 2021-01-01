Fuck the Tories

« previous next »
The car industry needs to direct its anger at the real culprit, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. He's the fucking idiot who moved the timeframe to something unachievable. Sunaks a c*nt and this decision is based now on trying to win the election, as, if all was well in the polls, they'd have quite happily done the switch and left the car industry with cars they can't sell as there's no-one to fit the millions of home chargers that are suddenly needed, rather than pushing it back on common sense grounds.
Its the worst of all worlds Rob. Youre right, the decision to bring it forward was probably stupid in the first place. We live in a terraced house with the only parking on the other side of the street. Like millions of others. And theres never been much of a plan for how that problem is going to be fixed. But once the decision is made, you have to stick to it and rely on necessity forcing the issue (as I believed it eventually would). Now? Well all bets are off. Bollocks to it. Theres no way our street is getting chargers in the forceable and i reckon Ill be dead by the time I need to buy an EV. So the car industry should be blaming them both equally. Complete shit show.
Its the worst of all worlds Rob. Youre right, the decision to bring it forward was probably stupid in the first place. We live in a terraced house with the only parking on the other side of the street. Like millions of others. And theres never been much of a plan for how that problem is going to be fixed. But once the decision is made, you have to stick to it and rely on necessity forcing the issue (as I believed it eventually would). Now? Well all bets are off. Bollocks to it. Theres no way our street is getting chargers in the forceable and i reckon Ill be dead by the time I need to buy an EV. So the car industry should be blaming them both equally. Complete shit show.

By pushing it back to 2035, we're now in line with the EU's timeframe, what a fucking shock that the fat twat tried to change from the EU's plans. China has to mine all the materials and manufacture the tens of millions of cables, plugs, charge point boxes, then everyone has to train fitters, buy them tools, vans, uniforms etc. It's a massive project.

I read its 50,000 miles before an EV has a clean footprint, I'm almost 57, I'll be 70 in 2036, I do about 5,000 miles per annum, so there is no point me getting an EV anyway, plus I'm not paying over £40,000 for an average car, I'd much rather buy an Audi R8, used Bentley or something like that for that kind of money. My plan is a 5ltr Mustang or Jaguar when I'm about 62.

And like you say, their is no real plan for terraced houses. I can see neighbours fighting in the streets over this. There's one road by me, its about half a mile long, all terraced, no off street parking, how the fuck will people charge their cars? Public chargers - don't make me laugh, I've seen the queues at Tesla chargers and there was a video showing South Mimms at Christmas, 3 hour waits for the chargers.
Its the worst of all worlds Rob. Youre right, the decision to bring it forward was probably stupid in the first place. We live in a terraced house with the only parking on the other side of the street. Like millions of others. And theres never been much of a plan for how that problem is going to be fixed. But once the decision is made, you have to stick to it and rely on necessity forcing the issue (as I believed it eventually would). Now? Well all bets are off. Bollocks to it. Theres no way our street is getting chargers in the forceable and i reckon Ill be dead by the time I need to buy an EV. So the car industry should be blaming them both equally. Complete shit show.

What the car industry is working on is increased range and quick charging so home charging is an option but isnt necessary. That will likely be available by the time the last ICE cars are leaving out roads. We have to stop thinking of the EVs of 2035 being the same as those of 2023. I think the 2030 timeline skews peoples thinking. It doesnt mean that after that time there will be no ICE cars. Theyll be chugging away well past 2040 in sizeable numbers.
Wasn't it no new ICE cars? Doesn't that mean existing stock at that point could still be sold?
