Re: Fuck the Tories
August 31, 2023, 11:12:02 am
120,000 people died last year while on NHS waiting lists.    If anyone votes Tory they need their heads testing
Re: Fuck the Tories
August 31, 2023, 11:53:40 am
Quote from: spen71 on August 31, 2023, 11:12:02 am
120,000 people died last year while on NHS waiting lists.    If anyone votes Tory they need their heads testing

There's a huge NHS waiting list for head testing
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Fuck the Tories
August 31, 2023, 11:59:51 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 31, 2023, 11:53:40 am
There's a huge NHS waiting list for head testing

And plenty more that never make the list because their GP tells them there is no provision.
Re: Fuck the Tories
August 31, 2023, 02:23:44 pm
And now schools are to shut if they have aerated concrete.    The country is a mess
Re: Fuck the Tories
August 31, 2023, 02:25:38 pm
Quote from: spen71 on August 31, 2023, 02:23:44 pm
And now schools are to shut if they have aerated concrete.    The country is a mess

Can we shut Westminster because it's full of aerated brains?
Re: Fuck the Tories
September 1, 2023, 07:48:16 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on August 31, 2023, 02:25:38 pm
Can we shut Westminster because it's full of aerated brains?

The 2019 intake seem rather dense.
Re: Fuck the Tories
September 1, 2023, 10:38:25 pm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Building_Schools_for_the_Future

On 5 July 2010 the Secretary of State for Education, Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove, announced that following a review, the Building Schools for the Future programme was to be scrapped, calling it "bureaucratic and wasteful." Projects which had not achieved the status of 'financial close' would not proceed, meaning that 715 school revamps already signed up to the scheme would not go ahead. He also announced that a further 123 academy schemes were to be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Many years later, Gove stated that cancelling the programme was his biggest mistake in office.

In May 2022, the civil service warned the government that many school buildings were in such a state of disrepair they posed a "threat to life".


They deserve and need to be absolutely hammered for this
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Fuck the Tories
September 1, 2023, 10:49:11 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on September  1, 2023, 10:38:25 pm
They deserve and need to be absolutely hammered for this

So just to be fair, I started working in a BSF school just before the Coalition scrapped most of the scheme. We went ahead as the contracts had been signed. Whilst there was a degree of building things like new walkways between existing buildings, and expanding some of the ground floors, a good portion of the original school was just given some stucco over the brickwork and painted.

In return for all this free investment, the school was forced to subcontract out its facilities management to Mitie (locked into a 25 year deal), IT support to Civica (can't remember when this was up, we bought our way out of it after 3 years as it was such a disaster) and catering to Chartwells, giving up any say in how those areas were run - and funnelling public money out to these private companies and their shareholders. I was actually TUPEd out to Civica and then back again so saw first hand the absolute shambles and wastefulness of involving a private company in supporting a public service. Everybody lost out on that one, and the school even had to agree not to publicly complain about Civica as part of the settlement.

I know that some schools did get entirely new buildings, but it wasn't universal.
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Re: Fuck the Tories
September 1, 2023, 11:32:44 pm
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Fuck the Tories
September 2, 2023, 12:10:27 am
An Express writer (who seems to like retweeting Boris's mate 'Lord' Cruddas and people like Tice & Frottage) is reporting the fabled "letters are going in to Brady" line.

It can't happen... can it? What would be the point at this juncture? Surely any potential leadership wannabe has got their sights set on a post-election bid to recalibrate the entire party with (hopefully) just 100 or so MPs. Why would you want to take on a losing election campaign in your first year?
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Re: Fuck the Tories
September 2, 2023, 12:19:36 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September  1, 2023, 11:32:44 pm
How do they sleep at night?

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/sep/01/rishi-sunak-school-buildings-closed-knives-grant-shapps

Very well I suspect because I can bet you that the roof at Winchester College, Repton, Harrow and Eaton are absolutely fine.

As for carrying out the work required during the pandemic, it should be a no brainer but then these lot never fail to amaze. We were planning on upgrading our Wifi already at work, but with the offices empty we could get the work done quicker (offices were empty so no need to remove ladders, tidy up, secure exposed cabling after each shift etc) and cheaper (engineers could work during the day rather then overnight or weekends when we would have had to pay higher day rates, and contractors were obviously desperate for work).
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Fuck the Tories
September 2, 2023, 12:29:24 am
Quote from: Riquende on September  2, 2023, 12:10:27 am
An Express writer (who seems to like retweeting Boris's mate 'Lord' Cruddas and people like Tice & Frottage) is reporting the fabled "letters are going in to Brady" line.

