Author Topic: Fuck the Tories  (Read 987631 times)

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25720 on: July 26, 2023, 04:32:50 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on July 26, 2023, 04:24:37 pm
A lesson to us all with regards to workplace discussions re: FOI requests.
True but if someone asks you for your professional opinion on Frottage's character then "xenophobic" is hardly controversial.  Well, it shouldn't be.

The "cut and thrust" of the leaked Westminster conversations were far worse.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25721 on: July 26, 2023, 04:36:15 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on July 26, 2023, 04:32:50 pm
True but if someone asks you for your professional opinion on Frottage's character then "xenophobic" is hardly controversial.  Well, it shouldn't be.

The "cut and thrust" of the leaked Westminster conversations were far worse.

I think the main issue that they leaked information to the BBC

Surely their assessment on risk profile is valid and what all organisations do. The fucking Govt ban speakers who were critical of Govt policy and Universities ban speakers all the time
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25722 on: July 26, 2023, 05:00:23 pm »
Quote from: Machae on July 26, 2023, 04:36:15 pm
I think the main issue that they leaked information to the BBC

Surely their assessment on risk profile is valid and what all organisations do. The fucking Govt ban speakers who were critical of Govt policy and Universities ban speakers all the time

Person of political interest is an absolute bugger to administer for Banks. It's generally those who are foreign who come under the greater scrutiny but all domestic have to be considered as well. It's heightened exposure, the likes of bribery, financial crime, sanctions etc. The issue here is how it was recorded, should have used standardised language and fixed categorisation. But you're right, leaking it to the BBC is where this has moved up a few notches, I suspect it would have blown over without that. 
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25723 on: July 26, 2023, 05:06:41 pm »
He'll sue Natwest and BBC, settle out of court and have that 3m to keep his account active

The grifting c*nt. The only way him, Bojo and Trump will piss off is when they die
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25724 on: July 26, 2023, 06:15:39 pm »
Must be nice to have the PM and Chancellor fight your battles.  The whole bunjch of them make me sick!

Death is too good for these people.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25725 on: July 26, 2023, 06:21:50 pm »
Natwest/Coutts didn't really leak the "Person of political interest" comments though, did they?  Frottage obtained those through an FoI request and shared them himself.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25726 on: July 26, 2023, 06:29:26 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on July 26, 2023, 06:21:50 pm
Natwest/Coutts didn't really leak the "Person of political interest" comments though, did they?  Frottage obtained those through an FoI request and shared them himself.

Thought there was some exchange of information between BBC and an insider? otherwise why did the BBC apologise?
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25727 on: July 26, 2023, 06:33:59 pm »
Has Johnson/current cabal handed over his old phone messaging yet and if so when will content be made public?
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25728 on: July 26, 2023, 06:52:38 pm »
Quote from: Machae on July 26, 2023, 06:29:26 pm
Thought there was some exchange of information between BBC and an insider? otherwise why did the BBC apologise?

She leaked to the bbc that he didnt meet the financial threshold to be a customer, and missed off the bit he was a snidey right wing grifting c*nt, which he announced himself
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25729 on: July 26, 2023, 06:53:52 pm »
Quote from: TSC on July 26, 2023, 06:33:59 pm
Has Johnson/current cabal handed over his old phone messaging yet and if so when will content be made public?

Saw the other day they found his pin and unlocked the phone and downloaded the messages. Not sure if handed over yet
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25730 on: July 26, 2023, 06:57:31 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on July 26, 2023, 06:53:52 pm
Saw the other day they found his pin and unlocked the phone and downloaded the messages. Not sure if handed over yet
I'm still trying to work out what the gotcha is with Johnson on this one.  It felt weird that he was so open to sharing his messages when the civil service were willing to block the path for him.  Then it became apparent that it was likely a hollow gesture because the phone was in jeopardy of bricking.  Now it seems like, against the odds, they've unlocked the phone.

