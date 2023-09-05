« previous next »
Fuck the Tories

Re: Fuck the Tories
September 5, 2023, 07:47:13 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on September  5, 2023, 07:03:33 pm
You are kidding? A systematic campaign against local government which has been going on for the last thirteen years. I am only surprised more haven't followed.

Exactly.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 08:18:08 am
But if any nutter really wants to take an axe to Rees Mogg, I won't stand in their way...
 :D
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 09:08:36 am
Sad but true!
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 09:31:51 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 08:18:08 am
But if any nutter really wants to take an axe to Rees Mogg, I won't stand in their way...
 :D

Of course, the post I posted was out of order.

But it's hard not to be angry when reading articles about just how they have fucked the UK and it's people.

Old, Young, North, South, East, West.

They have screwed everyone.

I honestly feel they must be evil at this point. I can't see any arguments against this. Are they actually evil?

To let kids and the vunerable and the weak and the old die in abject misery - that's actually evil isn't it?
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 09:35:57 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 08:18:08 am
But if any nutter really wants to take an axe to Rees Mogg, I won't stand in their way...
 :D
Pfft just the axe won't do for that victorian top hat wearing specimen. May I suggest ye olde treadmill punishment. As an added bonus just for him he has to walk at such a speed to stop the axe from falling.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 09:55:15 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on September  5, 2023, 07:03:33 pm
You are kidding? A systematic campaign against local government which has been going on for the last thirteen years. I am only surprised more haven't followed.

They're a right mess, they've got an equal pay claim going back over ten years which they owe £760million on (women have been getting paid far less than men and had worse conditions), the lost £100 million on some failed IT scheme and they've had over £1bn in cust due to the Tories.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 10:00:04 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:31:51 am
Of course, the post I posted was out of order.

But it's hard not to be angry when reading articles about just how they have fucked the UK and it's people.

Old, Young, North, South, East, West.

They have screwed everyone.

I honestly feel they must be evil at this point. I can't see any arguments against this. Are they actually evil?

To let kids and the vunerable and the weak and the old die in abject misery - that's actually evil isn't it?

They don't view it as evil.
Just the natural order of things.
They view us like livestock or chattle, just as their forbearers did.
We are a resource to be exploited for their personal gain.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 10:27:59 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 10:00:04 am
They don't view it as evil.
Just the natural order of things.
They view us like livestock or chattle, just as their forbearers did.
We are a resource to be exploited for their personal gain.

Exactly.

They are the rulling elite.  The landed gentry.  It's their god given right, to rule.  They also do not see it as corruption, again, it's the natural order of things and they are just taking what is rightfully theirs.

Most still don't understand the system, and how they think.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 11:14:25 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 10:00:04 am
They don't view it as evil.
Just the natural order of things.
They view us like livestock or chattle, just as their forbearers did.
We are a resource to be exploited for their personal gain.

I know they don't view it as evil.

My question is; is it evil?

I honestly think the Tory Party is evil incarnate.

Their whole mentality is disgusting and disturbing.

If you have someone that murdered ten people, there would be public outrage.

By their actions, they have wilfully allowed or caused millions to die needlessly over the years directly through their decisions, inaction, austerity and wilful actions. And yet nothing is said. This world is very strange sometimes.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 12:24:38 pm
Honestly! Some people on here need to have some serious forelock tugging lessons.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 01:36:52 pm
I was going to argue that evil is a social and theological construct and its more an extension of nature (ours) being cruel and selfish.
Then I saw Sunak and Moggs faces and decided, yes they are without a shadow of a doubt evil.

In fact they are so evil they were actually carved out of the stuff at the end of Time Bandits.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 03:28:44 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on September  5, 2023, 01:43:12 pm
13 years of Tory rule?

I imagine other councils will begin to follow suit. Rather quickly I imagine. They've been progressively strangled by cuts for almost a generation. There's literally nothing left to cut.
Taking on such enormous financial liability is a high price to pay for becoming the political party in charge of a local council. If you were in power and saw the state of the liabilities and costs you had created by your actions, you would be hoping to be voted out, I imagine.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 03:42:46 pm
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 03:28:44 pm
Taking on such enormous financial liability is a high price to pay for becoming the political party in charge of a local council. If you were in power and saw the state of the liabilities and costs you had created by your actions, you would be hoping to be voted out, I imagine.

Indeed. Which is why I described it as a microcosm of the looming general election. The Tories have essentially bankrupted the country, stolen and hoarded its wealth away. And they will now snipe from the sidelines as Labour tries to fix their mess. 
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 03:48:30 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:55:15 am
They're a right mess, they've got an equal pay claim going back over ten years which they owe £760million on (women have been getting paid far less than men and had worse conditions), the lost £100 million on some failed IT scheme and they've had over £1bn in cust due to the Tories.

The fair pay cases have been dragging on for years. I left local authority employment in 2011 and the authority I worked for had been through the lengthy review process and resolved the problems before then.

And Chippy Tits got lucky by missing out on the Commonwealth Games as well;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-birmingham-66724469
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 04:39:04 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:14:25 am
I know they don't view it as evil.

My question is; is it evil?

I honestly think the Tory Party is evil incarnate.

Their whole mentality is disgusting and disturbing.

If you have someone that murdered ten people, there would be public outrage.

