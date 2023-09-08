I hate the evil c*nt as much as the next man but she didn't send the Argies to the Falklands.
No but her government were negotiating a handover when the Junta, desperately needing a rallying point, misread the willingness to negotiate as a done deal and jumped the gun.
Caught everyone on the hop.
Then the patriot flags came out and she sent what was left of our navy and army (that wasnt in NI) on a cobbled together fleet of transports.
She refused all offers of mediation and went for all out war.