So just to be fair, I started working in a BSF school just before the Coalition scrapped most of the scheme. We went ahead as the contracts had been signed. Whilst there was a degree of building things like new walkways between existing buildings, and expanding some of the ground floors, a good portion of the original school was just given some stucco over the brickwork and painted.In return for all this free investment, the school was forced to subcontract out its facilities management to Mitie (locked into a 25 year deal), IT support to Civica (can't remember when this was up, we bought our way out of it after 3 years as it was such a disaster) and catering to Chartwells, giving up any say in how those areas were run - and funnelling public money out to these private companies and their shareholders. I was actually TUPEd out to Civica and then back again so saw first hand the absolute shambles and wastefulness of involving a private company in supporting a public service. Everybody lost out on that one, and the school even had to agree not to publicly complain about Civica as part of the settlement.I know that some schools did get entirely new buildings, but it wasn't universal.