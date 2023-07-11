« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuck the Tories

TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25440 on: July 11, 2023, 06:51:39 pm

A work of minor genius in the guardian here.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25441 on: July 11, 2023, 06:58:57 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 11, 2023, 06:51:39 pm

A work of minor genius in the guardian here.
Brilliant! ;D
Wabaloolah

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25442 on: July 11, 2023, 07:37:14 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on July 11, 2023, 06:24:36 pm
Carrie's face freaks me out man. Dead eyes and that grin that's all spin and no happiness

But Johnson is even worse. Ugly fucking mutant of a guy, not to mention morally in the toilet

That poor child.

Like all the other children. Some of which were abandoned by him
AKA as the lucky ones
davidlpool1982

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25443 on: July 11, 2023, 10:22:17 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 11, 2023, 06:51:39 pm

A work of minor genius in the guardian here.

He's using her womb like a rotating door. 3 kids in 4 years (apparently only officially got together in 2019), the man has never heard of birth control. Does he really think the world needs more of his offspring?
west_london_red

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25444 on: July 11, 2023, 10:32:00 pm
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on July 11, 2023, 10:22:17 pm
He's using her womb like a rotating door. 3 kids in 4 years (apparently only officially got together in 2019), the man has never heard of birth control. Does he really think the world needs more of his offspring?

What is that now 8 children in total that we know of?
TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25445 on: July 12, 2023, 06:54:27 am
Red Beret

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25446 on: July 12, 2023, 07:13:55 am
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on July 11, 2023, 10:22:17 pm
He's using her womb like a rotating door. 3 kids in 4 years (apparently only officially got together in 2019), the man has never heard of birth control. Does he really think the world needs more of his offspring?

He's one of these Trump weirdos who thinks it's his god given right to deliver the gift of his sperm to women, and that they shouldn't use birth control. Unless he doesn't want them to have the kid, then he'll force them to have a termination, or just pretend resulting kid doesn't exist.

If he was Baz from Tower Hamlets instead of Boris from Summertown, Oxford, the man would have been on Jeremy Kyle.  Sitting there, shrugging his shoulders with his dozy grin as a dozen women all complain how he fathered 17 children between them and doesn't pay them anything or have anything to do with his kids.  And everyone watching would all stare in wonder at how anybody would want to even sleep with the crooked toothed, squash-faced goblin, never mind have a fucking kid to him.
thaddeus

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25447 on: July 12, 2023, 09:17:04 am
When Teresa May becomes the voice of moderation on immigration policy then you know we've jumped off the cliff!

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-66168280
Senior Tories criticise Illegal Migration Bill but MPs reject Lords changes

Some senior Tory MPs have criticised the government's asylum reforms as MPs overturned changes made by the House of Lords to the Illegal Migration Bill.

Former PM Theresa May was among more than a dozen Tories arguing for a different approach from ministers.

But their calls did not stop MPs voting to reject revisions peers had made to the bill in the Lords.

...

As it was debated in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Mr Sunak said he was "throwing absolutely everything" at tackling Channel crossings.

...

In a Commons debate, Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick accused peers of "wrecking" the government's asylum reforms by trying to make amendments.
It's not the traditional centre-right parties that are getting their moment of sun across Europe off the back of immigration, it's the new or newly revitalised far right parties that spout extreme soundbites and present themselves as revolutionary.  It's the road to ruin for the Tories as they just keep stoking the flames but no matter how far they try to drag themselves to the right on this subject it will never be far enough to satisfy people with those views.  All it will take to undermine them is Frottage going out on a boat again and making a few barbed comments.

Also, Jenrick is a total coward.  Embedded in that story is the clip of him claiming the murals were painted over as they were not "age appropriate" for teenagers.  Pull the other one!
Red Beret

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25448 on: July 12, 2023, 09:46:40 am
The UK has its fair share of populist loving nutbag voters, but mercifully by the looks of things, nowhere near as many who are active in Europe.

My one, extremely slim hope for the UK, is that we're actually ahead of the curve when it comes to all this nationalist BS, and that we might regain some sanity just as other countries are diving into the sewer.
oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25449 on: July 12, 2023, 12:33:35 pm
Do the Torys still think people are swallowing lies like this. it's not as if you have to follow politics to know why this is absolute bullshit.
Dowden "This government have lifted 400.000 children out of poverty"

Dowden "Everyone knows inflation is the driver of higher mortgage rates. Ukraine war again.

This is politics, I know what the Torys would be shouting if this crisis happened under Labour, they did it when the 2008 world crash came along, blamed Labour.

Inflation didn't kick off the Mortgage crisis in this country, we all saw how that started. Liz Truss crazy budget. we have never recovered from it.
Riquende

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25450 on: July 12, 2023, 01:16:24 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on July 12, 2023, 12:33:35 pm
Do the Torys still think people are swallowing lies like this. it's not as if you have to follow politics to know why this is absolute bullshit.

No governing party is going to stand up, especially at the dispatch box, and say "Fair's fair, the absolute car crash state of the nation is all the fault of our policies that we're still doubling down on, but everyone just needs to hold their nerve and vote for us anyway next time for more of the same". The closest we've come to that was the intended-to-be-private note about the "cupboard being bare" after the financial crash and the Tories still wheel that out when they're feeling under pressure.
redbyrdz

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25451 on: July 12, 2023, 01:25:35 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on July 12, 2023, 09:17:04 am
When Teresa May becomes the voice of moderation on immigration policy then you know we've jumped off the cliff!
It's not the traditional centre-right parties that are getting their moment of sun across Europe off the back of immigration, it's the new or newly revitalised far right parties that spout extreme soundbites and present themselves as revolutionary.  It's the road to ruin for the Tories as they just keep stoking the flames but no matter how far they try to drag themselves to the right on this subject it will never be far enough to satisfy people with those views.  All it will take to undermine them is Frottage going out on a boat again and making a few barbed comments.