It can't happen... can it? What would be the point at this juncture? Surely any potential leadership wannabe has got their sights set on a post-election bid to recalibrate the entire party with (hopefully) just 100 or so MPs. Why would you want to take on a losing election campaign in your first year?

I would put nothing past them, if it means there is a chance of getting Johnson back I suspect some of them would do anything.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Fuck the Tories
September 2, 2023, 08:54:38 am
Getting his wifes trade deal done is the most important priority for him.

Its corruption in real time.
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Re: Fuck the Tories
September 2, 2023, 10:11:06 am
Quote from: Riquende on September  1, 2023, 10:49:11 pm
So just to be fair, I started working in a BSF school just before the Coalition scrapped most of the scheme. We went ahead as the contracts had been signed. Whilst there was a degree of building things like new walkways between existing buildings, and expanding some of the ground floors, a good portion of the original school was just given some stucco over the brickwork and painted.

In return for all this free investment, the school was forced to subcontract out its facilities management to Mitie (locked into a 25 year deal), IT support to Civica (can't remember when this was up, we bought our way out of it after 3 years as it was such a disaster) and catering to Chartwells, giving up any say in how those areas were run - and funnelling public money out to these private companies and their shareholders. I was actually TUPEd out to Civica and then back again so saw first hand the absolute shambles and wastefulness of involving a private company in supporting a public service. Everybody lost out on that one, and the school even had to agree not to publicly complain about Civica as part of the settlement.

I know that some schools did get entirely new buildings, but it wasn't universal.

I was involved in the BSF programme from 2007-10 when working for a borough council.  Back then I thought it was a great scheme, construction wise.  All went pear shaped (ceased) of course from 2010 onwards.
Re: Fuck the Tories
September 2, 2023, 10:33:12 am
Braverman saying the public have lost trust in the police because they are woke.

No the public have lost trust in the police because they cover up corruption and harbour rapists and perverts.
Re: Fuck the Tories
September 2, 2023, 10:36:58 am
Quote from: west_london_red on September  2, 2023, 12:29:24 am
I would put nothing past them, if it means there is a chance of getting Johnson back I suspect some of them would do anything.

The weird thing is Sunak is more of a right wing Tory and therefore more in line with the right wingers who want rid of him.

Johnson is all about himself and his ego and has no ideology beyond that. They also wanted Truss who crashed the economy.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Fuck the Tories
September 2, 2023, 10:39:17 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on September  2, 2023, 10:33:12 am
Braverman saying the public have lost trust in the police because they are woke.

No the public have lost trust in the police because they cover up corruption and harbour rapists and perverts.

Even then though, the Tories have been running the country since 2010, so if the public have lost trust in the police, for whatever reason, then it's on their watch. Same with everything else that has gone to shit.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Fuck the Tories
September 2, 2023, 10:43:17 am
Quote from: Fromola on September  2, 2023, 10:39:17 am
Even then though, the Tories have been running the country since 2010, so if the public have lost trust in the police, for whatever reason, then it's on their watch. Same with everything else that has gone to shit.

Well at one time patriotism was the last resort of the scoundrel now its the boats and woke.
Re: Fuck the Tories
September 2, 2023, 11:03:35 am
Quote from: Riquende on September  1, 2023, 10:49:11 pm


In return for all this free investment, the school was forced to subcontract out its facilities management to Mitie (locked into a 25 year deal), IT support to Civica (can't remember when this was up, we bought our way out of it after 3 years as it was such a disaster) and catering to Chartwells, giving up any say in how those areas were run - and funnelling public money out to these private companies and their shareholders. I was actually TUPEd out to Civica and then back again so saw first hand the absolute shambles and wastefulness of involving a private company in supporting a public service. Everybody lost out on that one, and the school even had to agree not to publicly complain about Civica as part of the settlement.

I know that some schools did get entirely new buildings, but it wasn't universal.


This is the crux of it.

PFI (and all variations of it) were just a mechanism for private sector parasites to milk the taxpayer for huge profits.

