Author Topic: Fuck the Tories  (Read 980391 times)

Offline ToneLa

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25640 on: Yesterday at 09:18:57 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:12:17 pm
Who wants to breath clean air - massively overrated  ;)

Yeah soz
I'm such a snob

clean lungs only for me daaahling

Those voters tho

Hate how it bodes for the rest of us (what a word bode is)

More a Labour thread ting this but almost liked Starmer saying ULEZ is a big thinking area

Tory voters just... Don't get the nature thing do they
the bad air
The lung issues
my asthma at 40 years old
The fact I know alder people with the same or worse

I don't get how driving an SUV is more important than being able to breathe but I suppose that's a reductive argument
... It does guide how I vote though

ULEZ ain't bad.

Sort of amazed the fake Johnson came up with it
Even a fucked clock (I've said that twice today)
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25641 on: Yesterday at 11:46:05 pm »
I just look forward to the day when cities are quieter and have cleaner air and rich polluting fuckers are hated even more than they are now. Eat the rich or something.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25642 on: Today at 02:46:34 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:46:05 pm
I just look forward to the day when cities are quieter and have cleaner air and rich polluting fuckers are hated even more than they are now. Eat the rich or something.
Most people of means I know drive electric cars, or a hybrid at the least, so these anti pollution fees will yet again only be a hurdle to the working classes unable to afford either of the aforementioned vehicle types.
Online Elmo!

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25643 on: Today at 08:17:05 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:46:34 am
Most people of means I know drive electric cars, or a hybrid at the least, so these anti pollution fees will yet again only be a hurdle to the working classes unable to afford either of the aforementioned vehicle types.

90% of cars are compliant, not just hybrids and EVs. The vast majority of petrol cars are too.
Offline hide5seek

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25644 on: Today at 08:37:15 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:46:34 am
Most people of means I know drive electric cars, or a hybrid at the least, so these anti pollution fees will yet again only be a hurdle to the working classes unable to afford either of the aforementioned vehicle types.
and why  can't the working=class afford better compliant vehicles?
Online west_london_red

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25645 on: Today at 10:12:28 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:46:34 am
Most people of means I know drive electric cars, or a hybrid at the least, so these anti pollution fees will yet again only be a hurdle to the working classes unable to afford either of the aforementioned vehicle types.

My dads 2005 Ford Focus is ULEZ compliant
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25646 on: Today at 10:15:56 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 08:37:15 am
and why  can't the working=class afford better compliant vehicles?

Not helped by the fact that the government are funding the scrappage scheme in Birmingham (with a Tory mayor) but not in London (with a Labour mayor) but thats probably just a coincidence
