« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 646 647 648 649 650 [651]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories  (Read 1020249 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,744
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26000 on: Today at 08:15:21 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:45:08 pm
Article in tomorrows guardian includes the fact capital spending on schools is down 50% against its peak in 2010.  Wonder what happened in 2010?

Heard a Lib Den ripping into the Govt on the radio on Saturday and all I could think was "your fucking party put these c*nts in power"
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,043
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26001 on: Today at 09:06:16 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:15:21 am
Heard a Lib Den ripping into the Govt on the radio on Saturday and all I could think was "your fucking party put these c*nts in power"
Wow. And you say your wife holds onto a grudge!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,876
  • Truthiness
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26002 on: Today at 10:23:01 am »
@GillianKeegan

The vast majority of schools will be unaffected by RAAC.



Prompting this magnificent response by the Labour press office

Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,997
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26003 on: Today at 10:24:57 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:06:16 am
Wow. And you say your wife holds onto a grudge!

Hes not wrong though is he. Just about everything thats wrong with the country, be that the state of the schools, the NHS, the economy, Brexit, it all stems from Austerity and the Lib Dems were there at the table when the decisions were being made and the votes taking place in the Commons.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,247
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26004 on: Today at 10:49:22 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:23:01 am
@GillianKeegan

The vast majority of schools will be unaffected by RAAC.


Prompting this magnificent response by the Labour press office



The Twitter comments after that Labour vid (https://twitter.com/UKLabour/status/1698710288755793961) are predictably depressing. Tory after Tory with union jacks after their names either blaming Labour for building schools with RAAC or blaming Labour for not fixing them when in power. And some loon ranting about the bigger issue being the sexualising of children in schools.

I know I shouldn't, but I find Twitter thoroughly depressing as it reminds me how many c*nts there are. c*nts with votes.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,997
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26005 on: Today at 11:02:07 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:49:22 am

The Twitter comments after that Labour vid (https://twitter.com/UKLabour/status/1698710288755793961) are predictably depressing. Tory after Tory with union jacks after their names either blaming Labour for building schools with RAAC or blaming Labour for not fixing them when in power. And some loon ranting about the bigger issue being the sexualising of children in schools.

I know I shouldn't, but I find Twitter thoroughly depressing as it reminds me how many c*nts there are. c*nts with votes.

I briefly used Twitter because its useful way of making complaints but its an absolute cesspit in terms of politics, I deleted it from my phone about 6 months ago because I found it impacting my mental health, its really not good for you.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,621
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26006 on: Today at 11:04:59 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:49:22 am

The Twitter comments after that Labour vid (https://twitter.com/UKLabour/status/1698710288755793961) are predictably depressing. Tory after Tory with union jacks after their names either blaming Labour for building schools with RAAC or blaming Labour for not fixing them when in power. And some loon ranting about the bigger issue being the sexualising of children in schools.

I know I shouldn't, but I find Twitter thoroughly depressing as it reminds me how many c*nts there are. c*nts with votes.

Some prick of a wannabe journalist/architect saying Keegans foul mouth wasnt an issue.

She is actively overseeing support for zero tolerance academies like the one with the Fake Vicar and Braverman on the governors and Miss Snuffy as the head, as well as utilising a behaviour Tsar who promotes SLANT. They see nothing wrong with punishing a kid with a detention for not having dinner money, or speaking on a corridor, and suspensions for forgetting your planner.
Weve had Gove a cocaine user, Zahawi, a tax swerver, Williamson a bully, all in charge of the education policy. We now have Keegan, a foul mouthed egocentric.

I bet if Tepid swore in front of his class or parents like that, moaning that the Headteacher was sat on their arse, whilst he did all the work he wouldnt be able to laugh it off later.
(He may say it privately like.  ;) )
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,997
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26007 on: Today at 11:42:09 am »
I got suspended from 6th Form for 3 days for saying the word arse, luckily my mum was on my side at the teachers massive overreaction to what is quite an inoffensive word.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,074
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26008 on: Today at 12:27:24 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:49:22 am

The Twitter comments after that Labour vid (https://twitter.com/UKLabour/status/1698710288755793961) are predictably depressing. Tory after Tory with union jacks after their names either blaming Labour for building schools with RAAC or blaming Labour for not fixing them when in power. And some loon ranting about the bigger issue being the sexualising of children in schools.

