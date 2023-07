More on this, Rees-Mogg & Redwood already calling for an urgent government rethink on Green policies. Could indeed be a worrying shape the Tories take on after getting the boot and kicking Rishi out, they might head towards 2030 looking to fight even harder on hard right culture war, anti-Immigrant & anti-Environmental platforms. Can only hope it's a disasterous electoral cocktail because letting a party with a platform like that into power would be catastrophic, far more so than the usual prospect for the nation when a new Tory government turns up.



To be fair, it would just be putting an openly anti-Green face onto what has been an anti-Green government in policy terms over the last 13 years. And for sure, the right do hoover up the anti-Green vote in Europe. The driving lobby remains very powerful for one, and it secures the financial backing of the fossil fuel industry. It's an effective tactic. But it's one with a short shelf life, because the world is currently burning up before our very eyes. It will only be worse by 2030.