Maybe it's just that he knows his political ambitions are toast and he wants to drag down his associates with him.  It sounds too good to be true though.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25731 on: July 27, 2023, 11:16:53 am »
https://twitter.com/anasaltikriti/status/1684479525004931075?t=dUPHacLjpQMQbELT_Bj4zg&s=08

Almost to the day, nine years ago, I received this letter from my
@HSBC
 bank of 29 years, along with identical letters addressed to my then wife and two sons (aged 15 and 12).

Since then Ive had my accounts closed down by
@NatWestBusiness
 
@RBS_Help
 
@LloydsBank
 and
@santanderuk
 all without explanation, without notification and without the right to appeal. Numerous others have either rejected my applications to open back accounts with them, or are stalling beyond reason in making a decision like
@Wise
 right now.

In light of the mainstream media suddenly finding a conscience after
@Nigel_Farage
 had his account closed down, I believe Im in my right to demand an explanation as to why my life has been turned upside down by these institutions which advertise themselves as being in the publics service.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25732 on: July 27, 2023, 11:29:57 am »
As Coutts are part of Natwest and he was told he could have a Natwest account I dont think its a case of being denied service, more The pub would let him in to buy a pint, but not in the vip room.

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25733 on: July 27, 2023, 04:19:27 pm »
Meanwhile Frottage's boss, owner of GB News makes millions from shorting Nat West stock.

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25734 on: July 27, 2023, 05:40:32 pm »
Quote from: Machae on July 27, 2023, 11:16:53 am
https://twitter.com/anasaltikriti/status/1684479525004931075?t=dUPHacLjpQMQbELT_Bj4zg&s=08

Almost to the day, nine years ago, I received this letter from my
@HSBC
 bank of 29 years, along with identical letters addressed to my then wife and two sons (aged 15 and 12).

Since then Ive had my accounts closed down by
@NatWestBusiness
 
@RBS_Help
 
@LloydsBank
 and
@santanderuk
 all without explanation, without notification and without the right to appeal. Numerous others have either rejected my applications to open back accounts with them, or are stalling beyond reason in making a decision like
@Wise
 right now.

In light of the mainstream media suddenly finding a conscience after
@Nigel_Farage
 had his account closed down, I believe Im in my right to demand an explanation as to why my life has been turned upside down by these institutions which advertise themselves as being in the publics service.

Has this individual filed a subject access request?

https://ico.org.uk/for-organisations/uk-gdpr-guidance-and-resources/individual-rights/individual-rights/right-of-access/#:~:text=An%20individual%20can%20make%20a,request%20to%20a%20specific%20contact.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25735 on: July 27, 2023, 07:39:03 pm »
Doesn't help that Natwest was one of the banks essentially nationalised by the government in the wake of the 2008 crash. Obviously not the case now, but may have left them susceptible to criticism from the government and the public/media.
Logged
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25736 on: July 27, 2023, 11:39:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on July 27, 2023, 07:39:03 pm
Doesn't help that Natwest was one of the banks essentially nationalised by the government in the wake of the 2008 crash. Obviously not the case now, but may have left them susceptible to criticism from the government and the public/media.

The government still owns a sizeable amount of Natwest shares.  It gets reduced every year or so when they sell off some shares but currently the government still owns 38.6% of them.

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-sells-126-billion-of-natwest-shares-reducing-stake-to-386
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25737 on: July 28, 2023, 11:50:41 am »
Handy if you are a mate of a Tory MP and you want to get your hands on cheap Nat West stock of course.
Making it harder for banks to tackle money laundering is also very useful if you've been robbing the public purse via COVID etc or taking/facilitating taking Russian money like many Tories, including the Kings nephew.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25738 on: July 28, 2023, 12:28:26 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on July 28, 2023, 11:50:41 am
Handy if you are a mate of a Tory MP and you want to get your hands on cheap Nat West stock of course.
Making it harder for banks to tackle money laundering is also very useful if you've been robbing the public purse via COVID etc or taking/facilitating taking Russian money like many Tories, including the Kings nephew.


