Author Topic: Fuck the Tories  (Read 1019278 times)

Offline west_london_red

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25960 on: Today at 10:23:09 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:20:03 am
A golden opportunity to kick-start the economy with real, needed work. Building schools is nearly by default popular too.

I can't decide if I expect them to fuck it up, or if I want them to fuck it up.

We dont have enough builders as it is thanks to Brexit and knowing these lot theyll throw money at their mates in the construction industry to build new schools and the pitiful numbers of houses we build will fall even more as those same builders start building schools.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25961 on: Today at 10:33:40 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:08:05 am

Expect more stories about brown people in rubber dinghies and transgenders.

One of the media mouthpieces yesterday was blaming red tape in the public sector for all our problems.

Another Golden Oldie - I remember the ex Ghurka officer, John Nott, when he was SoS for Trade threatening to take his kukri to Red Tape.

And the odious creep is still alive!
Offline Statto Red

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25962 on: Today at 11:23:27 am »
Chris Pincher could be facing a recall election
 

MP Chris Pincher's appeal against a proposed eight-week suspension from the House of Commons for groping two men at a London club last year has been rejected.

In its report, Parliament's conduct watchdog said the former Conservative deputy chief whip's behaviour amounted to an abuse of power.

The decision means a by-election in his Tamworth seat is a step closer.

MPs will now vote on whether to approve the eight-week punishment.

The move is normally a formality and, if approved, would trigger a recall petition which could lead to a by-election.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-66707255
Online Red Beret

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25963 on: Today at 11:33:38 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:20:03 am
A golden opportunity to kick-start the economy with real, needed work. Building schools is nearly by default popular too.

I can't decide if I expect them to fuck it up, or if I want them to fuck it up.

They will do what they always do. Blag that it's being dealt with when it isn't, with post election, jam tomorrow rhetoric.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25964 on: Today at 11:51:10 am »
Gavin Williamson found guilty of offensive and intimidating behaviour. He will have to make a public apology to the house and undergo additional training
Offline PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25965 on: Today at 12:30:43 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:41:03 am
In the hour I've had the news on this morning Gillian Keegan had blamed teachers and structural engineers.

In fairness, structural engineers should be the experts giving the advice for this.
And who taught those engineers maths etc .

Tongue firmly in cheek.
As a later post says, I'm sure the Tories will have no problem handing out expensive contracts to their mates to patch it up. The urgency once again allowing them to bypass procurement procedures.
Will there be landlord mates of Tory minisiters that suddenly have businesses fixing school buildings?
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25966 on: Today at 02:43:38 pm »
Rory Stewart has published his political memoirs.

He's one of the few Tories I have a lot of time for. A decent person with actual intelligence.

https://www.theguardian.com/books/2023/sep/04/politics-on-the-edge-by-rory-stewart-review-blistering-insider-portrait-of-a-nation-in-decline
Offline SP

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25967 on: Today at 02:51:42 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:51:10 am
Gavin Williamson found guilty of offensive and intimidating behaviour. He will have to make a public apology to the house and undergo additional training

Williamson intimidating? I never thought he had it in him.
Offline SP

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25968 on: Today at 02:54:12 pm »
The number of schools with RAAC will be hugely understated. My wife works in a school with an extension that looks very like RAAC. No action yet, nor any word from the school management. Inset day today, so no parents kicking off yet
Online Machae

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25969 on: Today at 03:35:36 pm »
Gillian Keegan caught swearing over school concrete crisis

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-66709282
Online Red Beret

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25970 on: Today at 03:54:46 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:35:36 pm
Gillian Keegan caught swearing over school concrete crisis

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-66709282

Wtf have we got to thank them for? They've done nothing! Although tbf, "arse" is hardly swearing these days.

Given a lot of these schools were built in the 70s, I'm surprised they haven't blamed Callaghan's Labour government yet.
Online TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25971 on: Today at 05:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:35:36 pm
Gillian Keegan caught swearing over school concrete crisis

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-66709282

Poor Gillian is irritated.  I bet she is.

