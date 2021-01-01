« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuck the Tories

Titi Camara

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25520 on: Today at 10:32:19 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:16:46 am
Did you watch Newsnight yesterday? They seemed to be supporting a very different narrative. His lack of funds seemed to have initiated the review of his custom with them, but the review very much covered his beliefs and whether they aligned with that of Coutts.
I watched a very, condensed version of the interview yes. I couldn;t actually stand to listen and watch NF headbutting every syllable home like a demented, racist, woodpecker.

https://twitter.com/mikoh123/status/1681791602224668674?t=6vi8kyPxXBta9vFMMbVrdQ&s=19

As is said in the clip, all accounts will be periodically reviewed, for a host of reasons. Having worked in the industry I've worked on automated reviews of millions of accounts and these were solely focused on their commercial viability.

It's worth saying that a couple of days after NF broke the story on the grounds that his bank account had been closed for political reasons, the genuine reasons were revealed. As ever though, the truth is only carried by a small handful of outlets, and so never has a chance to correct public opinion.
Lusty

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25521 on: Today at 10:41:30 am
Anyone who thinks Coutts have done this because they are too woke needs their head checking.  Coutts FFS.

I'd imagine Frottage is fairly left wing by the standards of their customers.
Riquende

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25522 on: Today at 10:43:06 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:14:00 am
As much as I despise Farrage theres a bigger issue at play here.

As you seem to have totally missed the point, I'll elaborate. It's a common call to arms of the Right that the 'free markets' should decide what's best for businesses, with as little regulation as possible (or zero in the case of true libertarians). To touch on the gay cake theme, it's the Right that are happy for the bakeries to be able to refuse service.

So I'm wondering what Frottage, Braverman or whoever else I've heard has stuck their oar in are suggesting should happen in the Coutts' case? Should they be free to dump whatever customers they like for whatever reason they like, or should government step in and regulate here?

It's just highlighting the typical Rightwing hypocrisy that they should be free to suppress and oppress where they like without intervention, but government needs to step in and do something when they aren't getting their own way and leap to the media to claim they're being 'cancelled'.

And besides all that, his access to banking wasn't being taken away like all the scaremongering rags were harping on about. "How is he going to pay a gas bill?" etc. His account was being downgraded to a regular Natwest one. He'd have been fine, it's just that he doesn't think he should be subject to the same rules as regular people.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25523 on: Today at 10:52:46 am
Grant Schapps with a moronically pathetic political stunt, writing to Starmer to invoice Labour for damage done by Just Stop Oil, calling Labour the 'political wing of Just Stop Oil'

https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/grant-shapps-labour-just-stop-oil_uk_64b84c52e4b0ad7b75f6e5d6#:~:text=In%20his%20letter%2C%20Shapps%20said,mates%20in%20Just%20Stop%20Oil.%E2%80%9D

As people have made the point, if we're going down the route of political parties are liable for costs incurred by independent organisations that their donors have also donated to, then it's a risky path for the Tories, given the a chunk of their funding comes from dirty Russian oligarch money and arms dealers.

lobsterboy

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25524 on: Today at 10:58:58 am
Whats the real game with this bank stuff?
Has a whiff of the early days of Brexit, only this time its the banks not the EU. Same names attached as well. Mogg, Davis etc.
Frottage endlessly on the BBC.
My spidey sense is tingling.
Titi Camara

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25525 on: Today at 11:02:02 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:52:46 am
Grant Schapps with a moronically pathetic political stunt, writing to Starmer to invoice Labour for damage done by Just Stop Oil, calling Labour the 'political wing of Just Stop Oil'

https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/grant-shapps-labour-just-stop-oil_uk_64b84c52e4b0ad7b75f6e5d6#:~:text=In%20his%20letter%2C%20Shapps%20said,mates%20in%20Just%20Stop%20Oil.%E2%80%9D

As people have made the point, if we're going down the route of political parties are liable for costs incurred by independent organisations that their donors have also donated to, then it's a risky path for the Tories, given the a chunk of their funding comes from dirty Russian oligarch money and arms dealers.
I have sent, Michael Green, sorry I meant, Corinne Stockheath, wait my mistake, Sebastian Fox, an invoice to the Tory party for £37billion for the failed T&T scheme (which is the equivalent of around 4.5 James Webb telescopes, an endeavour which took 30 years), calling them the criminal wing (which covers the majority) of the Tory party.
Titi Camara

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25526 on: Today at 11:08:44 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:58:58 am
Whats the real game with this bank stuff?
Has a whiff of the early days of Brexit, only this time its the banks not the EU. Same names attached as well. Mogg, Davis etc.
Frottage endlessly on the BBC.
My spidey sense is tingling.
Misdirection of people's attention.