Governments have none for a few decades that we have an aging population.   They have done fuck all about it,  as you said, its short term thinking and false economy
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25739 on: July 29, 2023, 10:34:05 am »
Presuming Labour actually follow through with the 'MPs can't have second jobs' promise, I'd expect to see the Tories attack it and pull every string they can, painting it as a human right to profit off the position their constituents put them in, as if service and representation for the people is a free ticket to the proverbial Good Life

It would be interesting to see Russian money eliminated from our politics.  Dream on (sigh)
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25740 on: Yesterday at 07:42:31 am »
This bollocks from Sunak about reviewing low traffic neighbourhoods is so regressive and depressing. Its yet another hare brained idea solely intended to try and save some votes, despite them knowing full well it is a bad idea for air quality, obesity, public transport usage (more cuts coming when services arent used- Yay!) and the planet as a whole. I despair.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25741 on: Yesterday at 09:10:50 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 07:42:31 am
This bollocks from Sunak about reviewing low traffic neighbourhoods is so regressive and depressing. Its yet another hare brained idea solely intended to try and save some votes, despite them knowing full well it is a bad idea for air quality, obesity, public transport usage (more cuts coming when services arent used- Yay!) and the planet as a whole. I despair.

Meaningless culture wars is all the Tories have left and it appears after the failed focus on migrants Sunak now has the environment in his sights.  Bring it on.  Itll simply be the latest own goal from the cabal.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25742 on: Yesterday at 09:17:58 am »
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25743 on: Yesterday at 09:40:45 am »
More pushback against low emission measures:

Bristols low-traffic scheme stalls as row over Ulez spreads from London

The citys livable neighbourhood initiative is threatened by the shock Uxbridge byelection result blamed on the ultra low emission zone

Quote
On Bristols Church Road, in the east of the city, cars, buses and lorries rumble past African-Caribbean hairstylists, eastern European bakeries, and cafes and restaurants selling a selection of Middle Eastern, Somali and Jamaican cuisine. Women talk on phones tucked into their hijabs, while a halal butcher takes a delivery of freshly cut beef.

Behind the high street bustle, however, tensions are growing about a delayed trial for a livable neighbourhood  a low-traffic initiative intended to provide an opportunity to work with local communities to co-design residential streets that are better balanced for all road users, including pedestrians and cyclists, according to Bristol councillor Don Alexander, who is responsible for transport in the city.

Low-traffic schemes have proved increasingly controversial across the UK, with Bristol no exception. In Jesmond, Newcastle, the council conducted an internal review after opposition to its introduction of a low-traffic neighbourhood (LTN), while Oxfordshire county council has said its decision to introduce an LTN has created divisions.

The recent byelection in Uxbridge and South Ruislip was seen by many as a referendum on the ultra low- emission zone (Ulez) introduced by Londons Labour mayor, Sadiq Khan.

Anti-Ulez protests have even found their way to Bristol, despite the policy not affecting the city. A recent public meeting on livable neighbourhoods was organised with the help of London-based anti-Ulez group the Together Declaration. Speaking to a Bristol audience, co-founder Alan Miller encouraged attenders to pose with No 2 Ulez signs.

It was a stunt that troubled documentary film-maker Alex Blogg, who has lived in east Bristol for eight years. Ulez is a London issue, he said. People in Bristol are talking about their lives and livelihoods. Its not appropriate for this neighbourhood.

Blogg, who described himself as pro-livable neighbourhoods, with caveats, is excited for new opportunities for more cycling and walking, as well as  spaces such as pocket parks, benches, more green.

I cycle around the area with my toddler son, he said. There are roads where you can feel the pressure from cars behind you when you are on the bike.

