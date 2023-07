On a slight tangent anyone seen their insurance costs go up? My house insurance renewal quote came in yesterday and it went from £240 to over £900 to stay with the same company even though I have made no claims or changes to the policy or circumstances, I called them up to see if they had made a mistake and they were like ‘nope, that is the price I am afraid’ so I shopped around and the best I found and went with was £400 but that’s still one hell of an increase.