I know I shouldn't, but I find Twitter thoroughly depressing as it reminds me how many c*nts there are. c*nts with votes.

Just watch it without being signed in, don't get to see replies or comments
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,913
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26009 on: Today at 12:34:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:49:22 am

The Twitter comments after that Labour vid (https://twitter.com/UKLabour/status/1698710288755793961) are predictably depressing. Tory after Tory with union jacks after their names either blaming Labour for building schools with RAAC or blaming Labour for not fixing them when in power. And some loon ranting about the bigger issue being the sexualising of children in schools.

I know I shouldn't, but I find Twitter thoroughly depressing as it reminds me how many c*nts there are. c*nts with votes.

Blue ticks are promoted to the top of the comments, and theyre usually rightwing loons of various descriptions. You have to scroll down through all of these idiots to find any genuine comments these days.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,043
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26010 on: Today at 12:54:37 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:24:57 am
Hes not wrong though is he. Just about everything thats wrong with the country, be that the state of the schools, the NHS, the economy, Brexit, it all stems from Austerity and the Lib Dems were there at the table when the decisions were being made and the votes taking place in the Commons.

He's not. Have they learnt though? Would they repeat that mistake?
Would you have that coalition back or the current Tory only government?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,809
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26011 on: Today at 01:00:03 pm »
I think the Lib Dems are dumb enough to do it again, yeah. Not anytime soon perhaps, but certainly in the future. Unless perhaps they can actually dislodge the Tories altogether and replace them as the main opposition.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26012 on: Today at 01:12:22 pm »
I understand that aerated concrete was used to build schools in the 60s

When did we learn it was unsafe?
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,074
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26013 on: Today at 01:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:12:22 pm
I understand that aerated concrete was used to build schools in the 60s

When did we learn it was unsafe?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/education-66709154

RAAC: How long have we known about unsafe concrete in schools?
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26014 on: Today at 01:36:29 pm »
So Birmingham City Council declare themselves pretty much bankrupt lol how do they get to that stage  :o
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,809
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26015 on: Today at 01:43:12 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:36:29 pm
So Birmingham City Council declare themselves pretty much bankrupt lol how do they get to that stage  :o

13 years of Tory rule?

I imagine other councils will begin to follow suit. Rather quickly I imagine. They've been progressively strangled by cuts for almost a generation. There's literally nothing left to cut.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26016 on: Today at 01:46:42 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:32:44 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/education-66709154

RAAC: How long have we known about unsafe concrete in schools?

Thanks, appreciate that.
I did try ,but whatever I put into google was unhelpful.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,277
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26017 on: Today at 01:47:03 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:36:29 pm
So Birmingham City Council declare themselves pretty much bankrupt lol how do they get to that stage  :o

Quote
They attributed the councils financial crisis to longstanding issues including equal pay liability claims and complications from implementing a new IT system.

The council said it does not have the resources to fund its equal pay liability, and has a gap in its current budget of £87m.

In June, the council revealed it had already paid out £1.1bn in equal pay claims over the past decade, and had a current liability of £650-750m, accruing at a rate of £5-14m a month.

A section 114 notice, issued in the past by councils including Croydon and Thurrock, means no new expenditure is permitted, with the exception of protecting vulnerable people and maintaining statutory services.

Just last year the council published a financial plan described as a bold budget designed to maximise the potential of a golden decade for the city.

Robert Alden, the leader of the Conservative opposition, said: What Labour pledged was a golden decade ahead to voters in 2022 turns out to be based on budgets in 20-21 and 21-22 that did not balance and were unfunded.

Combined with Birmingham Labours refusal to deal with equal pay over the last decade this has created this mess where residents will now lose valuable services and investment.

Thousands of women employed by the council were granted compensation in 2014 following a successful equal pay claim in which they argued they had missed out on bonuses awarded to men on the same paygrade, with claims stretching back several years.

On top of this, the council leader confirmed earlier this year that problems with a new IT system affecting payments, data management and background checks would cost up to £100m to fix.

The council also criticised the fact it has had £1bn of funding taken away by successive Conservative governments.

Like local authorities across the country, it is clear that Birmingham city council faces unprecedented financial challenges, from huge increases in adult social care demand and dramatic reductions in business rates income, to the impact of rampant inflation, it is clear that local government is facing a perfect storm, the statement said.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 646 647 648 649 650 [651]   Go Up
« previous next »
 