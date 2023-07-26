https://twitter.com/anasaltikriti/status/1684479525004931075?t=dUPHacLjpQMQbELT_Bj4zg&s=08
Almost to the day, nine years ago, I received this letter from my
@HSBC
bank of 29 years, along with identical letters addressed to my then wife and two sons (aged 15 and 12).
Since then Ive had my accounts closed down by
@NatWestBusiness
@RBS_Help
@LloydsBank
and
@santanderuk
all without explanation, without notification and without the right to appeal. Numerous others have either rejected my applications to open back accounts with them, or are stalling beyond reason in making a decision like
@Wise
right now.
In light of the mainstream media suddenly finding a conscience after
@Nigel_Farage
had his account closed down, I believe Im in my right to demand an explanation as to why my life has been turned upside down by these institutions which advertise themselves as being in the publics service.