Local media reports inaccurately claimed that a second trial of a livable neighbourhood in south Bristol had been paused, with Alexander confirming to the Observer that this was not the case.

It was always intended that the East Bristol Liveable Neighbourhood scheme would be a pilot to inform future schemes, he said.

The citys Labour mayor, Marvin Rees, had recently said the council will focus on this trial before moving on to a second one.

Beyond east Bristol, and in Whitehall, there is a growing political backlash against low-traffic initiatives. Downing Street is reportedly considering a ban on councils introducing new LTNs (although government sources described this as speculation), as well as denying local authorities access to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency database, making the zones unenforceable.

This follows an announcement earlier this year that LTNs would no longer be able to be created using government money. For cash-strapped councils already struggling to make ends meet, the decision may lead to them scrapping their plans altogether. This has prompted questions as to whether we are seeing the end of LTNs nationally.

Back in Bristol, Abdi Bunail, the proprietor of the Waamo cafe on Lawrence Hill, was keen to express his reservations about the proposed trial.

The whole neighbourhood is against the livable neighbourhoods, he said. Many people here have large families. They have lots of children who go to different schools, elderly people requiring care  it wont be easy to access places. For us who live here, it is going to affect us.

Bunails views are familiar to Chris Johnson, the man behind Keep Bristol Moving, which campaigns against the livable neighbourhood trials.

We dont feel people were properly consulted, Johnson said. I spoke to local businesses who knew nothing about the plans. We are concerned this will harm businesses and risk peoples lives if emergency services cant access streets easily. The elderly and disabled are overlooked by the scheme.

Blogg is sympathetic to his neighbours such as Bunail. I am really aware that I work from home, I cycle, I dont rely on a car, he said. There are people in the area where thats not the case  care workers and taxi drivers who need to use their cars, and families who need to get from their house to the supermarket. A lot of people dont feel listened to.

But campaigners are concerned that politicians may be dissuaded from taking action on the emissions and air pollution caused by high volumes of traffic.

With all the news that we now see every day about the impact of climate change around the world, and the effect of polluted air on health, this should be the time to accelerate plans to encourage more walking, cycling and the use of public transport, said a spokesperson for the Bristol Cycling Campaign, which is supporting the trials. Rolling out and enabling livable neighbourhoods is essential to make our air cleaner.


https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/jul/30/bristols-low-traffic-scheme-stalls-as-row-over-ulez-spreads-from-london


I'd be shocked if there wasn't any Bristolians on here.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25744 on: Yesterday at 10:24:07 am »
It's clear that they are utterly useless at running the country. But I'm surprised at just how bad they have become at politics. These kind of policies will further antagonise exactly the people they need to win back - just to satisfy a tiny core vote.





@BritainElects
Heathfield and Mayfield (East Sussex) council by-election result:

GRN: 61.5% (+43.0)
CON: 38.5% (-20.7)
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25745 on: Yesterday at 03:26:10 pm »

Britains Youngest Workers Face a Bleak Economic Future

https://apple.news/AKUYRGcD0QCe_EzEThXKbJg


13 years of Tory government and the country is utterly, utterly fucked.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25746 on: Yesterday at 03:55:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 03:26:10 pm
Britains Youngest Workers Face a Bleak Economic Future

https://apple.news/AKUYRGcD0QCe_EzEThXKbJg


13 years of Tory government and the country is utterly, utterly fucked.
Its grim, they cant afford to have kids, so we need immigrant workers .. so the old gammon get angry.. its cyclical

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25747 on: Yesterday at 06:40:33 pm »
The longest rail project in living memory not looking good (again)

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-66352286
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:44:25 pm by Titi Camara »
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25748 on: Today at 02:33:25 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:40:33 pm
The longest rail project in living memory not looking good (again)

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-66352286

Euston, we have a problem...
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25749 on: Today at 06:10:05 am »
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 02:33:25 am
Euston, we have a problem...
😁
