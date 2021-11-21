Who wants to breath clean air - massively overrated



Yeah sozI'm such a snobclean lungs only for me daaahlingThose voters thoHate how it bodes for the rest of us (what a word bode is)More a Labour thread ting this but almost liked Starmer saying ULEZ is a big thinking areaTory voters just... Don't get the nature thing do theythe bad airThe lung issuesmy asthma at 40 years oldThe fact I know alder people with the same or worseI don't get how driving an SUV is more important than being able to breathe but I suppose that's a reductive argument... It does guide how I vote thoughULEZ ain't bad.Sort of amazed the fake Johnson came up with itEven a fucked clock (I've said that twice today)