Note the media outlets that picked this up and ran with it; bought and paid for.

If people are angry about this bollocks then they won't pay attention to BJ not submitting his phone to the Covid inquiry (for example, it's so hard to keep up with which story they are using to mask which scandal these days there are so many).
rob1966

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25527 on: Today at 11:11:43 am
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 09:57:01 am
They absolutely did not. They closed it on account of his commercial viability. The bank he was with have very stringent guidelines around how they calculate this (you need big deposits and/or big liabilities with them...to be stinking rich), whilst he had his mortgage with them he was considered to be a commercially viable customer. Long before the mortgage came to end (10 months I think was mentioned), a review led to the decision that if no other new business was taken uo with them, his accounts would be closed. So when his mortgage ended, they notified him and closed his account. Simple as that and has fuck all to do with his opinions on migrants in boats as he wants the world to believe.

I think either Natwest or Halifax (a bank under the same org umbrella) without the same CV requirements offered him an account but I believe he didn;t even respond.

Seems a bit twattish by the bank in question, but then that's the circle in which these rich fuckers swim, a big part of their allure is them being able to tell poor bastards to fuck off.

I think it's simply that the pompous, frog faced c*nt had his pride knocked and so took it to the place where he thought he could take a swing back, the british press, and obviously they lapped up his lies, again.

I had to transfer some ticket money to my mate so he sent me his account details, turns out it was a Coutts account. For a laugh I looked at how you sign up for one, as I didn't have a £million kicking about they fucked me off, instead offering me a Natwest Premier account
oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25528 on: Today at 11:15:42 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:58:58 am
Whats the real game with this bank stuff?
Has a whiff of the early days of Brexit, only this time its the banks not the EU. Same names attached as well. Mogg, Davis etc.
Frottage endlessly on the BBC.
My spidey sense is tingling.
It's a purge by the left, yep, that's the way Frottage is framing it, the Corbynistas are kicking Frottage out of their Millionaire club.
It's up for debate on whether any Bank can close your account due to your political views. image and racist views but they are not closing his account because they disagree with his political views, it's more about him as a person, they don't want to be seen as doing business with anyone just too make money.
The Torys will jump on the bandwagon as well, Stalinist purge. laughable, the extreme left control the banking sector now.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25529 on: Today at 11:20:11 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:30:21 am
The cake shop isnt a good analogy.

A better analogy would be that the cake shop refused to sell the gay couple the cake because they didnt have enough money

Also being Fareage isnt a protected characteristic
Or - to address WLR's wider point - the better analogy would be that the cake shop refused to sell a cake to a gay couple because the gay couple are c*nts.

Businesses should be allowed to decide with whom they do business, so long as those decisions are not based upon protected characteristics.

If Coutts (or any other business) refuses to do business with someone for being a c*nt, why should that be a concern?
Riquende

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25530 on: Today at 11:32:14 am
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 10:43:06 am
So I'm wondering what Frottage, Braverman or whoever else I've heard has stuck their oar in are suggesting should happen in the Coutts' case? Should they be free to dump whatever customers they like for whatever reason they like, or should government step in and regulate here?

What a surprise:
Quote
"Nigel Frottage has praised a swift intervention by government ministers after reports that new laws could be drawn up to stop banks closing customers accounts because they disagree with their political views.

The former Ukip leader said MPs were beginning to realise that this system is coming for them as well after his bank accounts were closed by Coutts, he says because his views did not align with its values.

Ministers are considering legislation to protect free speech by threatening banks with losing their licences if they blacklist people with controversial views, according to the Times."

Socialism for the rich, capitalism for the poor, as usual.
Schmarn

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25531 on: Today at 11:53:24 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:20:11 am
Or - to address WLR's wider point - the better analogy would be that the cake shop refused to sell a cake to a gay couple because they are c*nts.

Businesses should be allowed to decide with whom they do business, so long as those decisions are not based upon protected characteristics.

If Coutts (or any other business) refuses to do business with someone for being a c*nt, why should that be a concern?

The other aspect of the cake issue is that it's one thing to refuse to bake a cake for a couple who happen to be gay (clearly wrong) but quite another to be expected to bake a cake that says "Support Gay Marriage". The latter being a stunt designed to put the bakery in a difficult position rather than a genuine desire for cake.

