Fuck the Tories

Re: Fuck the Tories
If they force us to endure another leadership contest that number will plummet yet further.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 01:24:43 pm
Ipsos: CON: 24% (-4)
Deltapoll: CON: 23% (-5)


Think it might be time for a new PM lads.....


When were the previous results that they are comparing to with the -4 and -5?
Re: Fuck the Tories
It's a critical period for the Tory party,  the nutters know the direction of the party for many years to come is at stake, I don't think they realise the battles already been lost. let the nutters hog the limelight. it's all down to voters now, voters will decide the direction of the Tory party after the next election. we can only hope they get hammered and the Tory party accept why they've been decimated and change course going into the following election, disowning the ERG and the corrupt liars, if they get hammered next year and come back with the same Populist bullshit after being hammered in 2024 then they will get hammered again in 2029, they have to disown this government before they can move on so they can ask the country to trust them again.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 01:24:43 pm
Ipsos: CON: 24% (-4)
Deltapoll: CON: 23% (-5)


Think it might be time for a new PM lads.....

The numbers are damning.









Re: Fuck the Tories
Those numbers are pretty damning all round, really. Even Labour doesn't do that well out of them.

That people don't see Labour as different to other parties when compared to the Tories considering what they have put the country through is alarming. 49% still feel Labour are divided; only 34% think Labour are fit to govern.

Am I reading this thing wrong?