All is in hand anyway, sure if the Tories built 40 new hospitals recently in timely fashion whats a few hundred schools?
Online Machae

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25972 on: Today at 05:35:05 pm »
Spent 5 years learning in a terrapin, which was only meant to be a short term thing
Online redbyrdz

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25973 on: Today at 05:46:54 pm »
Quote from: SP on Today at 02:54:12 pm
The number of schools with RAAC will be hugely understated. My wife works in a school with an extension that looks very like RAAC. No action yet, nor any word from the school management. Inset day today, so no parents kicking off yet

I think so too. I wonder if some schools are keeping quiet, so they don't get closed down. It's a shite situation to be in, for safety reasons they need to do something, but if "solution" is to just close, without even government support for repairs, I can see some schools thinking they'd rather stay open.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25974 on: Today at 05:49:48 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:14:47 pm
Poor Gillian is irritated.  I bet she is.

All is in hand anyway, sure if the Tories built 40 new hospitals recently in timely fashion whats a few hundred schools?
There's a special place in Hell for scouse tories.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25975 on: Today at 05:55:33 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:49:48 pm
There's a special place in Hell for scouse tories.

Is she another one? Fuck me Steve Norris, Majors bit on the side, Dorries, Esther McVey, Therese Coffey.

You turn around, and like the hydras teeth, another one springs out of the ground.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25976 on: Today at 05:55:40 pm »
We have had 8 education secretaries in the last 7 years, things like this really dont help. In what other walk of life other than central government do you have jobs where people responsible for billions of pounds and thousands of people change so regularly. Its really not a recipe for any kind of success when the turnover is so high.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25977 on: Today at 06:02:40 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:55:33 pm
Is she another one? Fuck me Steve Norris, Majors bit on the side, Dorries, Esther McVey, Therese Coffey.

You turn around, and like the hydras teeth, another one springs out of the ground.

Kit Malthouse is also from Liverpool, I heard an interview with him where he said there are actually more Tory MPs from Liverpool than Labour MPs.
Offline PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25978 on: Today at 06:20:57 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:46:54 pm
I think so too. I wonder if some schools are keeping quiet, so they don't get closed down. It's a shite situation to be in, for safety reasons they need to do something, but if "solution" is to just close, without even government support for repairs, I can see some schools thinking they'd rather stay open.
Surely no school leader would risk the safety of staff and students?
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25979 on: Today at 06:37:05 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:55:40 pm
We have had 8 education secretaries in the last 7 years, things like this really dont help. In what other walk of life other than central government do you have jobs where people responsible for billions of pounds and thousands of people change so regularly. Its really not a recipe for any kind of success when the turnover is so high.
It is often said that it takes three years for a newly arrived Minister to get a handle on his new department.
Online redbyrdz

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25980 on: Today at 06:59:22 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:20:57 pm
Surely no school leader would risk the safety of staff and students?

They might just call builders in themselves first, so they can say they've put safety measures in place before an official notice.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25981 on: Today at 07:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:54:46 pm
Wtf have we got to thank them for? They've done nothing! Although tbf, "arse" is hardly swearing these days.

Given a lot of these schools were built in the 70s, I'm surprised they haven't blamed Callaghan's Labour government yet.
She said a bit more than 'arse'.

'Does anyone ever say, "you know what, you've done a fucking good job", because everyone else is sat on their arse and done nothing. No-no, no signs of that, no?'

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/sep/04/concrete-crisis-education-secretary-says-everyone-else-has-sat-on-their-arse
Online TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25982 on: Today at 07:24:10 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:19:27 pm
She said a bit more than 'arse'.

'Does anyone ever say, "you know what, you've done a fucking good job", because everyone else is sat on their arse and done nothing. No-no, no signs of that, no?'

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/sep/04/concrete-crisis-education-secretary-says-everyone-else-has-sat-on-their-arse

Ch4 news just showed it and then her grovelling apology afterwards
Offline McSquared

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25983 on: Today at 07:24:49 pm »
Who the fuck would say that she/they have done a good fucking job 😂. Based on what evidence? The interviewer should have moved in for the kill and asked that question, but perhaps he also thought the filming had stopped