As with most of these things, common sense provides the answer most of the time. Marie Antoinette had it right.
KillieRed

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25532 on: Today at 12:01:31 pm
NF: The former Ukip leader said MPs were beginning to realise that this system is coming for them as well after his bank accounts were closed by Coutts, he says because his views did not align with its values.

Yes, the establishment is going to eat itself. Keep playing the rich white mans grievance, Nigel. Its got you this far, after all. 🙄
Machae

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25533 on: Today at 12:23:12 pm
https://www.retailbankerinternational.com/news/hsbc-uk-slammed-for-closing-muslim-organisations-bank-accounts-in-islamophobic-move-4330090/

HSBC UK slammed for closing Muslim organisations bank accounts in Islamophobic move

HSBC UK has come under fire for writing to Muslim organisations warning their bank accounts will be closed, in a move condemned as "Islamophobic".

The bank wrote to the Finsbury Park Mosque, think-tank the Cordoba Foundation and Bolton-based charity the Ummah Welfare Trust warning them that it would be closing their bank accounts and that they should not try and open other accounts with the lender.

The bank said decisions to close accounts were "absolutely not based on race or religion".

"We do not discuss relationships we may or may not have with a customer, nor confirm whether an individual or business is, or has been a customer.

"Discrimination against customers on grounds of race or religion is immoral, unacceptable and illegal, and HSBC has comprehensive rules and policies in place to ensure race or religion are never factors in banking decisions."

The founder of the Cordoba Foundation, who has also been warned his personal account is to close, along with those of his wife and children, said:

"It is unsettling. I am not used to being addressed in those terms. Its like I have done something wrong. The involvement of my family disturbs me. Why the entire family?

"I can only speculate  and I wish someone from the bank could explain. The organisations are mainly charities and the link is that many of them if not all of them are vocal on the issue of Palestine.

The trustees of Finsbury Park Mosque, which was led by extreme cleric Abu Hamza until 2005, said the letter from HSBC gave no reason for closing the account other than saying: "the provision of banking services now falls outside of our risk appetite".

The mosques chairman Mohammed Kozbar said: "The bank didnt even contact us beforehand. Didnt give us a chance even to address their concerns.

"After the positive work we have done since taking over from Abu Hamza to change the image of the mosque, there is nothing really that can explain HSBCs decision.

"They have put us now in a very, very difficult situation  this is the only account we have."

Meanwhile, a trustee of the mosque said the move was part of "an Islamophobic campaign targeting Muslim charities in the UK."

The Ummah Welfare trust also received a letter saying the provision of services was now outside HSBCs risk appetite and gave the charity two months notice to make other arrangements.

The trust has distributed £70m ($118.5m) to projects in 20 countries and has had a humanitarian presence in Gaza for 10 years.

Mohammed Ahmad, who runs Ummah, says the charity has always been careful to stay within the law.

"We have always tried to work within a legal framework and accommodate banks, if, for example, there was an issue with sanctions".

Ahmad put HSBCs decision down to Ummahs work in Gaza, where he says the charity provides "ambulances, food aid, medical aid, and grants."

"We make sure we go out of the way to work with organisations that are non-partisan. What we do now is we do a check on Thomson Reuters and make sure that there is no link whatsoever with blacklisted organisations. We dont want to damage our relief efforts. We have tried our best to be non-partisan as much as possible."

The UK government distanced itself from HSBCs actions, saying it believed they were based on the lenders independent risk analysis rather than on government action.

Meanwhile, Bristol-based entertainment troupe Circus Uncertainty were turned down for a bank account with Santander for quite another reason.

Joshua Morris, who owns the group, said he had gone to open a bank account in the hope of applying for government grants so he could run an entertainment scheme in Bristol for terminally-ill children.

But Santander described the outfits of the burlesque-style showgirls in the troupe as morally hazardous, although it declined to specify why their costumes were not decent and refused him a business account.

The company has a history of performing at Royal Academy of Arts, the Commonwealth Games, weddings, festivals including Glastonbury, schools, theatres and corporate events.

A Santander spokeswoman said: "We are committed to supporting the local business community and we are happy to review this account application following some clarification of the nature of the business. We are now in discussions with the business owner about his application and we hope to reach a positive outcome in the coming days.

"We are very sorry for any concern or inconvenience that our initial misunderstanding may have caused."

west_london_red

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25534 on: Today at 12:23:36 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:58:58 am
Whats the real game with this bank stuff?
Has a whiff of the early days of Brexit, only this time its the banks not the EU. Same names attached as well. Mogg, Davis etc.
Frottage endlessly on the BBC.
My spidey sense is tingling.

