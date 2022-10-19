« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 636 637 638 639 640 [641]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories  (Read 979610 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,568
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25600 on: Today at 09:49:35 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:14:32 am
I dont really get why so many are aggrieved about improving the quality of air in towns and cities. As someone who has no choice other than not driving, I am sick to death of having to put up with fumes coming out of cars. These people do realise its poisoning everyone and important its improved for everyones sake?
Its cost, and cost at quite short notice when everyone is broke .



Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25601 on: Today at 10:01:29 am »
Surely, with the Uxbridge vote, it's not just a "this one party took votes from Labour", but there were like 15 other non Labour/Tory candidates, as well as low voter turnout.  That latter point would show that there were disaffected Tory voters who couldn't bring themselves to vote for Labour.

https://whocanivotefor.co.uk/elections/parl.uxbridge-and-south-ruislip.by.2023-07-20/uxbridge-and-south-ruislip/

Also, I see that c*nt Laurence Fox showing his pernicious parsnip head over the parapet...

Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,086
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25602 on: Today at 10:02:02 am »
Martin Lewis even spoke to Khan about delaying the expansion to after the current shit had subsided.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,926
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25603 on: Today at 10:10:57 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:49:35 am
Its cost, and cost at quite short notice when everyone is broke .




Uxbridge is a slightly weird case with ULEZ as well because they are less likely to see the benefit what with the massive airport right on their doorstep, but also public transport isn't great so you're more likely to need a car.

The cost benefit is a lot different in central london where public transport is great and they are the ones who are likely to benefit most from the clean air.

Doing it in the middle of a recession is not great either.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25604 on: Today at 10:11:36 am »
Would have been very satisfying to see Labour take Johnsons seat but seems like local issues played a big part in how people voted.

Turn it into a positive at the next GE.
Everyone thought Uxbridge was a certainty for Labour but the Torys sneaked it after a re-count, nobody should take a Labour win in their seat as a certainty, get out and vote. no shock losses at the next GE due to Labour voters staying at home.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,989
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25605 on: Today at 10:19:36 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 09:31:49 am
There's a time and a place for pushing green policies and you need to read the room, there are many policies which on paper make sense but as The Greens recently found out here in Brighton - you need to listen and engage with the actual electorate or have your party all but wiped out.


Spot on.

If you start imposing against the will of the people, you will get a backlash and people will have an instinctive aversion to the measure.

You need to cajole and win the support before trying to force through. That ULEZ will mainly hit the least well off (having to run older cars; not being able to afford newer/better ones) is very anti-socialist, too.

Lusty makes great points about the particular circumstances of Uxbridge, too.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,300
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25606 on: Today at 10:23:53 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:24:41 am
Ian Dunt highlighting this morning the danger of a weaponised anti-Environmental vote in the UK as it has been across Europe, and warning that the Tories, currently bereft of a winning electoral message, could just now try to hoover that vote up the way they successfully co-opted the anti-Immigrant one.

More on this, Rees-Mogg & Redwood already calling for an urgent government rethink on Green policies. Could indeed be a worrying shape the Tories take on after getting the boot and kicking Rishi out, they might head towards 2030 looking to fight even harder on hard right culture war, anti-Immigrant & anti-Environmental platforms. Can only hope it's a disasterous electoral cocktail because letting a party with a platform like that into power would be catastrophic, far more so than the usual prospect for the nation when a new Tory government turns up.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,402
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25607 on: Today at 10:29:37 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 10:23:53 am
More on this, Rees-Mogg & Redwood already calling for an urgent government rethink on Green policies. Could indeed be a worrying shape the Tories take on after getting the boot and kicking Rishi out, they might head towards 2030 looking to fight even harder on hard right culture war, anti-Immigrant & anti-Environmental platforms. Can only hope it's a disasterous electoral cocktail because letting a party with a platform like that into power would be catastrophic, far more so than the usual prospect for the nation when a new Tory government turns up.

