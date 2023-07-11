Senior Tories criticise Illegal Migration Bill but MPs reject Lords changes



Some senior Tory MPs have criticised the government's asylum reforms as MPs overturned changes made by the House of Lords to the Illegal Migration Bill.



Former PM Theresa May was among more than a dozen Tories arguing for a different approach from ministers.



But their calls did not stop MPs voting to reject revisions peers had made to the bill in the Lords.



...



As it was debated in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Mr Sunak said he was "throwing absolutely everything" at tackling Channel crossings.



...



In a Commons debate, Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick accused peers of "wrecking" the government's asylum reforms by trying to make amendments.

When Teresa May becomes the voice of moderation on immigration policy then you know we've jumped off the cliff!It's not the traditional centre-right parties that are getting their moment of sun across Europe off the back of immigration, it's the new or newly revitalised far right parties that spout extreme soundbites and present themselves as revolutionary. It's the road to ruin for the Tories as they just keep stoking the flames but no matter how far they try to drag themselves to the right on this subject it will never be far enough to satisfy people with those views. All it will take to undermine them is Frottage going out on a boat again and making a few barbed comments.Also, Jenrick is a total coward. Embedded in that story is the clip of him claiming the murals were painted over as they were not "age appropriate" for teenagers. Pull the other one!