Also, Jenrick is a total coward.  Embedded in that story is the clip of him claiming the murals were painted over as they were not "age appropriate" for teenagers.  Pull the other one!

Is that bill really called "Illegal [...] bill"?


You couldn't make it up!
oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25452 on: July 12, 2023, 01:41:02 pm
Quote from: Riquende on July 12, 2023, 01:16:24 pm
No governing party is going to stand up, especially at the dispatch box, and say "Fair's fair, the absolute car crash state of the nation is all the fault of our policies that we're still doubling down on, but everyone just needs to hold their nerve and vote for us anyway next time for more of the same". The closest we've come to that was the intended-to-be-private note about the "cupboard being bare" after the financial crash and the Tories still wheel that out when they're feeling under pressure.
Of course. it's why so many Tory MPs appear so stupid. they aren't that good when it comes to making up believable excuses they don't believe themselves. it's easy enough to defend something when you have a sound argument to hit back with, coming up with a believable defence you don't actually believe yourself is a lot harder. especially when the opposition exposes that bullshit and makes them look like idiots. I think Dowden, Sunak + Truss really struggled. Dowden and Sunak seem like bad actors rather than natural bulls hitters like Johnson.
Having said that. it's up to the opposition to point out that bullshit. there are millions of Tory voters who just nod along with whatever they are told.

Riquende

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25453 on: July 12, 2023, 02:10:12 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on July 12, 2023, 01:25:35 pm
You couldn't make it up!

Settle down, Rod Liddle.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25454 on: July 12, 2023, 02:14:43 pm
I thought Johnson wanted to hand in his phone, to piss off Sunak?
Riquende

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25455 on: July 12, 2023, 02:17:42 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on July 12, 2023, 02:14:43 pm
I thought Johnson wanted to hand in his phone, to piss off Sunak?

The same way Dorries resigned from the Commons with 'immediate effect' a month ago I guess. They understand the power of making a headline-grabbing splash and then not following through when the spotlight's elsewhere.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25456 on: July 12, 2023, 04:59:55 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on July 12, 2023, 09:46:40 am
The UK has its fair share of populist loving nutbag voters, but mercifully by the looks of things, nowhere near as many who are active in Europe.

My one, extremely slim hope for the UK, is that we're actually ahead of the curve when it comes to all this nationalist BS, and that we might regain some sanity just as other countries are diving into the sewer.


When was thew last time you heard a mainstream-left party in Europe vociferously and constantly call the blaming of immigrants for a country's economic ills 'absolute bullshit' and go on to explain how economic woes for an increasing proportion/majority of citizens in any western country is a combination of

1) The flow of money 'eastwards' to sweatshop countries, so that the general public could have cheap tat and shiny things on the cheap and constantly replace them with newer ones, has economic consequences and we're now seeing this manifest itself.

2) The wealth gap has been growing for decades as an increasing proportion of the already-diminished economic proceeds of any country's collective working endeavours is swallowed up by a capital-/land-owning financial elite

???

Instead, the mainstream-left pander to hate-filled, right-wing populism.
Red Beret

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25457 on: July 12, 2023, 09:09:00 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 12, 2023, 04:59:55 pm

When was thew last time you heard a mainstream-left party in Europe vociferously and constantly call the blaming of immigrants for a country's economic ills 'absolute bullshit' and go on to explain how economic woes for an increasing proportion/majority of citizens in any western country is a combination of

1) The flow of money 'eastwards' to sweatshop countries, so that the general public could have cheap tat and shiny things on the cheap and constantly replace them with newer ones, has economic consequences and we're now seeing this manifest itself.

2) The wealth gap has been growing for decades as an increasing proportion of the already-diminished economic proceeds of any country's collective working endeavours is swallowed up by a capital-/land-owning financial elite

???

Instead, the mainstream-left pander to hate-filled, right-wing populism.

Not sure I get your point? Are Labour doing this? Do you not think they'll bring some sanity to government? It's just my vain hope, but perhaps a number of people are on the crazy train because nobody can figure out how to climb off, because it's going so fast? I'm hoping Labour can pump the brakes.

We all know the BS being peddled about immigrants, but when dealing with an increasingly fascist RW media that has it in for all things Red, being as bold as you describe just isn't going to gain any traction. Once they're in government, I'm praying to see some shoots of sanity take hold in this country.
Statto Red

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25458 on: Yesterday at 04:59:20 am
TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25459 on: Yesterday at 07:16:54 pm
TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25460 on: Yesterday at 08:10:05 pm
LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25461 on: Yesterday at 10:40:24 pm
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25462 on: Yesterday at 10:50:30 pm
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 10:40:24 pm
James Obrien said this morning he wouldnt be surprised if he sss as Id he couldnt remember the password.
Easy for you to say
Brissyred

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25463 on: Today at 03:11:54 am
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 10:40:24 pm
James Obrien said this morning he wouldnt be surprised if he sss as Id he couldnt remember the password.