My initial reaction was hes going to say I have to move country because I cant get a bank account and Im being hounded out after hes played a significant part in getting the country into the mess its in.
west_london_red

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25535 on: Today at 12:28:18 pm
Machae

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25536 on: Today at 12:30:40 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:28:18 pm
They must be c*nts too

Thing is, no one really gave a shit, but this c*nt Frottage has been declined, suddenly Govt are up in arms

The UK government distanced itself from HSBCs actions, saying it believed they were based on the lenders independent risk analysis rather than on government action.
west_london_red

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25537 on: Today at 12:35:32 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:30:40 pm
Thing is, no one really gave a shit, but this c*nt Frottage has been declined, suddenly Govt are up in arms

The UK government distanced itself from HSBCs actions, saying it believed they were based on the lenders independent risk analysis rather than on government action.

Very true, but my worry with these things is its always funny when its someone else (especially someone like Farrage) but if they can come for them, one day they might come for you. Always remember Martin Niemoller
lobsterboy

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25538 on: Today at 12:44:15 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:35:32 pm
Very true, but my worry with these things is its always funny when its someone else (especially someone like Farrage) but if they can come for them, one day they might come for you. Always remember Martin Niemoller

Downgrading your account is hardly "coming for you"
Frottage is more likely to be the one coming for you.
Titi Camara

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25539 on: Today at 12:55:53 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:23:12 pm
https://www.retailbankerinternational.com/news/hsbc-uk-slammed-for-closing-muslim-organisations-bank-accounts-in-islamophobic-move-4330090/

HSBC UK slammed for closing Muslim organisations bank accounts in Islamophobic move
This is a very strange article, a charity has it's bank account closed, when asked for a statement, the bank only said that they do not close accounts on any racial grounds, and giving no specific details (as this would be against data protection). Then the "injured party" claims that the lack of any evidence to the contrary proves that is was closed on racially motivated grounds. Did I get that right? Genuinely bizarre. If they felt that discrimination had occurred surely they would have taken it to court?

They also lump it in with a story about a man being refused a business account, as the bank found one of his acts, a Burlesque-style troop, to be a "moral problem", something that is oddly misquoted in the article you have cited :o
Machae

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25540 on: Today at 01:14:40 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 12:55:53 pm
This is a very strange article, a charity has it's bank account closed, when asked for a statement, the bank only said that they do not close accounts on any racial grounds, and giving no specific details (as this would be against data protection). Then the "injured party" claims that the lack of any evidence to the contrary proves that is was closed on racially motivated grounds. Did I get that right? Genuinely bizarre. If they felt that discrimination had occurred surely they would have taken it to court?

They also lump it in with a story about a man being refused a business account, as the bank found one of his acts, a Burlesque-style troop, to be a "moral problem", something that is oddly misquoted in the article you have cited :o

Haha, yeah very random

Anyway, fuck Frottage, the fucking c*nt
killer-heels

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25541 on: Today at 04:08:23 pm
De-bank all the c*nts. I am more than happy for society to exclude certain people if possible.
TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25542 on: Today at 06:44:10 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:16:46 am
Did you watch Newsnight yesterday? They seemed to be supporting a very different narrative. His lack of funds seemed to have initiated the review of his custom with them, but the review very much covered his beliefs and whether they aligned with that of Coutts.

Only the bank knows why he was binned off.  Who else knows the source of his funds for example? Maybe that was all above board and maybe it wasnt.
TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25543 on: Today at 06:51:02 pm
Fromola

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25544 on: Today at 07:00:35 pm
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 11:12:12 pm
Why the fuck are the BBC (newsnight) having that twat Frottage on talking shite about being chucked out of that bank ? Cheeky twat . Also whys he got a mortgage if hes so rich ? Honestly you couldnt make this shit up . Poor Nigel .

The BBC made him a star, they may as well try and help him stay relevant.
west_london_red

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25545 on: Today at 07:42:00 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:44:10 pm
Only the bank knows why he was binned off.  Who else knows the source of his funds for example? Maybe that was all above board and maybe it wasnt.

I dont have an issue with him being de-banked, its the reason why. If it was because hes receiving money from Russia for example then I have no problem whatsoever, at that point he should be looking at prison time, if it was because he didnt have enough money with the bank then no problem either, those are the rules hes signed up to when he opened the account. What I dont agree with is that his political views despite how unpleasant they are should be a contributing factor to the decision to close his account, that was my only point because at that stage a lot of other people can be fair game too.
