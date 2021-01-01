« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuck the Tories  (Read 1023446 times)

Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 04:44:17 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:36:25 pm
Exactly. Before my time but I believe she was on course to lose the election in the early 80s,so we withdrew the Falklands patrol boat and the Argies invaded so we with then came the Falklands War and all of a sudden she wins a landslide.
Fixed that for you.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 05:06:29 pm
Anyone think this feller on the run is a bit more than they are saying
£20k reward for someone who has not been convicted, but was on remand.
Or is it another distraction story seized upon by a desperate party?
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 05:06:53 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:36:25 pm
Exactly. Before my time but I believe she was on course to lose the election in the early 80s, then came the Falklands War and all of a sudden she wins a landslide.


Yes, the c*nt was gone, then as Dr Beaker says, she fucking manufactured a war, costing over 1200 lives
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 05:19:49 pm
I hate the evil c*nt as much as the next man but she didn't send the Argies to the Falklands.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 05:42:29 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:19:49 pm
I hate the evil c*nt as much as the next man but she didn't send the Argies to the Falklands.

No but her government were negotiating a handover when the Junta, desperately needing a rallying point, misread the willingness to negotiate as a done deal and jumped the gun.
Caught everyone on the hop.
Then the patriot flags came out and she sent what was left of our navy and army (that wasnt in NI) on a cobbled together fleet of transports.
She refused all offers of mediation and went for all out war.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 05:44:39 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:19:49 pm
I hate the evil c*nt as much as the next man but she didn't send the Argies to the Falklands.

She knew it was likely, the calculating twat, she'd dangled the carrot of giving it back the Argentina but the Islanders said no way.

In the frontline for cuts were defence and foreign affairs. John Nott's defence review would pull back the surface fleet to home waters. Hong Kong was to be handed over to the Chinese and a tiny colony of islands in the south Atlantic was being negotiated for "sale and leaseback" to neighbouring Argentina by Thatcher's trusted junior foreign minister, Nicholas Ridley. The one naval vessel in its vicinity, HMS Endurance, was to be withdrawn.

To Argentina's military junta, the British government was patently eager to dispose of the Falklands. Thus when Ridley's initiative was mauled in the Commons and talks stalled, the invitation to the Argentinian junta to imitate India's seizure of Goa in 1961 was irresistible. The invasion was named Operation Goa. Even with tension mounting, Thatcher turned a deaf ear to pleas from the Foreign Office to reinforce the islands and deploy ships to the area. The foreign secretary, Lord Carrington, felt his relations with Thatcher were too delicate to press the matter.

While Thatcher could hardly be held directly responsible for the Argentinian invasion, it was certainly the result of her style of rule and one-track approach to policy. She had failed to defend the islands from surprise attack and many in Argentina thought she had recklessly drawn the junta "on to the punch". In her defence, Buenos Aires brought forward its plan when pre-empted by a wild-cat occupation of the neighbouring British island of South Georgia. But modern government is designed to monitor such crises. Lord Franks's post-recapture exoneration of Thatcher's role in the Falklands war was a whitewash.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2013/apr/09/margaret-thatcher-falklands-gamble
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 05:47:47 pm
Are we saying Sunak is holding back until nearer the election? 6 months out we'll see British Jets in ukrainan airspace and brave , brave scotty Parker leading our lads on the march to Moscow?
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 05:49:49 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:42:29 pm
No but her government were negotiating a handover when the Junta, desperately needing a rallying point, misread the willingness to negotiate as a done deal and jumped the gun.
Caught everyone on the hop.
Then the patriot flags came out and she sent what was left of our navy and army (that wasnt in NI) on a cobbled together fleet of transports.
She refused all offers of mediation and went for all out war.


No I'm not having that, the junta went for all out war & had all the time it took the fleet (my Dad got there earlier) to get there to withdraw & they didn't/wouldn't, they attacked a small settlement & got exactly what they deserved.

And the Belgrano wasn't actually sailing back to port.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 05:54:16 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:44:39 pm
She knew it was likely, the calculating twat, she'd dangled the carrot of giving it back the Argentina but the Islanders said no way.

In the frontline for cuts were defence and foreign affairs. John Nott's defence review would pull back the surface fleet to home waters. Hong Kong was to be handed over to the Chinese and a tiny colony of islands in the south Atlantic was being negotiated for "sale and leaseback" to neighbouring Argentina by Thatcher's trusted junior foreign minister, Nicholas Ridley. The one naval vessel in its vicinity, HMS Endurance, was to be withdrawn.

To Argentina's military junta, the British government was patently eager to dispose of the Falklands. Thus when Ridley's initiative was mauled in the Commons and talks stalled, the invitation to the Argentinian junta to imitate India's seizure of Goa in 1961 was irresistible. The invasion was named Operation Goa. Even with tension mounting, Thatcher turned a deaf ear to pleas from the Foreign Office to reinforce the islands and deploy ships to the area. The foreign secretary, Lord Carrington, felt his relations with Thatcher were too delicate to press the matter.

While Thatcher could hardly be held directly responsible for the Argentinian invasion, it was certainly the result of her style of rule and one-track approach to policy. She had failed to defend the islands from surprise attack and many in Argentina thought she had recklessly drawn the junta "on to the punch". In her defence, Buenos Aires brought forward its plan when pre-empted by a wild-cat occupation of the neighbouring British island of South Georgia. But modern government is designed to monitor such crises. Lord Franks's post-recapture exoneration of Thatcher's role in the Falklands war was a whitewash.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2013/apr/09/margaret-thatcher-falklands-gamble

I know the history of it all Rob, I watched my old man leave, not that I knew where he was heading at the time.

She was and always will be a c*nt, the Junta were bigger c*nts though, it's just a shame that the Argies didn't murder them before going on their own flag waving, dick swinging expedition.