To be fair, it would just be putting an openly anti-Green face onto what has been an anti-Green government in policy terms over the last 13 years. And for sure, the right do hoover up the anti-Green vote in Europe. The driving lobby remains very powerful for one, and it secures the financial backing of the fossil fuel industry. It's an effective tactic. But it's one with a short shelf life, because the world is currently burning up before our very eyes. It will only be worse by 2030.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,000
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25608 on: Today at 10:33:33 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 10:23:53 am
More on this, Rees-Mogg & Redwood already calling for an urgent government rethink on Green policies. Could indeed be a worrying shape the Tories take on after getting the boot and kicking Rishi out, they might head towards 2030 looking to fight even harder on hard right culture war, anti-Immigrant & anti-Environmental platforms. Can only hope it's a disasterous electoral cocktail because letting a party with a platform like that into power would be catastrophic, far more so than the usual prospect for the nation when a new Tory government turns up.

Local elections showed the Tories haemorrhaging votes to the Greens in rural areas.

And anything those two freaks are proposing would further kill the Tories in the blue wall seats.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,000
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25609 on: Today at 11:19:17 am »
@rcolvile
The most important statistics in these by-elections: 2.6%, 3.3% & 1.7%. Vote share for Labour and Lib Dems in seats they didnt win. Appreciate its a by-election but tactical voting on even a fraction of that scale would be very bad news for Tories.

@Samfr
One thing that would worry me a lot if I were a Tory strategist - the Lab/Lib tactical voting was close to perfect in every seat (even Uxbridge). That's an extra 40 seats lost in a GE.


And on the Tories abandoning environmental policies....

@BNHWalker
The Green vote (10%) in Somerton and Frome is astounding stuff. Impression most of it came from the Cons, not Lab - a lot of their west country wins in council elections came in Con-trending towns.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,148
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25610 on: Today at 11:21:07 am »
The irony is that the Greens were started in the 70s by ex-Tories.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,949
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25611 on: Today at 11:40:30 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:47:55 am
Yeh but locally it had been and quite strongly, even the Labour candidate said he opposed it.

Andy Burnham has managed to get the Manchester one stopped under review, it's been very unpopular up here.

Did find it funny when a fella in Bradford asked were they going to put a dome over Bradford to stop the clean air being blown away in the wind.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,793
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25612 on: Today at 03:20:21 pm »
The cynic in me thinking the ULEZ and clean air zones are a way to raise revenue for the councils after they were slashed off funding under the Tories. They will definitely help with clean air, no doubt, but also disproportionately penalises the less well off
Logged

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 515
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25613 on: Today at 03:30:53 pm »
Quote from: 50 Pence on Today at 09:49:08 am
The thing I don't get with ULEZ it, is was brought in by Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson initially & this expansion under Khan is happening under a Tory government so why is it a reason not to vote for a Labour or Lib Dem MP.

Khan also said he was going to expand ULEZ in the mayoral elections but he still got voted in. Now they're up in arms because he's doing what he said he would. People are dumb

It's coming in where I live, we have an airport but no train station lol. I have to drive 15/20 minutes to the nearest train station. We have a very limited bus service, it will probably be an issue come vote time. My area is massively blue

not sure if it will ever work much here though because every time they get the camera up & running someone comes along & cuts all the wires 😂

Yes. London's ULEZ expansion was Tory Central Government policy. The tories keeping Uxbridge by blaming Khan for their own policy is breathtaking


PS: The chocolate ration has been increased to twenty grammes a week.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:33:53 pm by Fortneef »
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,402
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25614 on: Today at 04:38:43 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:20:21 pm
The cynic in me thinking the ULEZ and clean air zones are a way to raise revenue for the councils after they were slashed off funding under the Tories. They will definitely help with clean air, no doubt, but also disproportionately penalises the less well off

I guess its worth pointing out studies also suggest that less well off areas suffer disproportionately from high levels of air pollution, and disproportionately from air-pollution-related death.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/sep/09/poorest-areas-bear-brunt-air-pollution-us-study-finds
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,086
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25615 on: Today at 04:41:49 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 04:38:43 pm
I guess its worth pointing out studies also suggest that less well off areas suffer disproportionately from high levels of air pollution, and disproportionately from air-pollution-related death.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/sep/09/poorest-areas-bear-brunt-air-pollution-us-study-finds

Indeed.  Like most things, it's the vulnerable that suffer the most!

The poor and ethnic minorities, are hit hardest, by dirty air!
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,845
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25616 on: Today at 04:42:28 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 03:30:53 pm
Yes. London's ULEZ expansion was Tory Central Government policy. The tories keeping Uxbridge by blaming Khan for their own policy is breathtaking


PS: The chocolate ration has been increased to twenty grammes a week.


