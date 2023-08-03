« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 641 642 643 644 645 [646]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories  (Read 994340 times)

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25800 on: August 3, 2023, 07:49:19 pm »
Quote from: Machae on August  3, 2023, 01:47:04 pm
Sunak says election wont be anytime soon and he will wait as long as possible (even up until January 2025), to let inflation and cost of living crisis to come down. So still 18 months or so to fuck us up even more

Not surprising.  This Govt will cling on as long as possible.  Theyre banking on inflation and interest rates changing direction which they will do eventually.  As if that will come close to cancelling out everything else theyve been responsible for through the last 13 years.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,663
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25801 on: August 3, 2023, 08:18:35 pm »
Andrew Bailey is such a c*nt. Any opportunity he gets he is quick to mention wage rises for the causes of inflation and yet he will just on the odd moment mention price rises in industry and services. It’s amazing how dickheads like these end up in such cushy jobs.
« Last Edit: August 3, 2023, 09:42:18 pm by killer-heels »
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,900
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25802 on: August 3, 2023, 09:34:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on August  3, 2023, 08:18:35 pm
Andrew Bailey is such a c*nt. Any opportunity he gets he is quick to mention wage rises for the causes of inflation and yet he will just on the odd moment mention price rises in industry and services. Its amazing how dickheads like these end up is such cushy jobs.

The only reason hes still in the job is because sacking him might cause some market turbulence, any other job and hed have been given his P45 months ago.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25803 on: August 3, 2023, 11:18:39 pm »
Quote from: Machae on August  3, 2023, 05:14:34 pm
Segment on LBC radio with Nick Ferrari

Little fucker

Andrew Bailey is indeed a twat
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,219
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25804 on: Today at 02:42:45 pm »
Just watching the first migrants/asylum seekers being loaded onto that barge, lets just cut to the chase and call it Auschwitz eh? It's an absolute disgrace that this shite is being allowed in the 21st century by a bunch of fucking racist bastards.

And people wonder I say I'm Scouse not English.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,089
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25805 on: Today at 03:25:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:42:45 pm
Just watching the first migrants/asylum seekers being loaded onto that barge, lets just cut to the chase and call it Auschwitz eh? It's an absolute disgrace that this shite is being allowed in the 21st century by a bunch of fucking racist bastards.

And people wonder I say I'm Scouse not English.



Come on!

There are no comparisons.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,205
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25806 on: Today at 03:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:25:47 pm


Come on!

There are no comparisons.

The Nazis actively sought to kill such people.

The Tories don't care if they live or die.

There's a distinction, but let's face it - it's not that big a leap from one place to another.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,219
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25807 on: Today at 04:10:39 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:25:47 pm


Come on!

There are no comparisons.



It's not as bad, but the parallels are terrifying, maybe I should have written Dachau not Auschwitz, as Dachau wasn't a death camp. Demonising a religion (Muslims), demonising migrants/refugees, blaming everything that is wrong with people lives on them, outright racism (Patel, Sunak, Bravermann), forced detention and then shipping them off to a camp. They're trying to send them to Rwanda, hoping to wash their hands of them and they don't care if they die or not.

I'm surprised they don't have a sign saying Work Makes You Free.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:28:52 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,205
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25808 on: Today at 04:34:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:10:39 pm
It's not as bad, but the parallels are terrifying, maybe I should have written Dachau not Auschwitz, as Dachau wasn't a death camp. Demonising a religion (Muslims), demonising migrants/refugees, blaming everything that is wrong with people lives on them, outright racism (Patel, Sunak, Bravermann), forced detention and then shipping them off to a camp. They're trying to send them to Rwanda, hoping to wash their hands of them and they don't care if they die or not.

I'm surprised they don't have a sign saying Work Makes You Free.

Wasn't there a Brexit poster that essentially used Nazi imagery with the slogan "We're full"?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,781
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25809 on: Today at 04:38:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:34:16 pm
Wasn't there a Brexit poster that essentially used Nazi imagery with the slogan "We're full"?


The implication was that these were Turkish refugees that would be arriving on our shores any day if we did not leave the EU.

The image they used was from Syria.
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.
Pages: 1 ... 641 642 643 644 645 [646]   Go Up
« previous next »
 