I hate the evil c*nt as much as the next man but she didn't send the Argies to the Falklands.



She knew it was likely, the calculating twat, she'd dangled the carrot of giving it back the Argentina but the Islanders said no way.In the frontline for cuts were defence and foreign affairs. John Nott's defence review would pull back the surface fleet to home waters. Hong Kong was to be handed over to the Chinese and a tiny colony of islands in the south Atlantic was being negotiated for "sale and leaseback" to neighbouring Argentina by Thatcher's trusted junior foreign minister, Nicholas Ridley. The one naval vessel in its vicinity, HMS Endurance, was to be withdrawn.To Argentina's military junta, the British government was patently eager to dispose of the Falklands. Thus when Ridley's initiative was mauled in the Commons and talks stalled, the invitation to the Argentinian junta to imitate India's seizure of Goa in 1961 was irresistible. The invasion was named Operation Goa. Even with tension mounting,The foreign secretary, Lord Carrington, felt his relations with Thatcher were too delicate to press the matter.While Thatcher could hardly be held directly responsible for the Argentinian invasion, it was certainly the result of her style of rule and one-track approach to policy. She had failed to defend the islands from surprise attack and many in Argentina thought she had recklessly drawn the junta "on to the punch". In her defence, Buenos Aires brought forward its plan when pre-empted by a wild-cat occupation of the neighbouring British island of South Georgia. But modern government is designed to monitor such crises. Lord Franks's post-recapture exoneration of Thatcher's role in the Falklands war was a whitewash.