They don't view it as evil.

Just the natural order of things.

They view us like livestock or chattle, just as their forbearers did.

We are a resource to be exploited for their personal gain.



Sadly you are right.Saw a tweet this afternoon from Dan Snow the History Guy about Jimmy Smith. A decorated veteran of the 17th Service Battalion Liverpool Kings who was subsequently blown up and buried by a shell on the Somme. He was shell shocked, and refused to go back to the front. He was shot for cowardice on this day in 1917. The firing squad botched the execution and the officer couldnt bring himself to shoot Jimmy in the head. The soldier who was ordered to deliver the fatal shot never got over it and years later on his death bed shouted Jimmy Smith.Jimmy was one of those who answered the call from Lord Derby for 1000 men to form a Pals battalion in Liverpool.So many volunteered they raised several battalions. The 17th Service Battalion was one of them.What is so ironic is that only a couple of years before the war Churchill used troops to break a strike in Liverpool shooting two men in the process. He also sent an 8 gunned heavy cruiser up the Mersey and its guns were trained on Kirkdale.Many of those who volunteered were ineligible to vote, but were expendable in what was in effect, a family squabble over the loot of empires.