Numerous studies and reports have shown that taxpayers have to pay hugely more over the course of the contract than if the new building/refurb had been done and funded in the traditional way.

On top of that, thousands of secure, public sector jobs with decent pay, good pensions, fair T&C's were outsourced to these private companies. TUPE has many exploitable loopholes anyway, but it's never covered workloads and many of these former public servants saw theirs increase. When people left, they either weren't replaced or replaced with someone on 'new' pay/T&C arrangements (always worse) and often temp/agency. The McJobification of the public sector.

This added to the huge profits of the private companies, paid for by the thousands of workers who'd been fucked-over.

All overseen and rubber-stamped by a Labour fucking government.

It's one of the biggest reasons for my antipathy toward that government.

(Caveat, as it's necessary on here: Yes, they were better than any Tory government and did some good things. But I'm not going to give them a free pass when they ape evil Tory bullshit like PFI and shaft the kind of working people who they're supposed to represent)

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Fuck the Tories
September 2, 2023, 11:08:11 am
Quote from: Fromola on September  2, 2023, 10:36:58 am
The weird thing is Sunak is more of a right wing Tory and therefore more in line with the right wingers who want rid of him.

Johnson is all about himself and his ego and has no ideology beyond that. They also wanted Truss who crashed the economy.

It is weird, Johnson like it or not is socially quite liberal in areas like immigration and Gay rights. This was backed up by his ex Petronella Wyatt
Sunak is socially conservative, but the right wing of the party prefer Johnson.



Re: Fuck the Tories
September 2, 2023, 11:30:48 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on September  2, 2023, 10:33:12 am
Braverman saying the public have lost trust in the police because they are woke.

No the public have lost trust in the police because they cover up corruption and harbour rapists and perverts.

She's moving on from the lawyers to the police. But I'm not sure there's such an appetite for Fascism in the British public.

Braverman certainly belongs in the Fascist stable. I hope she becomes the next leader of the Tory party because she'll push them even further to the edge.

"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Fuck the Tories
September 2, 2023, 11:33:47 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September  2, 2023, 11:30:48 am
She's moving on from the lawyers to the police. But I'm not sure there's such an appetite for Fascism in the British public.

Braverman certainly belongs in the Fascist stable. I hope she becomes the next leader of the Tory party because she'll push them even further to the edge.


I cannot put into words just how much I despise this evil bitch.

She epitomises everything I hate about Toryism. And it's a pure, visceral hate. The sort that runs through every drop of my blood.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Fuck the Tories
September 2, 2023, 11:37:30 am
The right wingers don't know what they want. They only think they know what they want. But they're so convinced they're right they want to force feed their ideology to the rest of the country.

They don't view corruption as we do. For them it's just the natural order of things.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Fuck the Tories
September 2, 2023, 11:40:24 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  2, 2023, 11:33:47 am

I cannot put into words just how much I despise this evil bitch.

She epitomises everything I hate about Toryism. And it's a pure, visceral hate. The sort that runs through every drop of my blood.

You're right about Braverman - she genuinely hates and despises other people and does not try to cloak her self-hating racism. But I wonder about Toryism. There's always been a vicious and bigoted strain to the Conservative Party. But it's unusual for it to be so hegemonic. The very fact that it can elect leaders like Balfour, Baldwin, MacMillan, Heath, Major, even Cameron shows that there other traditions in the party too. But they've gone now.

"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Fuck the Tories
September 2, 2023, 12:08:10 pm
Quote from: Fromola on September  2, 2023, 10:36:58 am
The weird thing is Sunak is more of a right wing Tory and therefore more in line with the right wingers who want rid of him.

Johnson is all about himself and his ego and has no ideology beyond that. They also wanted Truss who crashed the economy.

Its nothing to do with ideology or belief, its about being in power and all that that brings and they see Johnson as some sort of political King Midas.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25945 on: September 2, 2023, 03:31:10 pm »
I was at Old Trafford last night for the T20.   Got talking to a lawyer,  he told me that Braverman is known throughout the law profession for being fucking useless.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25946 on: September 2, 2023, 06:27:46 pm »
Millions of missing voters cost Labour seats due to electoral boundaries bias

Analysis of official data has revealed the system for drawing constituencies is warping democracy by omitting eligible voters

Quote
British democracy is being warped by an unfair system for drawing constituency boundaries that ignores millions of missing voters and hugely benefits the Tories, according to a new study of official data.