Interestingly I havent seen much about that from Khan, he seems quite happy to be associated with the policy even though its been quite an effective stick to beat himself with.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25617 on: Today at 05:02:45 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 09:31:49 am
There's a time and a place for pushing green policies and you need to read the room, there are many policies which on paper make sense but as The Greens recently found out here in Brighton - you need to listen and engage with the actual electorate or have your party all but wiped out.
Exactly. it just doesn't apply to ULEZ either. you maybe able to implement any policy you want when you have power but you will pay the price at the next election if voters oppose it.
It's like when people criticise Labour for not reversing many of the anti- trade union laws or the privatisation of services, the public would have punished Labour for doing it at the following elections. read the room is a good way of putting it. you may have right on your side but that shouldn't be a consolation if you lose power and all your other policys become irrelevant,  if you can't convince the voters then your not right in their eyes.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:06:42 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 515
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25618 on: Today at 05:11:01 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:42:28 pm
Interestingly I havent seen much about that from Khan, he seems quite happy to be associated with the policy even though its been quite an effective stick to beat himself with.


Theories

1. Khan, despite his vibe of being a borderline dodgy Streatham letting agent, genuinely believes its the right thing

2. He cares more about being The Great Mayor That Saved London From Cars than Labour winning a couple of extra GE seats.

3. When Labour win, he can trade ULEZ concessions for something from central government.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,793
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25619 on: Today at 05:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 04:38:43 pm
I guess its worth pointing out studies also suggest that less well off areas suffer disproportionately from high levels of air pollution, and disproportionately from air-pollution-related death.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/sep/09/poorest-areas-bear-brunt-air-pollution-us-study-finds

Yeah, that's because the rich folks live in the suburbs away from the plebs. Won't be long before every city and town brings in clean air zones, it's a good money maker. Though I would like to know, where does this money end up other than inflating the coffers of councils I.e. does it go towards eco projects
« Last Edit: Today at 05:29:10 pm by Machae »
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,241
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25620 on: Today at 05:55:42 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:27:15 pm
Yeah, that's because the rich folks live in the suburbs away from the plebs. Won't be long before every city and town brings in clean air zones, it's a good money maker. Though I would like to know, where does this money end up other than inflating the coffers of councils I.e. does it go towards eco projects

Glasgow has already introduced one and all the other cities in Scotland are introducing them over the next year or so.

I don't think "inflating the coffers" is the best phrase to use really given the state of council funding now.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,086
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25621 on: Today at 06:12:23 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:55:42 pm
Glasgow has already introduced one and all the other cities in Scotland are introducing them over the next year or so.

I don't think "inflating the coffers" is the best phrase to use really given the state of council funding now.

Exactly.  'Inflating the coffers' is pretty tone deaf, I would suggest.

Council budgets have been totally slashed, over the past 13 years.  Clean air zones are generally, a good thing.  Air pollution kills, and is also a climate pollutant too.

Dirty air impacts every major organ in your body.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,793
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25622 on: Today at 06:19:51 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:55:42 pm
Glasgow has already introduced one and all the other cities in Scotland are introducing them over the next year or so.

I don't think "inflating the coffers" is the best phrase to use really given the state of council funding now.

Well, they've been underfunded and this is an opportunity to raise money, obviously the poor always suffer. Why doesn't the money go towards initiatives for being more eco friendly and help people reduce carbon footprint.

Instead, we have services stripped to the bone, and contracts awarded to private sector (bin waste, parking enforcement, cleaning, IT procurement etc).
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,629
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25623 on: Today at 06:22:00 pm »
In our council even the School's Services are ending now, no more deliveries by the courier service, the IT teams are being stripped down all to find 3 million in savings.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,793
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25624 on: Today at 06:31:41 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:22:00 pm
In our council even the School's Services are ending now, no more deliveries by the courier service, the IT teams are being stripped down all to find 3 million in savings.

Tories are c*nts, all from austerity
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,172
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25625 on: Today at 06:41:49 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:02:45 pm
Exactly. it just doesn't apply to ULEZ either. you maybe able to implement any policy you want when you have power but you will pay the price at the next election if voters oppose it.
It's like when people criticise Labour for not reversing many of the anti- trade union laws or the privatisation of services, the public would have punished Labour for doing it at the following elections. read the room is a good way of putting it. you may have right on your side but that shouldn't be a consolation if you lose power and all your other policys become irrelevant,  if you can't convince the voters then your not right in their eyes.


