Chris Pincher could be facing a recall electionMP Chris Pincher's appeal against a proposed eight-week suspension from the House of Commons for groping two men at a London club last year has been rejected.In its report, Parliament's conduct watchdog said the former Conservative deputy chief whip's behaviour amounted to an abuse of power.The decision means a by-election in his Tamworth seat is a step closer.MPs will now vote on whether to approve the eight-week punishment.The move is normally a formality and, if approved, would trigger a recall petition which could lead to a by-election.