By their actions, they have wilfully allowed or caused millions to die needlessly over the years directly through their decisions, inaction, austerity and wilful actions. And yet nothing is said. This world is very strange sometimes.

They're pure evil, I liken then to the Nazi's. They'll happily watch people die while they and their mates make a fortune, they've closed all legal routes into the UK, knowing people will still come by boat and some will die doing this, they then hand out contracts to their mates to run the prisons (sorry migrant camps),they sent the elderly into care homes during covid knowing it would kill them, they'll happily destroy the economy so they and their mates make a fortune,  they demonise migrants the same way the Nazis did - Hitler did the same thing in the early 30's.

Its pure evil
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 05:21:37 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 10:00:04 am
They don't view it as evil.
Just the natural order of things.
They view us like livestock or chattle, just as their forbearers did.
We are a resource to be exploited for their personal gain.

Sadly you are right.
Saw a tweet this afternoon from Dan Snow the History Guy about Jimmy Smith. A decorated veteran of the 17th Service Battalion Liverpool Kings who was subsequently blown up and buried by a shell on the Somme. He was shell shocked, and refused to go back to the front. He was shot for cowardice on this day in 1917.  The firing squad botched the execution and the officer couldnt bring himself to shoot Jimmy in the head. The soldier who was ordered to deliver the fatal shot never got over it and years later on his death bed shouted Jimmy Smith.
Jimmy was one of those who answered the call from Lord Derby for 1000 men to form a Pals battalion in Liverpool.
So many volunteered they raised several battalions. The 17th Service Battalion was one of them.
What is so ironic is that only a couple of years before the war Churchill used troops to break a strike in Liverpool shooting two men in the process. He also sent an 8 gunned heavy cruiser up the Mersey and its guns were trained on Kirkdale.
Many of those who volunteered were ineligible to vote, but were expendable in what was in effect, a family squabble over the loot of empires.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 06:17:16 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 03:42:46 pm
Indeed. Which is why I described it as a microcosm of the looming general election. The Tories have essentially bankrupted the country, stolen and hoarded its wealth away. And they will now snipe from the sidelines as Labour tries to fix their mess. 

Its actually quite impressive, they have simultaneously managed to destroy public services, bankrupt the country and impose record high taxes levels.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 10:14:08 pm
The tories are rebuilding 50 schools a year. 

At that rate it will take over 220 years to rebuild all schools.  Given that busking like that have a shelf life of 40 years or so.  We have got a shit tonne of problems coming
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 11:44:20 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:14:08 pm
The tories are rebuilding 50 schools a year. 

At that rate it will take over 220 years to rebuild all schools.  Given that busking like that have a shelf life of 40 years or so.  We have got a shit tonne of problems coming

And they dont give a shit. That £4.5bn lost to fraud during covid is looking more like a plan than anything, given the people we are discovering that benefited.

This country is fucked if we dont get rid of the tories. Sunak makes Johnson look like the harmless oaf he was pretending to be.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 12:37:26 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:21:37 pm
Sadly you are right.
Saw a tweet this afternoon from Dan Snow the History Guy about Jimmy Smith. A decorated veteran of the 17th Service Battalion Liverpool Kings who was subsequently blown up and buried by a shell on the Somme. He was shell shocked, and refused to go back to the front. He was shot for cowardice on this day in 1917.  The firing squad botched the execution and the officer couldnt bring himself to shoot Jimmy in the head. The soldier who was ordered to deliver the fatal shot never got over it and years later on his death bed shouted Jimmy Smith.
Jimmy was one of those who answered the call from Lord Derby for 1000 men to form a Pals battalion in Liverpool.
So many volunteered they raised several battalions. The 17th Service Battalion was one of them.
What is so ironic is that only a couple of years before the war Churchill used troops to break a strike in Liverpool shooting two men in the process. He also sent an 8 gunned heavy cruiser up the Mersey and its guns were trained on Kirkdale.
Many of those who volunteered were ineligible to vote, but were expendable in what was in effect, a family squabble over the loot of empires.

Rich men make wars and send poor men to fight and die in them.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 01:53:49 pm
Listening to the Private Eye podcast about the abuses they perpetrated during covid. Companies with vague connections to China (where equipment was to be procured) would use their contacts to get supplies and sell at a massive profit only to be wound up before they were liable to pay tax on that profit. Why is a profitable company going bankrupt? It was a deliberate, opportunistic plan. The likes on Mone should be in prison, not swannning around flouting their wealth & getting glowing articles written about them in the far right media.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 02:27:24 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:53:49 pm
Listening to the Private Eye podcast about the abuses they perpetrated during covid. Companies with vague connections to China (where equipment was to be procured) would use their contacts to get supplies and sell at a massive profit only to be wound up before they were liable to pay tax on that profit. Why is a profitable company going bankrupt? It was a deliberate, opportunistic plan. The likes on Mone should be in prison, not swannning around flouting their wealth & getting glowing articles written about them in the far right media.
Yep. we also know many were given contracts for millions that will look on the level but those same companies then gave large donations to the Tory party and Tory MPs.  £100s mill of tax payers money given out to companys in exchange for a £100.000 in donations. it's like money laundering.
Every Covid contract has to be checked to see if that company gave donations to the Tory party or Tory MPs.
