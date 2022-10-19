There's a time and a place for pushing green policies and you need to read the room, there are many policies which on paper make sense but as The Greens recently found out here in Brighton - you need to listen and engage with the actual electorate or have your party all but wiped out.



Exactly. it just doesn't apply to ULEZ either. you maybe able to implement any policy you want when you have power but you will pay the price at the next election if voters oppose it.It's like when people criticise Labour for not reversing many of the anti- trade union laws or the privatisation of services, the public would have punished Labour for doing it at the following elections. read the room is a good way of putting it. you may have right on your side but that shouldn't be a consolation if you lose power and all your other policys become irrelevant, if you can't convince the voters then your not right in their eyes.