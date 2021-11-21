

The Twitter comments after that Labour vid (https://twitter.com/UKLabour/status/1698710288755793961) are predictably depressing. Tory after Tory with union jacks after their names either blaming Labour for building schools with RAAC or blaming Labour for not fixing them when in power. And some loon ranting about the bigger issue being the sexualising of children in schools.



I know I shouldn't, but I find Twitter thoroughly depressing as it reminds me how many c*nts there are. c*nts with votes.



Some prick of a wannabe journalist/architect saying Keegans foul mouth wasnt an issue.She is actively overseeing support for zero tolerance academies like the one with the Fake Vicar and Braverman on the governors and Miss Snuffy as the head, as well as utilising a behaviour Tsar who promotes SLANT. They see nothing wrong with punishing a kid with a detention for not having dinner money, or speaking on a corridor, and suspensions for forgetting your planner.Weve had Gove a cocaine user, Zahawi, a tax swerver, Williamson a bully, all in charge of the education policy. We now have Keegan, a foul mouthed egocentric.I bet if Tepid swore in front of his class or parents like that, moaning that the Headteacher was sat on their arse, whilst he did all the work he wouldnt be able to laugh it off later.(He may say it privately like.