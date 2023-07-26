Saw the other day they found his pin and unlocked the phone and downloaded the messages. Not sure if handed over yet



I'm still trying to work out what the gotcha is with Johnson on this one. It felt weird that he was so open to sharing his messages when the civil service were willing to block the path for him. Then it became apparent that it was likely a hollow gesture because the phone was in jeopardy of bricking. Now it seems like, against the odds, they've unlocked the phone.Maybe it's just that he knows his political ambitions are toast and he wants to drag down his associates with him. It sounds too good to be true though.