Analysis by the political commentator and pollster Peter Kellner shows that if constituencies were determined according to the size of their populations rather than the number of registered voters  as happens in most other advanced democracies  then the number of extra Labour seats created would cut the Tories Commons majority by 22.

Using the latest population figures and demographic data released last month by the House of Commons and the latest data for registered voters, Kellner concludes that Labour suffers in a way that clearly damages its chances of election success.

A 22-seat variation in a close election could well be decisive. Indeed, the bias in the present system helped the Tories over the line in three of the last four general elections. Explaining his findings to the Observer, he said: We have known for years that millions of eligible adults are omitted from the electoral register.

The new data show how this distorts election results. The missing voters are concentrated in the most ethnically diverse areas with large numbers of young voters and those who rent their homes. These are the areas that overwhelmingly elect Labour MPs. This means that Labour MPs represent on average 114,000 residents, while Conservative MPs represent just 97,000.

If the new boundaries were designed to ensure equal populations, rather than equal electorates, this bias would be removed. Almost all parliaments in mature democracies have population-based systems. Had our boundaries been drawn according to best international practice, the Conservatives might well have failed to form a government after the 2010 and 2017 elections, and fallen short of outright victory in 2015.

Robert Ford, professor of political science at Manchester University, backed Kellners analysis and said the current system resulted in large, growing and unjustifiable inequality in political representation because people not on the electoral register did not count in terms of representation.

Equal representation is a fundamental principle of democracy, yet under our current system millions of people who live, work and pay taxes in Britain but are absent from the electoral register are ignored when constituencies are drawn up and MPs allocated, Ford said.

As a result, groups underrepresented on the electoral register  private renters, ethnic minorities and young people  get less political representation than they deserve, while groups with high registration rates punch above their weight. Geography compounds this: underrepresented groups tend to cluster together, and the places where they congregate  such as the big cities of England  get fewer seats in the Commons than they deserve.

This has both political and practical consequences. Politically, as all these groups tend to lean to Labour, it means Labour have fewer MPs and the Conservatives more MPs than if seats were allocated according to population.

Practically, it means the MPs representing young and diverse inner-city seats have to serve much larger populations of constituents than MPs representing older, rural seats with high registration rates.

Kellner says in his analysis that the number of MPs in London should be far higher because so many people are among the missing voters. Londoners are younger, more diverse and far more likely to rent privately than people in any other region. As a result, the population of the average London constituency, more than 117,000, is way above that of any other region, and 14,000 above the national average.

It will elect 75 MPs at the next election. In population terms, it should elect 85. This is where we would find the lions share of the extra Labour MPs that would be elected under this system.

The 2023 boundary review says constituencies must now have populations within 5% of the electoral quota of 73,393 registered voters, except for five protected island seats, such as Ynys Môn in north-west Wales. About 585 seats will have at least some change, with the remaining 65 having no change.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/sep/02/millions-of-missing-voters-cost-labour-seats-due-to-electoral-boundaries-bias
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25947 on: Today at 08:25:35 am »
From the BBC:

Government 'halved funding for rebuilding schools'

Jonathan Slater, who was the top civil servant at the Department for Education from May 2016 to August 2020, tells the Today programme a survey of schools was carried out about 10 years ago and a second was commissioned in his time. These showed the the scale of the rebuilding programme needed.

According to that, 300 to 400 schools needed to be repaired per year "because of the system the schools were built with was post-war concrete and it was only supposed to live for 30-40 years".

When they went to the Treasury, they got funding to rebuild 100 schools per year.

"It was frustrating when your priority was safety," he says.

Slater says the education department saw the benefits of the program but "the challenge was to face the chancellor".

In 2021, they wanted to be realistic and asked the government to double the 100 schools to 200.

"We know 300 to 400 needed, but the actual ask in 2021 was to double the 100 to 200. I thought we'd get it but the actual decision made in 2021 was to halve down from 100 a year to 50 year," he adds.

And he reminds the programme that the chancellor then was Rishi Sunak.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25948 on: Today at 08:41:03 am »
In the hour I've had the news on this morning Gillian Keegan had blamed teachers and structural engineers.
