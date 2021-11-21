In the hour I've had the news on this morning Gillian Keegan had blamed teachers and structural engineers.
In fairness, structural engineers should be the experts giving the advice for this.
And who taught those engineers maths etc .
Tongue firmly in cheek.
As a later post says, I'm sure the Tories will have no problem handing out expensive contracts to their mates to patch it up. The urgency once again allowing them to bypass procurement procedures.
Will there be landlord mates of Tory minisiters that suddenly have businesses fixing school buildings?