What a horrible attitude to policy making that is. For example, according to the British Social Attitudes Survey, support for capital punishment only dropped below 50% for the first time in 2014 and it was 2013 before a majority answered that same sex relationships are 'not wrong at all'. Progress would have been decades slower if politicians had waited for public support to swing behind them before abolishing capital punishment and decriminalising homosexuality. In the case of climate change legislation in particular waiting simply isn't an option.

Sometimes it is the job of politicians to do the right thing even it would lead to them being punished at the ballot box. To lead rather than be led. Reversing hugely damaging anti-trade union laws and privatisations of key utilities is the right thing to do (not sure about public opinion on trade union laws but it's a false dichotomy anyway in the case of nationalisation because on that issue it's both the right thing to do and has broad public support).

Fair play to Khan for holding firm on the ULEZ policy.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,241
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25626 on: Today at 06:47:44 pm »
There was still a swing towards Labour despite ULEZ. This is an example of a policy Labour can actually hold firm on without giving in.

As said above, there is a time and place for climate change policies - that time is now, we can't afford to wait.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,568
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25627 on: Today at 06:59:53 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:47:44 pm
There was still a swing towards Labour despite ULEZ. This is an example of a policy Labour can actually hold firm on without giving in.

As said above, there is a time and place for climate change policies - that time is now, we can't afford to wait.
Note of pedantry: ULEZ isnt a climate change policy.  Its a health and well-being policy.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,331
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25628 on: Today at 07:00:22 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:47:44 pm
There was still a swing towards Labour despite ULEZ. This is an example of a policy Labour can actually hold firm on without giving in.

As said above, there is a time and place for climate change policies - that time is now, we can't afford to wait.

495 measly votes

The narratives out there will push it but if you look at the Lib Dem votes I won't say it helps Labour but I don't agree the Tories aren't toast

Blair 97 didn't even get it Labour.

(not that I support the non socialist Blair)

Playbook PM nuggets

Quote
PM Rishi Sunak visited a café where he joked to activists that normally when I get woken up at three in the morning its only bad news. So, it was a welcome change, according to PA.

Keep paving that dead end of dreams, idiot

Quote
Westminsters been acting like the next election is a done deal, Sunak said in footage broadcast on the BBC. The Labour Party has been acting like its a done deal. The people of Uxbridge just told all of them that its not.

But but but: Other Conservatives agree with Thornberry that although Uxbridge was a lucky break for the Tories, the results in Selby and Somerton, where the Tories lost huge majorities, are a cause for concern. Theres obviously a lot of cheer and celebration over Uxbridge, one Conservative MP in a Red Wall seat said, but its easy to become delusional and create the idea of false hope.

So

Quote
LETS ASK THIS GUY: Polling oracle John Curtice told the BBC that Uxbridge may raise questions about the potential fragility of support for Labour more broadly, but Selby shows the tide is still a long way out for the Conservatives  they still have an awful long way to go before looking like they can stay in government after next year. Curtice suggested Selby and Somerton may provide us with a better guide to the general election than Uxbridge, which had the local ULEZ factor.

Lessons learned?

Fuck what the Tories think

Labour and Lib Dems are gonna get votes.

I don't expect the Labour landslide most do (but who am I)

But there's nuggets of Tory arrogance for a change and

Yep

Selby ain't a bellweather
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,241
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25629 on: Today at 07:02:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:59:53 pm
Note of pedantry: ULEZ isnt a climate change policy.  Its a health and well-being policy.

It is both really, it incentivises using public transport rather than your car, as well as buying a cleaner more efficient car.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,568
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25630 on: Today at 07:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:02:02 pm
It is both really, it incentivises using public transport rather than your car.
it doesnt really. It just forces you to not have a car built  in 2006 or later(although if its over 40 years old its also expect)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,241
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25631 on: Today at 07:05:47 pm »
Regardless, it's a green/public health policy that raises revenue, so Labour can't use the excuse of costing it and being strict with their financial rules.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,331
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25632 on: Today at 07:07:05 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:05:47 pm
Regardless, it's a green/public health policy that raises revenue, so Labour can't use the excuse of costing it and being strict with their financial rules.

I find it depressing anybody in 2023 hates clean air
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 636 637 638 639 640 [641]   Go Up
« previous next »
 