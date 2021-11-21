It's a critical period for the Tory party, the nutters know the direction of the party for many years to come is at stake, I don't think they realise the battles already been lost. let the nutters hog the limelight. it's all down to voters now, voters will decide the direction of the Tory party after the next election. we can only hope they get hammered and the Tory party accept why they've been decimated and change course going into the following election, disowning the ERG and the corrupt liars, if they get hammered next year and come back with the same Populist bullshit after being hammered in 2024 then they will get hammered again in 2029, they have to disown this government before they can move on so they can ask the country to trust them again.