In return for all this free investment, the school was forced to subcontract out its facilities management to Mitie (locked into a 25 year deal), IT support to Civica (can't remember when this was up, we bought our way out of it after 3 years as it was such a disaster) and catering to Chartwells, giving up any say in how those areas were run - and funnelling public money out to these private companies and their shareholders. I was actually TUPEd out to Civica and then back again so saw first hand the absolute shambles and wastefulness of involving a private company in supporting a public service. Everybody lost out on that one, and the school even had to agree not to publicly complain about Civica as part of the settlement.
I know that some schools did get entirely new buildings, but it wasn't universal.
This is the crux of it.
PFI (and all variations of it) were just a mechanism for private sector parasites to milk the taxpayer for huge profits.
Numerous studies and reports have shown that taxpayers have to pay hugely more over the course of the contract than if the new building/refurb had been done and funded in the traditional way.
On top of that, thousands of secure, public sector jobs with decent pay, good pensions, fair T&C's were outsourced to these private companies. TUPE has many exploitable loopholes anyway, but it's never covered workloads and many of these former public servants saw theirs increase. When people left, they either weren't replaced or replaced with someone on 'new' pay/T&C arrangements (always worse) and often temp/agency. The McJobification of the public sector.
This added to the huge profits of the private companies, paid for by the thousands of workers who'd been fucked-over.
All overseen and rubber-stamped by a Labour fucking government.
It's one of the biggest reasons for my antipathy toward that government.
(Caveat, as it's necessary on here: Yes, they were better than any Tory government and did some good things. But I'm not going to give them a free pass when they ape evil Tory bullshit like PFI and shaft the kind of working people who they're supposed to represent)